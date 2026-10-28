Hollywood Stars Join 5Th Annual All Ghouls Gala For Autism Care Today Gala To Honor CARD's 2026 Lotus Award Winners

All Ghouls Gala 2026 Benefiting Autism Care Today

Autism Care Today

The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

Hollywood stars gather in Woodland Hills on Halloween for a celebrity-filled fundraiser supporting autism families and honoring four outstanding CARD employees.

- Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, President of ACTLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Halloween, Hollywood is adorning the usual red carpet with costumes, cocktails and a wickedly good cause. The 5th Annual All Ghouls Gala, taking place October 31, 2026, in Woodland Hills, California, will welcome an expanded lineup of celebrity guests while celebrating four extraordinary employees of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) who are being recognized for their exceptional service to families.Hosted in support of Autism Care Today (ACT), the annual Halloween fundraiser brings together entertainment industry personalities, autism advocates and supporters for an unforgettable evening dedicated to helping families affected by autism access essential resources.Joining previously announced guests Joe Mantegna, Fred Melamed and Dani Bowman will be an exciting additional group of celebrity guests, including:* Larry Thomas, best known for his unforgettable role as the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld* Coby Bird, from Locke & Key and The Pitt* Ned Brower, from The Pitt* Kayla Cromer, from The Good Doctor* Lillian Carrier, from Horse Girls* Kate Linder, longtime star of The Young and the Restless* Tamora Clatterbuck, from The Young and the RestlessThe growing celebrity lineup reflects the Gala's unique blend of Hollywood glamour, Halloween spirit, and a meaningful mission: supporting families who need access to essential autism-related resources.Celebrating the CARD 2026 Lotus Award Winners In addition to its celebrity guests, the All Ghouls Gala will recognize four recipients of the CARD 2026 Lotus Awards, honoring employees who have demonstrated extraordinary service and dedication to the families they support.The Lotus Awards hold special significance because nominations come directly from parents whose lives have been touched by the care and commitment of CARD employees. Following parent nominations, candidates go through an extensive selection process to determine the award recipients. The awards recognize the compassion, professionalism and dedication that make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with autism and their families.Four outstanding CARD employees will be acknowledged at this year's Gala:Jacqueline Punzo, BCBA - Moreno Valley, California Center Jacqueline is being honored for her service to families at CARD's Moreno Valley Center.Aimee Perez, Operations Coordinator Technician - Bakersfield, California Center Aimee is being honored for her contributions to the families served by CARD's Bakersfield Center.Diannely Mojica, Behavioral Therapist Lead - Salinas, California Center Diannely is being honored for her dedication to families at CARD's Salinas Center.Majaha Sampson, Behavior Technician - Youngsville, Louisiana Center Majaha is being honored for her service to families at CARD's Youngsville Center.By honoring these four employees, the Gala will shine a spotlight on the people whose work extends far beyond a job title. Their recognition reflects the importance of listening to families and celebrating the professionals who make a lasting difference in their lives.An Elegant Evening of Halloween MagicAt the All Ghouls Gala, Halloween is anything but ordinary. All guests are required to arrive in costume and are encouraged to bring their most creative, eerie, glamorous or downright ghoulish looks to the celebration.Guests can also compete in the evening's spooktacular costume contest, where the most hauntingly fabulous creations will have a chance to win prizes worth haunting! From chillingly clever characters to showstopping Halloween couture, the competition promises plenty of thrills, chills and unforgettable photo opportunities.Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, co-founder and President of ACT shares the spirit behind the event:“The All Ghouls Gala is an enchanting evening of Halloween magic for a meaningful mission: helping families affected by autism get the resources they need to thrive!”- Dr. Doreen GranpeeshehA Night of Halloween Magic With a Meaningful Mission! Autism Care Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families affected by autism access critical resources and support. Through grants and direct assistance, the organization helps families obtain items and services that can make a significant difference in daily life, including communication devices, safety equipment, copays, and other essential needs.For families facing the financial challenges associated with autism, this assistance can help bridge the gap between what a child needs and what a family can afford.The All Ghouls Gala brings together supporters who believe that every family deserves the opportunity to access resources that help their loved ones thrive. The evening combines an adults-only Halloween celebration with a commitment to making a tangible difference for families.FIVE YEARS. ONE WICKED NIGHT. A MEANINGFUL MISSION.The 5th Annual All Ghouls Gala takes place on October 31, 2026, at a private location in Woodland Hills, California. The event location and address will be provided to ticket holders following purchase.Tickets and event information:About Autism Care Today (ACT)Autism Care Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing assistance to families affected by autism. Through grants and direct support, ACT helps families access essential resources, including communication devices, safety equipment, therapy expenses and other critical needs.Media Contact:Autism Care Today Events...<...>

Shannon Penrod

Center for Autism & Related Disorders

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The 5th Annual All Ghouls Gala

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Hollywood Stars Join 5th Annual All Ghouls Gala for Autism Care Today; Gala to Honor CARD's 2026 Lotus Award Winners News Provided By Center for Autism & Related Disorders October 28, 2026, 21:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, Social Media



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