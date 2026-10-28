Global Battery Warranty Analytics Market Report 2026: Size, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On AI-Led 15.3% CAGR With Siemens, IBM, SAP, TWAICE And ACCURE

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Warranty Analytics Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery warranty analytics market is experiencing rapid growth as electric vehicle manufacturers, energy storage operators and battery suppliers seek to improve reliability, control warranty expenses and extend asset lifecycles. The market is projected to increase from $0.99 billion in 2025 to $1.13 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by expanding electric vehicle battery deployments, higher battery failure and replacement costs, and rising demand for effective warranty cost-reduction strategies. The adoption of connected battery monitoring systems has also increased the availability of performance data, enabling organizations to identify risks earlier and strengthen battery quality assurance. As battery-powered assets become more valuable and operationally critical, manufacturers and operators are placing greater emphasis on reliability, performance monitoring and warranty compliance.

The battery warranty analytics market is forecast to reach $2.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of AI-based predictive analytics platforms, increased investment in cloud-based battery monitoring solutions and continued expansion of energy storage system deployments. Digital twin technologies, advanced battery health diagnostics and automated reporting tools are also expected to improve how organizations assess degradation, predict failures and manage warranty exposure.

Key battery warranty analytics market trends include predictive battery failure analysis, battery lifecycle and degradation monitoring, and real-time performance tracking. Organizations are increasingly using data-driven insights to improve battery quality, optimize warranty costs and distinguish equipment defects from operational issues. These capabilities can reduce financial losses, support more accurate claims and help owners protect the long-term value of battery assets.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is a major driver of market expansion. Environmental concerns, emissions-reduction targets and government support for cleaner transportation are encouraging consumers and businesses to transition toward electric mobility. Battery warranty analytics strengthens this transition by monitoring battery health, forecasting potential failures, optimizing performance and improving reliability. These benefits can lower maintenance expenses, extend battery lifespan and increase consumer confidence in electric vehicles.

According to Cox Automotive, electric vehicle sales in 2023 were revised upward to 1,212,758 units, a 49% increase from 2022. Sales continued to rise in 2024, growing by 7.3% to 1,301,411 units. This sustained increase in EV sales is creating stronger demand for battery intelligence, warranty risk assessment and predictive maintenance capabilities across the automotive ecosystem.

Innovation is also shaping the competitive direction of the battery warranty analytics market. In December 2024, ACCURE Battery Intelligence launched Warranty Tracker, a battery analytics feature designed to improve transparency and cost control in energy storage operations. The solution continuously monitors system performance and operating conditions to identify deviations from supplier-defined warranty limits, including temperature and voltage thresholds.

Warranty Tracker provides early alerts that allow operators to take corrective action before warranty conditions are breached. It also helps determine whether performance issues result from equipment defects or operational misuse, supporting more accurate warranty claims and reducing uncertainty within supplier agreements. By improving warranty compliance visibility, the technology can help energy storage owners preserve coverage, protect asset value and reduce lifecycle costs.

Strategic partnerships are further advancing the market. In January 2023, Assurant Inc. partnered with Altelium Ltd. to enhance battery electric vehicle protection and services. The collaboration uses AI-driven battery analytics and real-time EV data insights to strengthen battery warranty and service contract offerings. The initiative is intended to improve risk assessment, support customer confidence and promote sustainability across electric mobility ecosystems.

North America was the largest region in the battery warranty analytics market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Application: Automotive; Consumer Electronics; Industrial; Energy Storage Systems; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Aftermarket Service Providers; Utilities; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Warranty Tracking Software; Predictive Failure Analytics Software; Battery Performance Monitoring Software; Data Visualization and Reporting Software

2) By Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Consulting and Advisory Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Data Analysis and Reporting Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

