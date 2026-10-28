Environ Energy Expands Utility Cost Recovery And Spend Management Services With Acquisition Of Vurge

Integrated Energy Management

This is the second utility bill audit acquisition this year for Environ, more than doubling capacity to deliver nationwide recovery analysis for clients.

- Chris Sternberg, CEONY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Environ Energy today announced the acquisition of Vurge, a Kansas City-based utility bill auditing and cost recovery firm, marking its second acquisition in the utility auditing space this year. The acquisition includes its subsidiary, Managed Energy Solutions (MES), which partners with manufacturing companies to identify and implement energy savings and sustainability programs.Vurge helps organizations uncover hidden savings and recover overcharges across electric, natural gas, water, and wastewater utility accounts. Through detailed forensic reviews of utility billing records, the company identifies billing errors, tariff misapplications, metering discrepancies, demand charge inaccuracies, tax issues, and other utility cost recovery opportunities that often go unnoticed.The acquisition follows Environ's earlier purchase of Utility Rates Analysts (URA), a Pennsylvania-based firm specializing in electricity, natural gas, and state sales tax audits. The transactions more than double Environ's utility auditing capacity, expand expertise into water and wastewater expense management, and strengthen its ability to serve clients in regulated energy markets alongside its established energy procurement, efficiency, and sustainability offerings.According to Environ Energy CEO Chris Sternberg,“Vurge has built an exceptional reputation for uncovering utility savings opportunities that many organizations overlook. Vlad and his team bring deep expertise, a proven track record, and a shared commitment to delivering measurable financial results for clients.”Vlad Kaufman, Vurge Founder and CEO, said,“Since founding Vurge in 2013, our mission has been simple: help organizations recover unnecessary utility costs and keep more dollars on their bottom line. Joining Environ allows us to expand that mission on a much larger scale. Together, we'll be able to bring our proven utility auditing services to Environ's more than 8,000 clients while continuing to deliver the hands-on expertise and results our customers expect.”Utility billing inaccuracies cost organizations millions of dollars each year. For energy-intensive industries including manufacturing, healthcare, higher education, mining, oil and gas, and data centers, even small billing discrepancies can create significant and recurring financial losses.Kaufman went on to say,“The value of utility auditing extends far beyond a one-time refund. By joining with Environ's existing energy management, energy efficiency, and sustainability services, our clients gain a long-term strategic partner for identifying billing issues, preventing future losses, and improving utility spend management across entire portfolios.”This transaction represents Environ's fourth acquisition in 2026 and further solidifies its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing integrated energy management firms. Environ delivers a comprehensive platform for companies to reduce costs, manage risk, and achieve long-term energy and sustainability goals.About Environ EnergyEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management solutions since 1995, helping organizations advance energy-efficient buildings, clean energy procurement, energy efficiency, sustainability initiatives, and regulatory compliance. Environ serves a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and government.About VurgeVurge is a specialized utility savings company with decades of auditing experience. The firm has reviewed more than 100,000 utility bills for over 1,400 clients nationwide, recovering millions of dollars in savings. Vurge has longstanding relationships with utility providers that help streamline issue resolution with minimal disruption to clients.

Brigette Gebhard

Environ Energy

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Environ Energy Expands Utility Cost Recovery and Spend Management Services with Acquisition of Vurge News Provided By Environ Energy October 28, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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