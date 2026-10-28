Josh Barker, Founder & Broker at Josh Barker Real Estate

Locally Real Estate ranks the Redding broker No. 1 among individual agents in its historical MLS review, with more than $1 billion in credited sales volume.

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Josh Barker ranks No. 1 among individual agents in a newly published analysis by Locally Real Estate, with more than twice the credited transaction sides of his closest individual competitor.The findings appear in“Locally Spotlight: Redding's Billion-Dollar Broker,” published October 27, 2026:The article examines historical MLS production records dating to January 2000 alongside a separate report on recent brokerage activity.The historical records credit Barker individually with 3,905 transaction sides and approximately $1.08 billion in sales volume. The next-highest individual agent recorded approximately 1,896 sides and roughly $496 million in credited volume.Those results place Barker more than 2,000 transaction sides ahead of his nearest individual competitor in a comparison spanning more than 25 years.INDIVIDUAL PRODUCTION SETS BARKER APARTThe historical figures belong to Barker individually. They are separate from the combined production of the agents working at Josh Barker Real Estate, the brokerage he owns and leads.Locally's analysis distinguishes individually identified agents from shared reporting accounts. The only entry above Barker in the original ranking is a“NON MEMBER” account that pools transaction credit for agents outside the MLS. It does not represent one person's sales and is excluded from the individual-agent comparison.Among individually identified agents in the records reviewed, Barker holds first place.JOSH BARKER REAL ESTATE ALSO LEADS ITS OFFICE RANKINGThe analysis also examines a separate office-level report placing Josh Barker Real Estate first among the offices listed for the preceding 12 months.The brokerage recorded 784 transaction sides and approximately $321 million in credited volume. Compared with the previous period, its credited transaction count increased approximately 15%, while credited volume rose approximately 25%.The two reports document distinct accomplishments: Barker's cumulative individual production and the recent performance of the brokerage he leads.For buyers and sellers considering representation in Redding, the findings provide a documented record of substantial transaction experience behind the Josh Barker name.ABOUT JOSH BARKER REAL ESTATEJosh Barker Real Estate is a real estate brokerage based in Redding, California, serving buyers and sellers throughout Redding and surrounding North State communities. The company is led by owner and broker Josh Barker, California DRE #01277485.For more information, visit:SOURCE AND METHODOLOGYSource: Locally Real Estate,“Locally Spotlight: Redding's Billion-Dollar Broker,” October 27, 2026.The analysis reviews Flexmls member and office production reports supplied by Josh Barker Real Estate. Figures count listing and selling transaction sides across multiple property types, rather than unique homes. The No. 1 individual-agent finding applies to the records reviewed; their displayed search parameters do not specify a Redding city-only boundary.

Josh Barker

Josh Barker Real Estate

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New Report Reveals Josh Barker's Record-Setting Sales Lead Since 2000 in Redding, CA News Provided By Recasi Media LLC October 28, 2026, 21:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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