Pathanamthitta: White Car Gang Suspected Of Targeting Kids As Police Launch Hunt!

Pathanamthitta: A major kidnapping scare has hit the district. A gang tried to abduct children at Adoor Pazhakulam and Kodumon Angadickal.

The first incident happened on the evening of the 26th at Adoor Pazhakulam. Two nine-year-old girls were the targets. A man and a woman came in a white car. They stopped near a bushy, deserted spot on Canal Road. The duo tried to force the girls into the car. Luckily, a local housewife noticed this. The kids managed to escape. The girls later told the police that the man had long hair.

Kerala: Youth Caught With MDMA After Dodging Bus Check While Awaiting Bike Ride!

Another complaint came from Kodumon Angadickal soon after. The gang targeted a Class 5 student near the Ottathekku Kochukal junction this time. A man and a woman in a car approached the boy. They offered to drop him at his school. The smart kid flatly refused to get inside the vehicle. The gang quickly drove away after this.

Alappuzha: Teacher Helps Widowed Daughter-in-Law Remarry! Read On

Police strongly suspect that the same gang is behind both these attempts. Cops have now intensified the investigation. They are scanning CCTV footage from both areas to track down the white car.