Bottled Water Continues To Rank The Highest Among Americans' Most Preferred Beverages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Most Americans see bottled water as a smart choice for their health

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandria, VA – Bottled water's popularity hit a trifecta in 2026: becoming America's most preferred, most consumed, and most trusted beverage, new data shows. Seventy-one percent of Americans say bottled water is among their most preferred beverages, ahead of soda (58%), coffee (58%), juices/fruit drinks (49%), tea (42%), sports drinks (31%), energy drinks (27%), and bottled tea (25%), according to a new national survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA).

This news coincides with the release of preliminary 2026 sales data projecting that bottled water will remain America's favorite drink by volume for the eleventh year in a row. Bottled water first outsold soda in 2016 and has done so every year since, with the gap widening each year.

When choosing a beverage, most Americans say taste (95%), quality (93%), price (88%), and safety (87%) are important to them. In fact, according to the Beverage Marketing Corporation bottled water at 2.4 cents per ounce is a fraction of the cost of other packaged beverages, such as soda at 7 cents per ounce, juice at 10 cents, and energy drinks at nearly 20 cents per ounce.

Most Americans see bottled water as a smart choice for their health. Nearly nine in 10 (89%) agree that bottled water is a healthy and convenient beverage, 92% say water is the best drink for a healthy diet, and 86% agree they should drink more water. Nearly half of Americans (46%) report experiencing symptoms they associate with dehydration at least once a week, so perhaps drinking more water isn't a bad idea.

“Americans continue to tell us they want water and see it as the best drink for their health. The sales data and polling results are crystal clear: Americans choose bottled water for healthy hydration and affordability wherever they are,” said IBWA President and CEO Matt Herrick.“Nearly half of consumers say they experience symptoms of dehydration every week. That's why we're focused on making healthy hydration easier for every American, and why policymakers should expand access to water, not limit it. Through our Choose Water First campaign, we're encouraging Americans to reach for water before any other beverage, whether it's from the tap, a filter, or a bottle.”

Nine in 10 Americans (90%) agree that schools should always provide access to drinking water throughout the school day, and 81% believe water should be shown on the federal government's nutrition graphic (known as the food pyramid).

"It's clear Americans agree that schools should always provide access to drinking water, yet on any given day, 54.4% of schoolchildren are inadequately hydrated," said IBWA Vice President of Government Relations Jeremy Pollack. "Closing that gap is simple: pass laws that make it easier for schools to make water readily available in every classroom, cafeteria, and gym so students stay healthy and ready to learn."

Nine in 10 Americans (91%) agree that bottled water should be available wherever other drinks are sold, rising to 94% among bottled water drinkers (i.e., say bottled water is among their most preferred beverages). Sixty-two percent of Americans oppose policies that restrict the sale of individual-sized bottled water because tap water is available, while continuing to allow other beverages sold in plastic containers.

The survey results show such restrictions could backfire. If plain bottled water isn't available when they are away from home, 62% of bottled water drinkers say they would be most likely to choose another packaged beverage, while 25% would choose tap water.

Americans see environmental benefits in recycled bottle materials and view plastic drink containers favorably compared to other packaging types. Eighty-five percent of Americans agree that making new bottles from recycled material is better for the environment than using new material, and 70% say they are more likely to buy a product in a container made from recycled plastic over a plastic container that is not. Sixty-two percent agree that plastic drink containers are more environmentally friendly than all other packaging types, such as aluminum, cartons, and glass.

IBWA encourages consumers to make healthy hydration a part of their daily lives and to choose water first, whether it's at home, at the office, or on the go.

For more information about bottled water, visit bottledwater.org.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of IBWA from September 21-23, 2026, among 2,078 U.S. adults ages 18+, among whom 1,456 are bottled water drinkers (i.e., say still or sparkling water is among their most preferred beverages). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Jill Culora, 703-647-4609.

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Media Contact:

Jill Culora

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703-647-4609

About the International Bottled Water Association

Founded in 1958, IBWA is the leading voice for the bottled water industry, which supports more than 617,000 jobs that generate $42.5 billion in wages and $163 billion in overall U.S. economic impact. IBWA provides members with professional services focused on advocacy, communications, technical services, and education to advance safe, healthy hydration and sustainable business practices. IBWA's membership consists of bottlers, distributors, and suppliers across the U.S. and around the world working to deliver the #1 packaged beverage to consumers everywhere. For more information about IBWA, please visit .

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Bottled water is America's most preferred, most consumed, and most trusted beverage.

CONTACT: Jill Culora International Bottled Water Association 7036474609...