Limited Spots Remaining For November A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Instructor Certification Course

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) / -- A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program reports a significant increase in requests to join its upcoming Instructor Certification Course, scheduled for November 19–20, 2026. The larger-than-usual surge in interest has left limited spots remaining for the two-day course, which will be conducted live online via Zoom.

The increased demand follows the announcement of the November training dates and reflects growing interest among professionals seeking the qualifications to provide active-shooter survival instruction to businesses, schools, hospitals, houses of worship, and other organizations.

Professionals interested in the November course can request enrollment information at .

The A.L.I.V.E. Instructor Certification Course prepares participants to teach the program's established active-shooter survival methodology, providing a structured approach to helping individuals recognize threats, make decisions under pressure, and respond to potentially life-threatening situations.

Certified instructors play an essential role in extending this training to organizations and communities across the country. Rather than relying exclusively on centralized training resources, organizations can work with qualified instructors who understand how to deliver the curriculum, facilitate meaningful discussions, and adapt practical exercises to their audiences.

Over the two days, participants receive instruction in both A.L.I.V.E. program content and the methods required to teach it effectively. The curriculum addresses classroom presentation, realistic scenario development, managing participants with different physical abilities, professional debriefing techniques, and responding to challenging questions that commonly arise during active-shooter preparedness training.

The course's combination of instruction and practical teaching methods is consistent with broader emergency-preparedness guidance. Federal education guidance emphasizes staff training and practicing emergency procedures, while FEMA materials address scenario-based exercises involving evacuation, hiding, and last-resort responses. Workplace-violence train-the-trainer approaches referenced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also incorporate classroom instruction, exercise management, and structured debriefings.

Previous A.L.I.V.E. instructor certification participants have included private security executives, school resource officers, corporate safety directors, human resources leaders, retired law enforcement personnel, and entrepreneurs establishing workplace-violence prevention training businesses. These diverse professional backgrounds illustrate the range of organizations and communities that can benefit from having qualified instructors available.

With the November course approaching and requests exceeding the program's usual level of interest, prospective participants are encouraged to inquire while availability remains. The A.L.I.V.E. team reviews instructor certification requests and provides information about prerequisites, scheduling, and pricing.

Additional instructor certification sessions are planned for 2027. However, the November 19–20 course represents the remaining scheduled opportunity in 2026 for professionals seeking to complete the certification process.

To request information about the November Instructor Certification Course and remaining availability, visit .

For more information about the A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program, visit .

About A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training and Michael D. Julian

Michael D. Julian is the creator of the A.L.I.V.E. active shooter survival training program and a 30-year veteran of the private security industry. As President and CEO of MPS Security & Protection, he has led executive protection details, workplace violence prevention engagements, behavioral threat assessment teams, and active shooter response training for clients across the United States.

Julian built the five-step A.L.I.V.E. method (Assess, Leave, Impede, Violence, Expose) after studying after-action reports from every major active shooter incident in the U.S. The pattern was clear: civilians needed a simple, decisive framework they could actually execute under extreme stress.

Michael D. Julian is regularly featured on FOX News, CBS, ABC, and other major industry outlets commenting on active shooter response, workplace violence prevention, executive protection, and behavioral threat assessment.

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Limited Spots Remaining for November A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Instructor Certification Course News Provided By Agency VISIBLE October 28, 2026, 21:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services



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