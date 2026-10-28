Schulte Roofing Earns GAF's Top 2026 President's Club Award, Only Winner In Brazos Valley

The Temple roofing company is one of 17 Texas companies on GAF's 2026 3-Star list and the only winner in the Waco-Temple-Bryan market.

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schulte Roofinghas been named a 2026 GAF 3-Star President's Club Award winner, the top tier of the roofing manufacturer's annual contractor program. GAF's published 2026 winners list names 186 contractors nationwide, 17 of them in Texas.The Temple roofing contractor is the only 3-Star winner on GAF's list in the Brazos Valley and the wider Waco-Temple-Bryan market.Only current 3-Star President's Club Award winners can offer the GAF President's Club Limited Warranty, which GAF describes as its strongest residential warranty. The warranty provides 40 years of non-prorated workmanship coverage and 50 years of non-prorated coverage for material defects on qualifying residential roofing systems.GAF evaluates President's Club candidates on performance, reliability, and service. Master Elitecertification is the entry requirement, and GAF states that fewer than half of its Master Elite contractors qualify for President's Club status at any tier.“We're honored to receive the 3-Star President's Club Award from GAF,” said David Schulte, Founder of Schulte Roofing.“We've always believed that taking care of our customers means doing the job right and standing behind the work. Being able to offer qualifying homeowners this added protection makes this recognition especially meaningful to our team.”The GAF recognition adds to a record of recognition for Schulte Roofing at both the industry and community levels. In 2025, the company earned its 15th consecutive Best of Brazos Valley award for Best Roofing Service, extending a streak that reflects continued support from the community it has served for decades. The company now brings that execution to roofing in Waco, Temple, and Killeen as well.ABOUT THE GAF PRESIDENT'S CLUB AWARDThe GAF President's Club Award is an annual recognition program honoring factory-certified Master Elitecontractors based on performance, reliability, and service. The program has three tiers, with 3-Star as the highest. Only contractors holding current 3-Star status may offer the GAF President's Club Limited Warranty.ABOUT SCHULTE ROOFINGSchulte Roofingis a family-owned roofing company founded in December 1994 by David Schulte and headquartered in Navasota, Texas. The company installs, replaces, repairs, inspects, and maintains roofing systems for residential, commercial, and industrial customers across Central and Southeast Texas, and backs its work with the BulletProof Roof Guarantee. Schulte Roofing is a GAF Master Elitecertified contractor, a 2026 GAF 3-Star President's Club Award winner, and a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating. Its slogan, "Committed to Excellence," reflects a standard of installation intended to exceed manufacturer specifications.

David Schulte

Schulte Roofing

+1 936-825-3690

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Schulte Roofing Earns GAF's Top 2026 President's Club Award, Only Winner in Brazos Valley News Provided By Foundry 512 LLC October 28, 2026, 21:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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