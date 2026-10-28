Reclaimshield Launches The Business Trust Record, Expanding Its Brand Protection Line

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The public facts page for small online businesses joins ReclaimShield's appeal kits for Meta, Amazon, Google Play, Apple, Google Ads and AI provider accounts

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReclaimShield, LLC, which prepares appeal documentation for businesses whose platform accounts are suspended or disabled, has launched the Business Trust Record: a public page that shows the facts a buyer checks before paying a small online business. The page shows the business's state registration, whether the city and state on that record match its website, that the business controls its own domain, a secure site, posted terms, refund and privacy policies, and whether browser safety lists flag the site.

Few buyers check a state register and the browser blocklists before a small order. The Record puts those checks on one page. Each fact is read from its source, linked and dated; the facts are re-checked through the year, and a Record is withdrawn if a required fact stops being true. A business can put the Record's badge on its website, and anyone can look a business up at reclaimshield/lookup. The Record is available to businesses registered in any U.S. state.

Platform recovery

ReclaimShield's recovery products are appeal kits drafted to the specific policy a platform cites:

- ReclaimShield for Meta, for disabled or restricted Facebook, Instagram and Threads accounts, with an EU edition built around the Digital Services Act route through Appeals Centre Europe;

- ReclaimShield for Amazon, a Plan of Action for deactivated seller accounts;

- ReclaimShield for Developers, for terminated Google Play and Apple App Store developer accounts;

- ReclaimShield for Google Ads, for suspended Google Ads accounts.

Customers file every appeal themselves, from their own accounts. ReclaimShield never asks for a password or a two-factor code.

AI and brand protection

- ReclaimShield for AI checks a business's use of AI services against each provider's published rules, keeps watch, and builds the appeal if a provider such as OpenAI or Anthropic suspends the account. Its Policy Fit Check reads what a product does with AI against the usage policies of the providers it depends on.

- The AI Accusation Defense Kit helps a student whose paper is flagged as AI-written build a response from the draft history, the syllabus's own rules and the detector's own disclaimers.

- ReclaimShield for Trademarks provides weekly USPTO and EUIPO register monitoring, a web and marketplace scan, and a monthly Diligence Record, with an EU edition for EU customers.

About ReclaimShield

ReclaimShield, LLC, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, provides platform recovery and brand protection: appeal documentation for suspended or disabled Meta, Amazon, Google Play, Apple App Store, Google Ads and AI provider accounts; trademark monitoring in the US and EU; and the Business Trust Record. ReclaimShield is an independent service, not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by the platforms it covers, and is not a law firm. More at reclaimshield.

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ReclaimShield Launches the Business Trust Record, Expanding Its Brand Protection Line News Provided By ReclaimShield, LLC October 28, 2026, 21:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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