DBV Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update



Submitted the Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in children aged 4-7 Years and requested Priority Review

Accelerated Commercial Readiness towards the launch of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in children aged 4-7 years in the US, if approved

Reported cash and cash equivalents of $165.7 million as of September 30, 2026, funding into third quarter of 2027 DBV will host a conference call today, October 28, at 5:00pm ET

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309), a late-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the Third Quarter of 2026. The quarterly and nine months financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2026.

“The third quarter marked a defining step in DBV's evolution from a clinical-stage company into a commercial organization. With our BLA now submitted for children aged 4 through 7 years, and our planned BLA in toddlers aged 1 through 3 years, we are concentrating our efforts on the areas that will advance the company most meaningfully,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies.“We are grateful for the productive, ongoing dialogue with the FDA about both BLAs. As the regulatory dialogue progresses, we have every function across the company aligned on supporting a complete and efficient review of both dossiers, advancing manufacturing readiness alongside our contract manufacturing partner, and preparing to execute our launch plans with discipline.”

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights and 2027 Business Updates

Regulatory Execution



Submitted the Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in children aged 4 through 7 Years and requested Priority Review. The BLA is supported by the Phase 3 VITESSE trial, which enrolled 654 children and is the largest immunotherapy trial to date in this population.

Corporate and Financial Position



Funded into the third quarter of 2027, enabling continued execution through the regulatory review process and commercial preparedness, including continued investment across core functions required to potentially launch and support the long-term success of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch brand, including Medical Affairs, Sales, Market Access, Marketing, Account Management, and Pharmacovigilance. Refreshed the Company's $150 million ATM program and completed $50 million of gross proceeds sale of ADSs to RA Capital Management.

Manufacturing Progress



Continued working closely with Fareva Amboise (Fareva), the Company's contract manufacturing organization, on remediation activities following the April 2026 FDA Warning Letter to Fareva.

Maintained a direct line of sight into remediation work specific to the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch production, which is led by external specialists against a detailed project plan shared by Fareva with DBV.

Received confirmation from Fareva that it has responded to FDA in accordance with regulatory timelines and has provided monthly updates to the Agency.

Based on ongoing collaboration with Fareva, a target date for the Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) was included in the BLA, in line with FDA regulations and standard industry practices. The target date for the PAI falls after the date by which Fareva expects to complete remediation.



Toddler Program



DBV has held discussions with the Agency on how to ensure a timely review of the BLA for toddlers aged 1 through 3 years following the recent submission of the 4-through-7 BLA, including a potential rolling submission of the 1-through-3 BLA. The same review Team will review both BLAs. FDA indicated that a review of the 1-through-3 BLA initiated shortly after the review of the 4-through-7 BLA would allow the Agency to build on the learnings from their review and the efficiencies expected from the meaningful content overlap of the two BLAs. It would provide DBV and FDA the opportunity to align on the form, content, and best timing of the components of the 1-through-3 BLA submission, in support of an efficient review of both BLAs. DBV will continue the regulatory dialogue with FDA over the next few months and expects to submit the toddler BLA in 2027. DBV will provide an update once the FDA discussions regarding the Company's toddler program have been finalized.

Upcoming Milestones

File acceptance for the BLA in children aged 4 through 7 years. Determination by FDA whether the BLA for children aged 4 through 7 years is sufficiently complete to begin the full substantive review, including whether Priority Review is granted, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

The Company's interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and the comparative period of September 30, 2025, are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”).

Operating Income

Operating income was $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $2.8 million for the same period in 2025, and $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $5.0 million in 2025. Operating income consisted of Research Tax Credit and decreased as the Company's activities continued to shift from eligible research activities toward commercial readiness.

Operating Expenses

Research and Development Expenses

R&D expenses were $47.0 million in Q3 2026 and $111.6 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $28.6 million and $83.8 million, respectively, in 2025.



Submitted the BLA for the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch for children aged 4 through 7 years on September 29, 2026, and advanced COMFORT Toddlers and THRIVE.

Recorded $4.7 million of BLA filing fees. Continued investment in launch capabilities and maintained the build of precommercial inventory, for $4.5 million for the 3 months and $10.2 million for the first nine months of 2026 to support a potential successful launch of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch, if approved.



Sales and Marketing Expenses

Sales and marketing expenses were $5.3 million in Q3 2026 and $15.7 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $1.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, in 2025.



Continued execution of U.S. launch readiness, with the commercial organization expanding Advanced launch infrastructure, including distribution and specialty pharmacy selection

General and Administrative (“G&A”) Expenses

G&A expenses were $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 and $39.1 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $7.3 million and $21.3 million, respectively, in 2025.

The increase reflects continued scaling of the corporate infrastructure supporting potential commercialization across core functions including Medical Affairs, Sales, Market Access, Marketing, Account Management, and Pharmacovigilance.

Financial Income (Expense)

Financial income was $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with nil for the same period in 2025. The nine-month increase primarily reflected higher interest income earned on larger average cash and investment balances following financing activities, while financial income in the 2025 comparative period was totally offset by unfavorable foreign exchange effects.

Income Tax

Income tax expense was $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with nil for the third quarter of 2025, and $0.7 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $0.1 million for the same period in 2025.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share

Net loss was $64.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $33.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $162.5 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $102.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. Net loss per share was $0.14 for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $0.24 for the third quarter of 2025, and $0.37 for the first nine months of 2026 compared with $0.82 for the same period in 2025.

Cash Position and Liquidity

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern.

The Company has incurred operating losses and negative cash flows from operations since inception and expects operating cash outflows to remain significant as it continues to invest in clinical development, regulatory activities, manufacturing and supply-chain readiness and preparations for the potential commercialization of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch, if approved. Net cash used in operating & investing activities was $159.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $86.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting the continued advancement of these activities and the expansion of the Company's organization.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $165.7 million. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company achieved significant regulatory and financing milestones, including the submission of its BLA for the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in children ages 4 through 7 years on September 29, 2026, for which the Company requested Priority Review, and the sale of $50.0 million in gross proceeds of ADSs under its ATM Program, which the Company announced in July 2026. Following the BLA submission, management updated the Company's operating and liquidity forecasts to reflect the potential regulatory review pathway and the anticipated timing of related clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial readiness activities. The Company's forecasts incorporate milestone-based spending assumptions designed to align the timing of certain expenditures with potential regulatory developments while continuing to advance activities necessary to support regulatory review and potential commercialization of the VIASKIN® Peanut patch in children ages 4 through 7, if approved. Based on its current operations, plans and assumptions, the Company estimates that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2027.

Management has concluded that the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents are not expected to be sufficient to fund its operations for at least twelve months from the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, substantial doubt exists about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within twelve months after the date these condensed consolidated financial statements are issued.

The Company will require additional capital to fund its operations. Management is actively evaluating multiple financing alternatives, including without limitation, potential additional sales under the Company's existing ATM Program, equity transactions, warrants exercise and other alternative forms of financing. The Company's continued advancement through the regulatory review process may provide additional financing opportunities. However, the availability, timing and terms of any additional financing will depend on regulatory developments, market conditions and investors' interest, lenders and other counterparties, and there can be no assurance that additional financing will be available when needed, on acceptable terms or at all.

These estimates are based on the Company's current forecasts and exclude additional expenditure related to programs other than VIASKIN® Peanut patch or resulting from the potential in-licensing or acquisition of additional product candidates or technologies. The timing and amount of the Company's future cash requirements may differ materially from current estimates depending on, among other factors, the timing and outcome of the regulatory review process, the pace of clinical development activities, manufacturing and supply-chain commitments, commercial readiness activities and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the carrying amounts and classification of assets and liabilities or reported expenses that may be necessary if the Company were unable to continue as a going concern.

Conference Call & Webcast

DBV management will host an investor conference call and webcast today, October 28th at 5:00pm ET, to discuss this update. This call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers and requesting the DBV Technologies call.

United States: +1-877-344-8082

International: +1-213-992-4618

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Events section of the Company's website here.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS