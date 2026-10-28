Faraday Future Announces Completion Of FFR's Robotics Acquisition, Establishing Nasdaq-Listed Robotics Platform October Sales Expected To Exceed 300 Units Unveils FF Omnimind

FFR completed its acquisition of FFAI's robotics business on October 23, 2026, issuing common and non-voting convertible preferred shares to an FFAI subsidiary. FFR continues trading on Nasdaq as a pure-play humanoid and bionic Physical AI robotics company built around its“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem. FFR believes it has become the No. 1 in K–12 robotics education in the U.S., FFR's next goal is to become the No. 1 company in robotics education nationwide, rank among the top three in the Physical AI robotics industry and become one of the most valuable companies in the Physical AI era.

- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“FFAI” or“Faraday Future”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today provided an update following FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) (“FFR”), a U.S.-based Embodied AI robotics company, announcing at the deal closing and its first Investor Day event in New York that it had completed its acquisition of FFAI's robotics business and related assets on October 23, 2026. The related business operations and assets have been transferred to FFR, and FFR has issued and delivered common shares and non-voting convertible preferred shares to Smart Technology Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of FFAI, as transaction consideration. Following the transaction, FFR continues trading on Nasdaq as a pure-play company focused on humanoid and bionic Physical AI robotics within a“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem. Faraday Future will continue trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“FFAI.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“This transaction represents a transformative milestone for both companies and reinforces our long-term vision to become a leader in the Embodied AI era,” said YT Jia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Faraday Future.“Combining RoboShare's capabilities with a dedicated public-company platform for robotics positions us to accelerate technology development, AI innovation, and commercial growth while expanding the adoption of intelligent robotic solutions across everyday commercial and industrial use cases. We believe FFR's full-stack robotics ecosystem creates a powerful platform to drive industry advancement, unlock new opportunities, and help build the future of Physical AI.”

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FFR has completed changes to its Board and management team. YT Jia will serve as CEO, Jerry Wang as Executive Chairman, and Chen Shi as Lead Independent Director, and Jason E. Dodier as independent director. YT Jia has voluntarily chosen not to increase his cash compensation in connection with his new role at this stage, as a step to align his personal interests with those of FFR and its stockholders. Mr. Jia will continue to serve as the Global CEO of Faraday Future and Mr. Wang will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman of Faraday Future.

As the first U.S. company to deliver both humanoid and bionic robots, FFR is working to turn its first-mover advantage into a competitive lead. In less than a year, FFR has taken initial steps toward building a complete“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem and developing distinct EAI technology strengths, including its“One Brain, All Robots; Multi-Forms, Multi-Capabilities” approach. FFR has completed Phase One of its“Built in USA” Acceleration Program, and FF Robot World 2.0 is now complete.

“We believe FFR has become the No. 1 provider of K–12 robotics education in the United States, and will soon become the No. 1 company in robotics education nationwide. Over the next five years, our goal is to rank among the top three companies in the Physical AI robotics industry overall and to become one of the most valuable EAI companies in the Physical AI era,” said YT Jia, CEO of FFR and Global CEO of FFAI.

FFR's four-core ecosystem is advancing across the EAI Brain and Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions, and EAI Data Factory. FFR is also advancing development across its four industry ecosystems: Education and Research; Security and Inspection; Industrial and Logistics; and Commercial and Services.

FFR announced that the brand name for FF Brain is FF OmniMind. Guided by the“One Brain, All Robots; Multi-Forms, Multi-Capabilities” philosophy, OmniMind comprises foundation models, motion control, and skills. Together, these components form a unified AI brain designed to work across robotic forms, tasks, and scenarios, empower robots, and support the transition from task-specific autonomy toward general-purpose autonomy.

For the EAI Devices core, FFR expects October sales and shipments to exceed 300 robots, setting a new monthly record for the acquired robotics business. By the end of October, cumulative sales and shipments are expected to exceed 1,100 robots. FFR continues to deliver robots at positive unit gross margins.

For the Industry Productivity Solutions core, the security and inspection solution has entered the proof-of-concept stage with an initial group of customers and industry partners. For the EAI Data Factory core, FFR continues to deliver egocentric data and receive payments for those deliveries. The Company is also advancing large-scale data deliveries to leading AI and robotics customers.

In addition, FFR believes that RoboShare is becoming the robot-sharing platform with the North America's largest fleet and widest variety of robots.

At the event, FFR announced three strategic partnerships: a partnership with KYA GROUP; a comprehensive strategic partnership with California Science and Technology University and Boston International Business School to establish the BIBS-FF-CSTU Joint Robotics Lab; and a partnership with Pinnacle.

FFR's strategic partnership with California-based professional services company KYA GROUP is intended to help FFR reach U.S. federal government and large institutional markets. KYA GROUP serves the U.S. government procurement, education, security, and public infrastructure sectors, with a broad customer network and experience in large-scale projects. Third-party data indicates that KYA GROUP has more than 1,000 government procurement-related records in California involving more than 200 public agencies. A KYA GROUP affiliate holds a U.S. General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract covering 23 approved procurement categories. The collaboration is intended to support access to federal procurement opportunities and create new opportunities for FFR's EAI robotics products in government procurement markets.

FFR has also entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership with California Science and Technology University and Boston International Business School. The parties plan to establish the BIBS-FF-CSTU Joint Robotics Lab.

FFR has partnered with Pinnacle, one of Southern California's leading real estate brokerages, on B2B real estate brokerage solutions and B2C home security solutions.

Based on its current business progress and momentum, FFR issued full-year 2026 guidance for the first time. The acquired robotics business expects sales and shipments of approximately 2,000 robots on a standalone full-year 2026 basis, while maintaining positive unit gross margins on robot deliveries. This standalone full-year guidance includes periods before the acquisition and does not represent FFR's reported consolidated results for 2026; FFR will include the acquired business's results in its consolidated financial statements only from the October 23, 2026 closing date.

The guidance reflects management's confidence in FFR's near-term performance and growth prospects, as well as its determination to accelerate efforts to maximize value for stockholders. Management believes that FFR's commercialization strategy, planned production ramp, and growing market opportunity position it to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for stockholders.

In its five-year business plan outlook, FFR projects 2027 revenue of approximately $45.2 million, including $32.5 million from the EAI Devices core and $12.7 million from the other three ecosystem cores, and EAI Device sales of approximately 7,400 units. Over the next five years, the outlook projects cumulative revenue of approximately $1.98 billion, including approximately $1.08 billion from the EAI Devices core and $900 million from the other three ecosystem cores, and cumulative EAI Device sales of approximately 133,000 units. These projections are subject to significant uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

FFR also invited people with expertise in Physical AI, particularly AI brain technology, marketing and sales, and business development, to join FFR and work with its team to advance technology and create value across the industry.

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to merging the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies. Following the completion of the transfer of its robotics business to FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (FFR), Faraday Future is upgrading into a Robotaxi and EAI Cabin (Intelligent cabin) shared mobility operations company and a Physical AI investment holding company. Evolving its automotive business from an EV manufacturer to a Robotaxi Sharing Network and AI Visicabin technology operator. FF aims to advance its“Four Future Trends” concept, once again helping to drive automotive-industry transformation. For more information, please visit Faraday Future's official website:

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) is a U.S.-based Embodied AI robotics company focused on the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and deployment of intelligent robotic technologies, products and industry solutions. FFR is building a“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem covering the full lifecycle of robotics, consisting of EAI Brain & Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions, and EAI Data Factory. Guided by the technology and product philosophy of“One Brain, All Robots; Multi-Forms, Multi-Capabilities,” FFR aims to empower humanoid, biomimetic, and other robotic form factors through a unified EAI Brain, while continuously expanding their multi-task and multi-scenario capabilities. The ecosystem is designed to support the full robotics lifecycle, including R&D, deployment, data collection and training, operations, and commercial applications. FFR also operates RoboShare, a robot-sharing and services platform.