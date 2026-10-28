As Reimbursements Fall For A Fourth Year, Home Care Agencies Turn To AI Agents To Run The Back Office

A suite of home care modules designed to streamline your agency's operations with AI and automation.

Imperial Technology Partners releases Home Care Toolbox: AI agents that automate and streamline EVV, staffing and billing. One agency saves 25 hours a week.

- David Adress, CEO, Imperial Technology PartnersBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Home care agencies are entering 2027 with less revenue per visit and the same office payroll. Medicare home health payments fall 1.3%, about $220 million, in 2026, the fourth straight year of cuts, and the 2025 federal reconciliation law is projected to cut federal Medicaid spending by roughly $1 trillion over ten years. Agencies cannot raise rates or hire their way out, which leaves one lever: the cost of running the office.Imperial Technology Partners (ITP Tek), a Brooklyn-based healthcare AI and automation company with more than a decade in home care technology, today released the Home Care Toolbox, 35-plus AI and automation modules for streamlining operations at home care agencies. They take over the follow-up-heavy work that keeps offices staffed: open-shift coverage, missing-timesheet and EVV exception chasing, compliance tracking, applicant screening, inbound calls and family updates.What Home Care Agencies are Saying"Before Imperial, our team faced challenges with timesheet follow-up and pre-billing, creating delays in the billing process and making it more difficult to capture all eligible revenue. Since implementing the digital timekeeping system, we've streamlined these workflows, improved the collection process, and reduced the administrative burden on our staff. The system has also seen strong adoption across the team. We're now rolling out the POC compliance follow-up to build on these improvements, strengthen compliance processes, and help ensure revenue is captured more consistently and efficiently," said Amazing Home Care."We started using Imperial's modules and software and quickly saw real results - saving about 25 hours per week, reducing manual work, streamlining the process, and improving compliance across the team. The system has made a real difference for us, and we look forward to using more of the modules going forward," said Vivid Care NY."Implementing ITP Tek's Digital Timesheets solution has been a significant step forward in modernizing our home care operations. Managing timesheets across a large caregiver workforce presents unique challenges, and the platform has helped us streamline the collection, review, and processing of timesheets while integrating with our existing HHAeXchange workflows. What stands out most is ITP Tek's willingness to listen to our operational needs and continuously develop and enhance the platform based on real-world feedback. Their collaborative approach and responsiveness to our requests have been particularly valuable in developing a solution that addresses the unique complexities of home care operations," said True Ventures Group."Reimbursement pressure makes every hour of manual follow-up more expensive," said David Adress, CEO of Imperial Technology Partners. "Coordinators spend their day chasing open shifts and timesheets. AI agents do that around the clock, in the caregiver's language, while staff keep oversight."What the Toolbox doesVoice, text and chat agents reach caregivers, patients, applicants and families in their preferred language. Document AI ends manual data entry. Predictive models flag margin, workforce and service risks early. Integrations move data between the agency's EMR, EVV aggregator, payroll, accounting, CRM and phone systems.The modules cover five areas: EVV, timekeeping and visit documentation; staffing, recruiting and workforce; compliance and training; communication, intake and family experience; and operational intelligence. Agencies adopt them one at a time. Imperial also provides HHAeXchange Power Services for agencies on New York's Medicaid EVV platform.Find the leaks firstAgency owners can run Imperial's free Home Care Revenue and Efficiency Calculator to see what unfilled visits, billing errors and manual follow-up cost them each month. The full module list is at itptek/home-care-toolbox.About Imperial Technology PartnersImperial Technology Partners is a Brooklyn-based healthcare AI and automation company serving home care, home health, behavioral health, therapy, senior care and healthcare staffing organizations. It provides AI agents, workflow automation, custom software, systems integration, business intelligence, HHAeXchange Power Services and managed IT. Learn more at .Media Contact David Adress, CEO, Imperial Technology Partners (718) 885-8750 |...

David Adress

Imperial Technology Partners, LLC

+1 718-885-8750

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Streamline your home care agency with AI and automation. Enjoy smooth sailing and do more with less.

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As Reimbursements Fall for a Fourth Year, Home Care Agencies Turn to AI Agents to Run the Back Office News Provided By Imperial Technology Partners, LLC October 28, 2026, 21:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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