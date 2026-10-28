Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX) Faces Securities Fraud Class Action Amid Ilet FDA Compliance Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors inof the pending securities class action lawsuit and upcomingunder the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA).

Investors who suffered substantial losses purchasing Beta Bionics stock during the Class Period between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive, are encouraged to submit your losses now

CASE DETAILS & ACTION ITEM:



Class Period: July 30, 2025 – Feb. 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 3, 2026

Jurisdiction: U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc., No. 26-cv-09999)

Contact: ... | 844-916-0895 | Video:



CASE SUMMARY & REGULATORY ALLEGATIONS

Beta Bionics is a medical device manufacturer focused on the commercialization of its flagship automated insulin delivery system, the iLet Bionic Pancreas.

The securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Beta Bionics and senior executives issued false and misleading statements regarding the safety, regulatory standing, and market adoption of the iLet system. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants concealed:

: In June 2025, the FDA issued a Form 483 to Beta Bionics detailing over 18,000 unreported customer complaints regarding device functionality, algorithm failures, and severe hypoglycemia events.: On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics reported new patient starts missed analyst expectations, causing shares to fall 37%. Subsequently, on February 24, 2026, the FDA publicly released its formal Warning Letter detailing systemic reporting failures, triggering further steep price declines.

If you invested in Beta Bionics and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Beta Bionics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

“We are investigating whether Beta Bionics management concealed critical FDA compliance issues and device safety warnings while promoting the commercial growth of the iLet Bionic Pancreas,” said