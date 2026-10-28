American Fidelity Named To 2026 Best Workplaces For Women List, Ranking No. 85

American Fidelity Best Workplaces for Women 2026

American Fidelity ranked No. 85 on the list of 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM, earning this recognition for the ninth time.

- Diana Bittle, Chief Operating Officer of American Fidelity CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Fidelity ranked No. 85 on the list of 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM, earning this recognition for the ninth time. This honor reflects American Fidelity's commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace for women.Women continue to help shape American Fidelity's success, representing 59% of Colleagues, 54% of all leadership and 46% of our executives. Women hold key positions across the Company, including vice chairman, chief operating officer, chief sales officer, chief financial officer, chief risk and governance officer and chief human resources officer.American Fidelity offers enhanced benefits that support Colleagues throughout their careers, including 16 weeks of Family Medical Leave, paid parental leave, flexible work schedules and hybrid options for most roles. Colleagues also have access to onsite amenities including a primary care medical clinic, fitness center with personal trainers and amental health resources including counseling.“Great workplaces don't happen by accident. They are built by dedicated people who feel supported and empowered to do their best work," said Diana Bittle, Chief Operating Officer of American Fidelity. "The women of American Fidelity help shape that culture every day through their leadership, expertise and commitment to excellence, and I'm proud to celebrate this recognition alongside them.”To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive.“Companies that create great experiences for women are companies that create better experiences for every employee,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“When a company can show that anyone can build a career and do their life's work, that company is more resilient. These companies are built for the future because they invest in the future of their people.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.American Fidelity has earned an“A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation's leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company's rankings also include being recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2025 and Foundry's Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT.

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American Fidelity Named to 2026 Best Workplaces for Women List, Ranking No. 85 News Provided By American Fidelity October 28, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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