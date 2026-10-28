How Brands Do Agentic Marketing Today: Lessons From The 2026 Contentstack Experience Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honored at ContentCon US in Chicago: Huge, Philips, Alaska Airlines, Verizon Connect and Land O'Lakes used AI workflows, AI-ready content and real-time personalization to inspire humans and inform agents, cutting months of work to weeks and lifting conversion 30%

Key Facts



Alaska Airlines won World's Best Digital Experience for building one content and translation system across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Atmos Rewards in 10 languages.

Philips and Verizon Connect tied for Most Successful Transformation. Philips moved 1.9 million pages across 90 locales onto structured content and lifted conversion about 30%. Verizon Connect replaced three legacy content systems and grew engaged sessions by more than 82%.

Land O'Lakes won Best Personalization Project; visitors who engage with its personalized experiences view 245% more pages per visit.

Huge won Agency Partner of the Year for using AI-accelerated workflows to cut two months of strategy work to two weeks.

SAP won Technology Partner of the Year for helping shared customers connect commerce with the rest of their digital experience. The winners follow the October 1 launch of Contentstack Canoe, an AI visibility tool that shows brands what AI engines tell their buyers. Within the first three weeks, it was in use across 10 countries, led by companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue.



CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack today named the winners of its 2026 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXAs) live at ContentCon US, its annual conference where digital, marketing and technology leaders learn how to prepare their brands for AI-driven discovery, held October 27–28 in Chicago. Six customers and partners won across five categories, including a tie between Philips and Verizon Connect for Most Successful Transformation. Their work shows what agentic marketing looks like in practice: content that AI engines can read and cite, personalization that adapts in real time, and AI that takes on whole workstreams while people make the final calls.

The winners' results range from a 30% conversion lift after moving 1.9 million pages onto structured content to a brand launch that compressed two months of strategy work into two weeks using AI-accelerated workflows.

"Every marketing team is trying to work out what agentic means for them. This year's winners have answers," said Neha Sampat, Founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Philips and Alaska Airlines rebuilt their content so AI engines can understand it. Land O'Lakes let live customer data shape every visit. Huge handed whole workstreams to AI while its people kept the judgment calls. That's what it looks like to inspire humans and inform agents. Contentstack Canoe shows brands what AI engines say about them, and these teams show what to build next."

Lessons From the 2026 Contentstack Experience Award Winners

World's Best Digital Experience: Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines built one content and translation system for two airlines and a new loyalty program. After its merger with Hawaiian Airlines, the company needed shared infrastructure across both airlines and Atmos Rewards without erasing either brand's identity. The team built a composable, brand-aware rendering layer on Contentstack that connects directly to a translation service, so shared code serves multiple brands.



Result: One foundation serving two airline websites, multiple brand experiences and 10 languages. Built on: Contentstack Content Cloud



Most Successful Transformation (tie): Philips

Philips rebuilt Philips.com, 1.9 million pages across 90 locales and 45 languages, as structured, AI-ready content in 18 months, on time and within budget. Before the move, the site ran on an aging content system with more than 75 ungoverned page types, and half of simple edits took more than 48 hours to go live. By consolidating them into governed templates, Philips' teams now publish updates much faster while keeping content on brand across every market.



Result: 75+ page types consolidated into 35 templates; conversions up approximately 30% from a clearer, more consistent journey across all 90 locales. Built on: Contentstack Content Cloud



Most Successful Transformation (tie): Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect replaced three legacy content systems with a single foundation on Contentstack, giving its marketing team one place to build and update pages.



Result: Average time on site up 27%, engaged sessions up more than 82%, leads up 11%. Built on: Contentstack Content Cloud



Best Personalization Project: Land O'Lakes

Land O'Lakes replaced fixed audience segments, where one click could lock a visitor into a single category, with "living audiences" that update as customer interests change. At Purina Mills, visitors who showed strong interest in horses saw an invitation to try a horse feed.



Result: 29% of visitors who saw the offer clicked, and 91% of those completed the sign-up form. Across its brand websites, visitors who engage with personalized experiences view 245% more pages per visit. Built on: Contentstack Data Cloud



Agency Partner of the Year: Huge

Huge rebuilt its own way of working around AI, starting with its own website, which runs on Contentstack. For a pharmaceutical client, it delivered a rebrand and new website in four months. By leveraging Contentstack's composable architecture and AI-accelerated workflows, they are able to compress two months of strategy into two weeks, while content moved through medical, legal and regulatory review in parallel. Next, Huge is restructuring client pages so AI search tools can read them, a step it says most insurance carriers haven't taken.



Result: For Highstreet Insurance Partners, an insurance brokerage, a two-site build on Contentstack lifted website visits 47% and leads 137% year over year. Built on: Contentstack Content Cloud and Agent OS



Technology Partner of the Year: SAP

This partnership has recently relaunched and seen an unparalleled acceleration in the depth and breadth of our engagement together. SAP and Contentstack have already closed two joint customer deals and generated over 40 new joint opportunities in close to 12 weeks. SAP's field, sales, product and executive teams have been extremely open and responsive to engaging with Contentstack to help shared customers connect commerce with the rest of their digital experience.



Result: Two joint customer deals closed and more than 40 new joint opportunities created in about 12 weeks. Built on: Contentstack Content Cloud, connected with SAP Commerce Cloud



From seeing to building

ContentCon US closed Contentstack's 2026 event season under the theme "From here to agentic: Your roadmap for an adaptive brand." At ContentCon Europe in Amsterdam on October 1, Contentstack launched Contentstack Canoe, an AI visibility tool that runs the questions buyers ask across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude and shows brands whether they appear, how they're described and what to fix. In its first three weeks, more than 200 people signed up, and Contentstack customers across 10 countries put it to work, led by companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

Chicago focused on what comes after seeing: building for it. Sampat's keynote outlined how brands can inspire humans and inform agents, and sessions with TIME, Land O'Lakes, Verizon, Alaska Airlines and MassMutual covered making content readable for AI, how team roles change as AI takes on more work, and how brands are applying it today.

About Contentstack

The world's best digital experiences run on Contentstack. As the pioneer of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP), Contentstack helps brands build experiences that inform AI agents and inspire people. Contentstack brings together structured content, headless CMS and brand governance (Content Cloud), real-time customer data and omnichannel personalization (Data Cloud), and AI orchestration (Agent OS) in one agentic digital experience platform. Teams use it to automate the manual work behind every digital experience, keep AI on-brand, show up in AI-generated answers, and deliver personalized experiences that adapt in real time. Leading brands, including Steve Madden, LG Electronics, Costco, 1-800-Flowers, Dolce & Gabbana, Sky and ABN AMRO rely on Contentstack to launch faster, reduce operational friction and personalize at scale.

Learn more at contentstack.com and follow @Contentstack for what's next.

Media Contact

Payton de los Cobos

Senior Manager, Earned Media & Communications

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Contentstack Experience Awards?

The 2026 Contentstack Experience Award winners are Alaska Airlines (World's Best Digital Experience), Philips and Verizon Connect (Most Successful Transformation, tie), Land O'Lakes (Best Personalization Project), Huge (Agency Partner of the Year) and SAP (Technology Partner of the Year). Winners were announced October 28, 2026 at ContentCon US in Chicago.

What are the Contentstack Experience Awards?

The Contentstack Experience Awards (CXAs) are annual awards that recognize outstanding digital experience work by Contentstack customers and partners. Winners are honored at ContentCon US. Learn more at contentstack.com/customers/experience-awards.

What is agentic marketing?

Agentic marketing is marketing where AI agents take on parts of the work, such as research, content production and personalization, while people set direction and approve what ships. It also means making a brand's content easy for AI engines and agents to read, since buyers increasingly use them to research purchases.

What can marketers learn from the 2026 Contentstack Experience Award winners?

The 2026 winners point to six lessons: structure content so AI engines can read it (Philips), share content infrastructure across brands (Alaska Airlines), connect systems so marketers can move without developers (Verizon Connect), let audiences update as buyer interests change (Land O'Lakes), let AI run workstreams in parallel while people keep the judgment calls (Huge), and connect commerce to the rest of the digital experience so buyers get one consistent journey (SAP).

Why were there two winners for Most Successful Transformation?

Contentstack named two winners for Most Successful Transformation because the category drew so many strong entries that the judges chose to recognize more than one. Philips rebuilt a 1.9 million-page global site as structured content, and Verizon Connect consolidated three legacy content systems into one.

How are Contentstack Experience Award winners chosen?

Contentstack Experience Award winners are chosen by a jury of Contentstack executives: Neha Sampat (CEO), Nishant Patel (CTO), Todd Rathje (CRO), Conor Egan (SVP of Product), Preseetha Pettigrew (VP of Partnerships) and Rukshana Karunaratne (VP of Customer Success). Customers and partners self-nominate in one of five categories, the jury reviews the entries and names finalists, and winners are announced at ContentCon US. For 2026, nominations closed September 18, finalists were announced September 24, and winners were named October 28 in Chicago.

What is ContentCon US?

ContentCon US is Contentstack's annual conference for digital, marketing and technology leaders. The 2026 event took place Oct. 27–28 at Convene Willis Tower in Chicago under the theme "From here to agentic: Your roadmap for an adaptive brand."

What makes a website agent-ready?

An agent-ready website gives AI engines and agents content they can read, understand and cite accurately. In practice, that means structured content, consistent metadata and schema markup, text that's readable without running scripts or opening embeds and images, and governance that keeps facts consistent across brands and markets.

Why does structured content matter for AI search?

Structured content breaks pages into defined, reusable fields, so AI engines can identify what a product is, who it's for and how it compares. Philips' move to 35 governed templates across 90 locales is one example.

What is a "living audience" in personalization?

A living audience is a customer segment that updates continuously as a visitor's behavior and interests change, instead of locking them into one category after a single click. Land O'Lakes uses living audiences across its brand websites.

What is the Contentstack Agentic Experience Platform (AXP)?

The Agentic Experience Platform (AXP) is Contentstack's platform for building digital experiences that inform AI agents and inspire people. It brings together structured content and headless CMS (Content Cloud), real-time customer data and personalization (Data Cloud), and AI orchestration (Agent OS) in one system.

What is Contentstack Canoe?

Contentstack Canoe is an AI visibility tool that shows brands how they appear in answers from ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude, which competitors win those answers and what to fix. It launched October 1, 2026 at ContentCon Europe and works on any brand website, with or without Contentstack.

How much does Contentstack Canoe cost?

Contentstack Canoe has a Free plan at $0 with no expiration and a Growth plan at $279 per month or $2,790 per year, launch pricing available for a limited time. Existing Contentstack customers can contact their account team about Growth access.

How do Contentstack Canoe and the Experience Award winners connect?

Contentstack Canoe shows a brand what AI engines say about it. The CXA winners show the changes that improve it, such as structured content, governed templates and real-time personalization.

Can my company enter the 2027 Contentstack Experience Awards?

Details on the 2027 Contentstack Experience Awards will be shared at contentstack.com/contentcon/experience-awards.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at