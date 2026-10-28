AI Meets U.S. and Taiwan Equities: Inside Kerui Capital Ltd.'s High-Frequency Trading Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, CO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kerui Capital Ltd. is detailing how market data, machine learning and execution research inform its focus on AI-powered high-frequency trading, with U.S. and Taiwan equities at the center of its market analysis. The company combines research into short-horizon trading behavior with a broader examination of corporate performance, industry supply chains and Asia-Pacific economic developments.

Established in 2020 and registered in Colorado, United States, Kerui Capital Ltd. maintains a Taiwan office in Taipei's Nangang District. Its work connects proprietary trading research with artificial intelligence and data technology, while drawing on international futures, foreign exchange and global macroeconomics to place equity market developments in context.

From Market Data to Trading Execution

Kerui Capital Ltd.'s AI-powered high-frequency trading work focuses on research and applications involving its own capital. Machine learning and algorithmic analysis support the study of short-term price movements, market microstructure and liquidity, with execution conditions forming part of the assessment from the outset.

The research process spans data collection and preparation, model testing, order execution and ongoing monitoring. Transaction costs, data latency and the likelihood of order fills are considered alongside trading signals to assess how a strategy may perform under different market conditions.

The company also emphasizes accurate data timing, model version records, out-of-sample testing and human review. These practices help researchers trace results back to their underlying assumptions and reassess models as market conditions change.

U.S. and Taiwan Equities in a Shared Research Framework

U.S. and Taiwan equities provide complementary settings for the company's research. In Taiwan, the focus includes listed companies, technology industries and supply-chain developments, considered within the market's trading structure. U.S. research examines corporate earnings, sector trends and the influence of macroeconomic policy.

Across both markets, company and industry analysis is considered alongside price changes, trading activity and liquidity. This approach connects broader business developments with the market conditions relevant to trading research.

Comparisons account for differences in trading hours, information availability and market participation. International futures, interest rates and foreign exchange provide additional context for examining relationships between equity markets and other asset classes.

Market Experience and an Asia-Pacific Perspective

Yao-Heng Chuang (莊曜珩) serves as Co-Founder and Chief Investment Research Officer of Kerui Capital Ltd., as well as Chairman, Asia-Pacific. He began engaging with capital markets in 1989 and co-founded the company in 2020.

His research interests span U.S. and Taiwan equities, Asia-Pacific economies, international futures, foreign exchange and global macroeconomics. They also extend to algorithmic technology, financial data and machine learning. His roles connect the company's investment research and trading technology work with regional economic and industry analysis.

Taipei as a Base for Regional Research

The company's Taiwan office is located at No. 66, Sanchong Road, Nangang District, Taipei City, in Nangang Software Park, Phase III. Its professional dialogue encompasses Taiwan equity research, algorithm engineering, data systems, research talent and enterprise AI applications.

Taiwan anchors a wider Asia-Pacific research perspective that also considers Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Australia. Topics include economic policy, interest rates, inflation, corporate investment and supply-chain developments. The company examines these alongside U.S. market information, retaining the local context needed to interpret each market's behavior.

Applying Data Methods to Enterprise Decisions

Beyond capital markets, Kerui Capital Ltd. explores how data processing, statistical modeling and machine learning can support business analysis. Areas of interest include operational performance, customer behavior, industry trends and changes in business conditions.

This work starts with a defined business question. Data preparation, predictive modeling and trend analysis are then evaluated for their usefulness within existing workflows, with attention to data quality, interpretation and human review. The approach reflects the company's broader emphasis on testable methods and continuing evaluation.

About Kerui Capital Ltd.

Kerui Capital Ltd. was established on September 23, 2020, and is registered in Colorado, United States, under entity number 20201521687. A Colorado Certificate of Fact of Good Standing was issued for the company on October 3, 2026. Its core focus is proprietary AI-powered high-frequency trading, artificial intelligence and data technology.

Kerui Capital Ltd.'s U.S. SEC Central Index Key (CIK) is 0002161708, and its FinCEN MSB registration number is 31000342363428.

The company conducts research into U.S. and Taiwan equities, Asia-Pacific economies, international futures, foreign exchange and global macroeconomics, alongside market data infrastructure and enterprise decision support. Trust-related services form a separate business area, with scope and responsibilities defined by the relevant documentation and individual arrangements.

U.S. Registered Address:

1550 Market Street, Suite 300

Denver, CO 80202, United States

Taiwan Office:

No. 66, Sanchong Road, Nangang District

Nangang Software Park, Phase III

Taipei City, Taiwan





Contact

Kerui Capital

Kerui Capital

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AI Meets U.S. and Taiwan Equities: Inside Kerui Capital Ltd.'s High-Frequency Trading Research