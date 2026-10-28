Northwoods Haven Becomes Northwoods Haven Recovery, Launches New Website For Minneapolis Outpatient Addiction Treatment

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Outpatient addiction treatment center in Hopkins, Minnesota unveils refreshed logo, new website, and co-occurring mental health treatment for Minneapolis.

- Mary Bradford, Chief Operating OfficerHOPKINS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northwoods Haven Recovery, formerly known as Northwoods Haven, announced today that it has rebranded and launched a new website at northwoodshavenrecovery. The outpatient addiction treatment center is in Hopkins, Minnesota, and serves Minneapolis and the greater Twin Cities.With the new name come a refreshed logo and a new domain. The center also now treats co-occurring mental health conditions alongside chemical dependency programming.The rebrand reflects what the center has become. Northwoods Haven opened to get people into treatment fast, after its founders watched a loved one wait eleven days for a bed. Adding "Recovery" to the name puts the outcome in the name. The new website was built so a person in Minneapolis can find the right level of care, verify insurance, and start programming without that wait."People found us because we answered the phone when nobody else did," the organization shared. "The old site did not reflect the program we run today, and the old domain did not say what we do. Northwoods Haven Recovery does. Everything on the new site, from the first call through the step-down, was written so someone can understand their options before they ever walk in."A New Website Built Around the First CallThe new northwoodshavenrecovery replaces northwoodshaven and is built around how people actually look for help. Each drug the center treats now has its own page: alcohol, opioids and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and stimulants, benzodiazepines, prescription drugs, marijuana, hallucinogens, and inhalants. Each co-occurring condition does too, including trauma and PTSD, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and ADHD.The site also adds a page for clinicians and case managers who refer clients. It has a section for families too, since they make up about half of the calls the center gets. The admissions and insurance pages spell out in plain words what Minnesota Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, HealthPartners, UnitedHealthcare, and Medica cover before anyone signs up.Two Levels of Outpatient Care, Now With Co-occurring TreatmentUnder the new brand, Northwoods Haven Recovery offers the same two levels of outpatient care from its suite on Green Oak Drive:The first is an intensive outpatient program in Minneapolis. It runs two to four months. Clients join a three-hour group on programming days and meet one-on-one with their own licensed alcohol and drug counselor. After that comes a ten-to-twelve-week low-intensity outpatient step-down for clients who want fewer hours and more life. Chemical use assessments, DUI and court-ordered assessments, and addiction counseling are also offered on their own.The second is co-occurring mental health treatment alongside chemical dependency programming. That means clients with trauma, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or ADHD no longer have to pick which one to treat first. Under whole-person care, mental health psychoeducation runs through every level of care, not off to the side."Most programs have one way of working a recovery lifestyle," the organization stated. "We teach every option, then build the plan with the client, so the recovery lifestyle they leave with is one they actually chose. That has not changed. What changed is that we can now treat the anxiety or the trauma that sits underneath the drinking in the same room, on the same day."Outpatient, Licensed, and Accessible by DesignNorthwoods Haven Recovery is licensed in Minnesota and LegitScript certified, and it treats adults 18 and older. The center is fully outpatient, with no detox, inpatient, or residential care. Callers in active withdrawal get sent to a detox provider first, then welcomed back when they are ready. Programming starts right after intake, so clients keep their jobs, families, and routines while in treatment.Medicaid was the first network the center joined, on purpose. Northwoods Haven Recovery is in-network with Minnesota Medicaid and Hennepin Health, as well as Blue Cross Blue Shield, HealthPartners, UnitedHealthcare, and Medica, and it accepts private pay. Benefits are verified before the first appointment.A Name With a PromiseThe name Northwoods Haven Recovery ties the place to the mission. The suite looks out over water and trees, the northwoods in the metro, and the group rooms were built to feel calm and homey, not clinical. Integrity, community, and connection, the three values the whole team chose, guide every program under the new brand. So does the promise on the new site: every caller leaves with resources, whether or not the center is the right fit."We rise together," the organization added. "That was true under the old name and it is true now. The difference is that more people in Minneapolis can find us, and when they do, they can see exactly what we offer and how to start."About Northwoods Haven RecoveryNorthwoods Haven Recovery, formerly Northwoods Haven, is a licensed, LegitScript-certified outpatient addiction treatment center in Hopkins, Minnesota. It serves Minneapolis and the greater Twin Cities. The center offers an intensive outpatient program, a low-intensity outpatient step-down, co-occurring mental health treatment, chemical use and DUI assessments, and addiction counseling for adults 18 and older. It is in-network with Minnesota Medicaid and major commercial insurance plans. Learn more at northwoodshavenrecovery.

Adam Gunton

Behavioral Health Partners

+1 303-963-4422

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Northwoods Haven Becomes Northwoods Haven Recovery, Launches New Website for Minneapolis Outpatient Addiction Treatment News Provided By Behavioral Health Partners October 28, 2026, 21:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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