Cipher Digital Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor And Industry Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the“Company”), a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial-scale data centers, today announced its participation in several upcoming industry conferences. Members of Cipher's management team may be featured in various discussions highlighting the Company's recent developments and growth strategy. If any such discussion is webcast, a link to the webcast will be posted on the Company's website at , as well as on Cipher's X and LinkedIn platforms ahead of each event.

Details of the Events:

Event: Cantor Convergence: 4th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference Date: Wednesday, Nov 11th, 2026 Event: J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum Date: Thursday, Nov 12th, 2026 Event: Clear Street AI Infrastructure Summit Date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 2026 Event: Rosenblatt AI Infrastructure & HPC Conference Date: Monday, Nov 30th, 2026 Event: Morgan Stanley Data Center & AI Summit Date: Wednesday, Dec 2nd, 2026 Event: Jefferies Real Estate Conference Date: Monday, Dec 7th, 2026 Event: Wells Fargo 10th Annual TMT Summit Date: Tuesday, Dec 8th, 2026

Webcast replays, if provided by the conference, will be available in the Events section of Cipher's website at /. For additional information, please contact the Cipher investor relations team at ....

About Cipher

Cipher develops and operates industrial-scale data centers engineered for next-generation computing at the highest standards of innovation, precision, and excellence. The Company brings together deep expertise across power sourcing, construction, engineering, operations, real estate, and technology to deliver high-quality data centers purpose-built for HPC workloads. By partnering with premier tenants, Cipher seeks to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale data center capacity and become a leading HPC development platform that is built for hyperscale. To learn more about Cipher, please visit

Website Disclosure

The Company maintains a dedicated investor website at (“Investors' Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors' Website. Cipher uses its Investors' Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports, and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to use its Investors' Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the“Email Alerts” option under the Investor Resources section of Cipher's Investors' Website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Digital

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Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

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