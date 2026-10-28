Scaffolding - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 45% Expansion To US$98.4 Billion By 2030 Amid Tariff Disruption Outmaneuver Brand Safway, PERI SE, Altrad, And Layher

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Scaffolding - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scaffolding market was valued at US$67.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$98.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and regional forecasts while incorporating the latest global tariff developments and their impact on scaffolding manufacturers, suppliers and end users.

Global Scaffolding Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Strong construction activity remains a central driver of scaffolding market growth. Infrastructure investment, residential development and commercial construction-particularly across developing economies-continue to generate demand for dependable access and support systems. Renovation, modernization and maintenance projects associated with aging buildings, industrial facilities and public infrastructure are also creating sustained opportunities for scaffolding providers.

Worker safety regulations and increasingly rigorous compliance standards are accelerating demand for advanced scaffolding systems. Construction companies and industrial operators are prioritizing solutions equipped with guardrails, non-slip platforms, secure locking mechanisms and improved load-bearing capabilities. These requirements are influencing product development while encouraging the replacement of older equipment with modern, standards-compliant systems.

Technology is reshaping scaffolding design, assembly and project planning. Modular systems can shorten installation times, reduce labor requirements and improve adaptability across complex sites. Lightweight aluminum and advanced composite materials offer a combination of durability, strength and easier handling. Digital technologies, including 3D modeling and Building Information Modeling (BIM), support more precise configuration, load planning and coordination with broader construction workflows.

Sustainability is becoming another important market consideration. Demand is increasing for reusable systems, durable materials and solutions that reduce waste across multiple project cycles. These priorities align with environmental regulations, corporate sustainability objectives and the construction industry's broader focus on resource efficiency.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report analyzes the scaffolding market by value in U.S. dollars across the following segments:



Type: Supported, suspended, rolling, cantilever and other scaffolding types.

Material: Steel, wood and aluminum.

End Use: Construction, shipbuilding, oil and gas, electrical maintenance and other applications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with detailed analysis of major national markets.

Key Scaffolding Market Insights



The supported scaffolding segment is forecast to reach US$40.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The suspended scaffolding segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.9% during the analysis period.

The U.S. scaffolding market was valued at US$14.4 billion in 2024.

China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, reaching approximately US$19 billion by 2030. Additional growth opportunities are examined across Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Business Value of the Report

The study provides independent market data, annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030. Historical analysis covering 2015 to 2023 supports evaluation of long-term market patterns. Buyers can assess high-growth segments, identify geographic opportunities, review competitive positioning and evaluate the forces expected to influence future demand.

The report also addresses key strategic questions, including how the global scaffolding market will evolve through 2030, which segments are likely to grow most rapidly, how regional market shares may change and which companies are best positioned to benefit from emerging industry opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis covers approximately 130 companies and evaluates the market presence of major participants across key regions. Featured companies include:



ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Altrad Investment Authority, S.A.S.

Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC

Brand Safway

Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd.

Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd.

MJ Gerust GmbH

PERI SE

Stepup Scaffold LLC

ULMA C y E, S. Coop. Wilhelm Layher GmbH & Co KG

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

The latest edition incorporates global tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and evaluates their implications for sourcing, material costs, supply chains and geographic manufacturing strategies. Revised forecasts account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. The analysis also considers population growth, urbanization and regional economic conditions affecting construction and infrastructure spending.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks product innovation, process improvements, emerging construction technologies and regulatory developments influencing the scaffolding industry. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for changing market conditions and helps identify new commercial opportunities. Updated competitive intelligence includes 2025 global market share estimates, assessments of major companies and analysis of leading brands and core market participants.

Purchasers receive complimentary updates for one year, providing continued access to relevant market developments, revised forecasts and emerging competitive intelligence.



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