Massage Envy Releases 6 Science-Backed Habits For Relieving Stress At Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Massage Envy, the largest nationwide wellness franchise offering massage, stretch, and skin care services, has released a new guide,“Things You Can Do At-Home for Stress Relief.” The guide shows readers how to ease stress in both the mind and the body.Work, family, finances, the news, and constant screen time can make stress seem to come from every direction. The guide argues that pushing through it isn't the answer. The body absorbs and stores stress, and that buildup can affect long-term health.What Does Stress Do to the Body?Stress triggers the body's fight-or-flight response. Cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone, rises. Heart rate climbs, breathing turns shallow, and muscles tighten. In short bursts, this reaction can sharpen physical and mental performance. When stress becomes chronic, Massage Envy notes, it can interfere with sleep, digestion, mood, immune function, and muscle health.Warning signs the body may be stuck in stress mode include:- Ongoing tension in the neck and shoulders.- Regular headaches.- Tiredness that rest doesn't fix.- Clenching the jaw or grinding teeth.- Feeling anxious, on edge, or down much of the time.How a 'Dopamine Menu' Helps Manage StressA dopamine menu is a ready-made list of mood-boosting activities to pick from when stress peaks. Massage Envy recommends building one so that it's easier to skip habits like doomscrolling or overworking. The list is organized like a restaurant menu, with appetizers, mains, sides, and desserts.Appetizers are quick lifts, such as a one-minute breathing break. Mains take more time and last longer, such as a 20-minute walk or a massage. Sides fit alongside other tasks, like playing your favorite music. Desserts are small comforts, like rewatching a favorite show.6 Science-Backed Habits to Relieve Stress at HomeMassage Envy's guide pairs the menu with six habits, each supported by research cited in the full article: staying connected, quieting the mind, moving the body, breathing with intention, laughing more, and avoiding stress traps. Many take only minutes. Massage Envy suggests starting with two to three minutes of eyes-closed stillness.Movement doesn't require a gym. A walk around the block or a quick stretch counts. The guide also introduces two breathing techniques, box breathing and belly breathing, and notes that laughter can release dopamine and endorphins while lowering stress hormones.How Massage Therapy Relieves StressMassage therapy helps relieve stress that has built up over time, according to Massage Envy. Massage can loosen muscle knots and tension, reduce cortisol, and raise serotonin and dopamine levels. It also activates the parasympathetic nervous system, the body's“rest and digest” mode, which lowers heart rate and blood pressure.The guide breaks down how different massage types help. Swedish massage relaxes muscles overall, and deep tissue massage targets stubborn knots. Myofascial release therapy focuses on the fascia, the connective tissue that tightens under stress.The full list of tips, a sample dopamine menu, and more on how massage supports stress relief are in the complete article on the Massage Envy blog.About Massage EnvyMassage Envy is a nationwide wellness franchise providing massage, stretch, and skin care services, built on the belief that these services are essential components of whole-body wellness rather than luxuries. Since opening its first location in 2002, Massage Envy franchised locations have delivered more than 240 million services and now operate across 49 states. The brand is guided by core values of optimism, gratitude, excellence, consistency, and empathy in serving members and guests at every visit.

Maddie Knapp

Massage Envy

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Massage Envy Releases 6 Science-Backed Habits for Relieving Stress at Home News Provided By Massage Envy October 28, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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