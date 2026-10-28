Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact Firm Prior To Dec. 14 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
- Class Period: Feb. 19, 2025 – June 15, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 14, 2026 Visit: Contact the Firm Now: ...
844-916-0895
CASE ALLEGATIONS & TRIGGERING EVENTS:
The Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the company's financial condition, internal controls, and sales growth drivers.
Specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants concealed that:Gildan engaged in channel stuffing by overloading wholesalers and distributors with excess inventory to artificially inflate reported sales and organic growth metrics; The company's top-line revenue growth was driven by unsustainable inventory pull-forwards rather than genuine market share gains; Gildan's offering and M&A disclosures overstated projected synergies and growth prospects relating to its acquisition of HanesBrands while concealing peak Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and distributor saturation.
The Truth Emerges: On June 16, 2026, activist short-seller Jehoshaphat Research published a detailed investigative report titled "Stuffing All of the Channel Some of the Time?" detailing Gildan's alleged reliance on aggressive premature sales recognition and distributor channel saturation. Following this report, Gildan's stock price fell $11.62 per share, or 18.75%, closing at $50.35 on heavy trading volume.
WHAT GIL INVESTORS CAN DO?
If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) stock during the Class Period (February 19, 2025 – June 15, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the December 14, 2026 deadline.
- Submit your losses now Direct Contact: Contact Reed Kathrein, Partner, leading the securities practice group, by calling (844) 916-0895 or emailing ... “Our investigation is focused on whether Gildan may have engaged in improper sales and revenue recognition practices,” said Reed Kathrein
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Gildan should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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