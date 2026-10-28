Phillips Law Group Reports 99.5% Success Rate On Cases It Chooses To Take On

Phillips Law Group legal team members meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Arizona-based firm cites internal data for personal injury matters it actively handled, with results not presented as a guarantee for any future case.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers reports a 99.5% success rate in the personal injury cases it has chosen to take on, based on the firm's internal data.The figure applies to matters that Phillips Law Group and its attorneys actively worked on. It does not include cases that were discontinued before the firm completed its work, including matters ended by the firm, its attorneys or the client. The firm reports the metric as a look at its handled-case experience, not as a prediction or promise of an outcome in any individual matter.For more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has helped accident victims pursue claims arising from motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability and other serious injuries. The firm's personal injury attorneys bring more than 235 years of combined litigation experience to that work.Case selection is only the first stage of a serious injury claim. Once the firm accepts a matter, its legal team works to gather records, preserve evidence, identify responsible parties and document the client's losses. When a fair resolution is not offered, Phillips Law Group has the resources to fund and pursue substantial litigation, including cases against large corporations and institutions.Through tough litigation, Phillips Law Group has won over $2 billion for its clients. That historical result reflects prior matters only and does not guarantee a similar result in a future case.The firm also reports more than 4,000 five-star reviews across the internet from clients. As of October 28, 2026, Phillips Law Group reports that 167 personal injury attorneys are actively working on personal injury cases.Phillips Law Group holds a Best Law Firmsaward, and Best Lawyers lists Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah and attorney Maria Raciti in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. The recognitions are separate from the firm's internal success-rate figure.People seeking information about the firm can learn more about its Phillips Law Group personal injury attorneys and the types of personal injury cases it handles. Additional information about Phillips Law Group case results is also available online.About Phillips Law Group - Injury LawyersPhillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers represents individuals and families in Arizona personal injury matters. The firm has been helping accident victims for more than 30 years and handles claims involving vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death and other serious injuries.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers

+1 602-222-2222

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Phillips Law Group Reports 99.5% Success Rate on Cases It Chooses to Take On News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC October 28, 2026, 21:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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