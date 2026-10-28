Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact Firm Prior To Dec. 14 Lead Plaintiff Deadline



Class Period: Feb. 19, 2025 – June 15, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 14, 2026

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CASE ALLEGATIONS & TRIGGERING EVENTS:

The Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the company's financial condition, internal controls, and sales growth drivers.

Specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants concealed that:

The Truth Emerges: On June 16, 2026, activist short-seller Jehoshaphat Research published a detailed investigative report titled "Stuffing All of the Channel Some of the Time?" detailing Gildan's alleged reliance on aggressive premature sales recognition and distributor channel saturation. Following this report, Gildan's stock price fell $11.62 per share, or 18.75%, closing at $50.35 on heavy trading volume.

WHAT GIL INVESTORS CAN DO?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) stock during the Class Period (February 19, 2025 – June 15, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the December 14, 2026 deadline.