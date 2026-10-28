Tungsten Carbide Market To Exceed USD 22 Bn By 2032 Supported By Manufacturing Growth And Mining Activity, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The tungsten carbide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific maintaining its position as the largest and fastest-growing regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent reports from Mordor Intelligence, the global tungsten carbide market USD 17.96 billion in 2027 to USD 22.39 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.51%. Rising manufacturing activity in China and India, along with demand for automotive machining and tunneling tools, is supporting growth. Customized carbide components and recycling offer further opportunities, while raw material price fluctuations and workplace safety requirements remain key challenges.

Tungsten Carbide Market Trends and Upcoming Developments :

Raw Material Price Fluctuations and Supply Risks

China's strong position in tungsten production makes carbide manufacturers vulnerable to supply disruptions and changing raw material costs. Higher prices and limited availability can affect production, while cautious buyers may delay orders when market conditions become uncertain. These factors create challenges for suppliers in managing costs and maintaining consistent deliveries.

Workplace Safety and Exposure Compliance

Handling cobalt-containing tungsten carbide dust requires strict workplace safety measures. Manufacturers must manage employee exposure through suitable ventilation, engineering controls, and protective equipment where necessary. Meeting these requirements can increase operating costs and make production expansion more complex.

Expanding Industrial Activity Across Asia-Pacific

Growing industrial activity across Asia-Pacific is creating opportunities for tungsten carbide suppliers, particularly in machinery manufacturing and industrial equipment production. Rising demand for durable cutting tools and precision components can support market growth, especially for suppliers serving expanding manufacturing sectors.

“The tungsten carbide market is supported by rising demand for durable cutting tools, precision components, and wear-resistant materials across manufacturing, automotive, and mining industries. This assessment combines structured research and cross-market validation to provide decision-makers with a clear understanding of market trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager , Mordor Intelligence.

Tungsten Carbide Industry Segments:

By Product Type

Cemented carbide

Coatings

Alloys

By Application



Aerospace and defense

Automotive Mining and construction

Electronics

Others (medical, sports, etc.)

By Geography:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Regions

Asia-Pacific Leads Tungsten Carbide Demand Through Manufacturing and Automotive Growth

Asia-Pacific is a leading region for tungsten carbide, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities in China and growing automotive production in India. Demand for durable cutting tools and industrial components is expected to benefit from continued investment in machinery, infrastructure, and vehicle manufacturing.

Regional Demand Trends Across North America and Europe

North American demand may benefit from mining and mineral-processing developments that require robust cutting and wear-resistant tools. In Europe, manufacturers are adjusting production operations to manage costs and respond to changing order volumes, influencing the regional supply landscape.

CERATIZIT S.A.

China Minmetals Corporation



Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Co., Ltd.

CY Carbide Mfg. Co., Ltd. Element Six (UK) Ltd.

Extramet Products, LLC

Federal Carbide Company

Global Tungsten & Powders

Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.

H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS Corporation

Plansee SE

Sandvik AB

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TaeguTec LTD.

Umicore

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools Co., Ltd.

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