Stanton University Empowers Students With Technology - Focused Seminars For The Future

Karthik Kumar Odapally, Principal of Applied AI for Media at Amazon, shares industry insights on systems thinking and solving complex business challenges.

Stanton University connects students with industry professionals through seminars exploring emerging technologies and real-world applications.

Through interactive seminars and discussions with industry professionals, Stanton University students gain practical perspectives on emerging technologies and future career opportunities.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As technology continues to transform industries and reshape the modern workplace, Stanton University is committed to providing students with valuable learning opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. Through seminars featuring industry professionals, the university helps students develop essential skills, explore emerging technologies, and gain practical insights into real-world challenges.

Two recent seminar sessions highlighted the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) across different industries, from business management and decision-making to emergency communications and public safety. By connecting academic learning with professional expertise, these events encouraged students to think critically, embrace innovation, and prepare for an increasingly technology-driven world.

Exploring Systems Thinking in Business

Organized by Stanton University's Information Systems Management (ISM) Club, the Systems Thinking Seminar featured Karthik Kumar Odapally, Principal of Applied AI for Media at Amazon.

The seminar introduced students to systems thinking and how people, processes, and technology interact to shape business challenges. Participants learned how to identify root causes, understand connections between different elements, and make more informed decisions.

By connecting theoretical concepts with real-world industry perspectives, the seminar encouraged students to strengthen their critical thinking, analytical reasoning, and problem-solving skills. These competencies are valuable not only for students pursuing information systems and business-related fields but also for those preparing for careers across a wide range of industries.

The event reflected the ISM Club's commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences, fostering connections between students and industry professionals, and preparing future professionals to navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

Discovering AI's Role in 911 and Public Safety

Stanton University also hosted Samantha Hawkins, ECC Engagement Lead at ThisGen 911, for a speaker session titled“Beyond the Headset: How AI Is Shaping the Future of 911 and Public Safety.”

The session explored how AI is transforming emergency communications, recruitment, training, and workforce development while supporting 911 telecommunicators. Students also learned about responsible AI applications and emerging career opportunities in public safety technology.

A highlight of the event was an interactive simulated 911 call experience, which offered students a firsthand look at modern emergency communications. Through this activity, participants gained a better understanding of the demands of emergency response and how technology can support professionals in high-pressure situations.

Preparing Students for the Future

These seminars reflect Stanton University's commitment to connecting classroom learning with industry insights and practical experiences. By exploring AI applications across different fields, students gained a better understanding of how technology can address real-world challenges.

Stanton University will continue to support student learning through engaging educational experiences that bridge theory and practice, encourage exploration of emerging technologies, and connect academic learning with professional opportunities. By providing students with access to industry insights and practical experiences, the university aims to prepare graduates to adapt, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to their chosen fields in an increasingly interconnected world.



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Stanton University Empowers Students with Technology - Focused Seminars for the Future News Provided By Stanton University October 28, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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