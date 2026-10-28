Jefferson Animal Hospital Sees 10-Percent Increase In Cases Since Expansion

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Jefferson Animal Hospital Recently completed an expansion that doubled the size of its Outer Loop facility.

An operating suite at Jefferson Animal Hospital.

Phase two of the more than $3 million expansion on Outer Loop is underway

- Adam Arrington, President and General Manager

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than a year after expanding its footprint, Jefferson Animal Hospital is beginning phase two of the more than $3 million expansion at its property on Outer Loop.

In July 2025, Jefferson Animal Hospital's Outer Loop campus completed construction on an expansion that doubled the hospital's footprint from 7,694 square feet to 15,035, creating extra capacity for pet treatment and staff well-being. The expansion is part of the hospital's commitment to the Okolona neighborhood, entire City of Louisville, state of Kentucky, and Southern Indiana.

“We've seen a 10% increase in case capacity since the expansion,” President and General Manager Adam Arrington said.“We've also seen more donations to our pet blood bank, but most importantly our staff is happy with the improvements to their work spaces as well as their personal areas.”

Phase one of the addition cost $3 million and includes new updates and expansion into multiple areas including medical treatment space, Intensive Care (ICU), Ultrasound, X-ray suite, a dual surgery suite, canine/feline kennels, on-site oxygen generation throughout, Hospital pharmacy, Pet Blood Bank Donation Center, private offices (8), new bathrooms (3), lactation room for nursing staff, employee locker room and updated staff rest areas. Outdoor space includes an additional 34 public parking spaces, 77 total spaces, and a Hospital Dog Park for clients and staff.

The hospital's pet blood bank is a one of its kind service in Louisville, that collects cat and dog blood donations for emergency use at Jefferson Animal Hospital. They also send blood to other hospitals in the area and each donation saves between 2-4 pet lives.

Phase two of the expansion is underway at Jefferson Animal Hospital's Outer Loop location. The expansion adds a new client waiting area, updated exam rooms, new flooring and additional space for larger animal clients and their families. These projects are expected to cost $325,000 and be completed by the end of 2027.

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About Jefferson Animal Hospital

Jefferson Animal Hospital and Regional Emergency Center (JAH), 4504 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219, was established in 1978, and opened 24/7 in March of 1980 for around-the-clock canine & feline wellness, trauma, and emergencies. For 45 years, Jefferson Animal Hospital continues to be a National leader in Emergency Veterinary Medicine, open 24 hours fully staffed with Doctor(s) on-site, for 45 years, including all holidays and throughout Covid. JAH is available for walk-in emergency, wellness, and appointments any hour, night or day; serving Louisville, Southern Indiana, and communities throughout the state of Kentucky.

Jefferson Animal Hospital Pet Blood Bank

Established in 2014, for Canine and Feline blood types, the Pet Blood Bank donation program began from a need to fulfill the demand for whole blood and plasma for emergency pet use. Each pet donation can save up to 2-4 lives. The program also distributes blood to Veterinary hospitals, Emergency Centers, and Universities in 10 states. Visit

Claire McInerny

Fleur de Lis Communications

+1 913-620-1713

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Jefferson Animal Hospital sees 10-percent increase in cases since expansion News Provided By Fleur de Lis Communications October 28, 2026, 21:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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