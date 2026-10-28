Beyond Business: Neil Soni Champions the Next Generation Through SAYA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Neil Soni, CEO of HOS Global Foods, serves on the Board of Directors of South Asian Youth Action (SAYA), supporting the organization's efforts to expand educational opportunities, develop youth leadership and strengthen communities. His involvement reflects HOS Global Foods' broader commitment to community engagement and aligns with the purpose of its flagship brand, Laxmi.

As a member of the Board of Directors of South Asian Youth Action (SAYA), he supports an organization that helps young people thrive academically, professionally and personally. Founded in 1996, SAYA has positively impacted more than 30,000 young people and today serves more than 4,000 youth annually through programs focused on academic readiness, leadership, identity, well-being and long-term economic mobility.

"For me, SAYA represents being part of the South Asian community, educating and empowering youth for a brighter tomorrow, and building a sense of family and belonging," said Neil Soni.

This commitment has deep parallels with the story of HOS Global Foods and its flagship brand, Laxmi. Founded in 1972 after the Soni family experienced how difficult it was to find authentic ingredients in the United States, the business grew from a response to an immigrant family's need into a company serving South Asian households across North America.

If Laxmi's first chapter was about helping families stay connected to the food and traditions of home, its evolving purpose includes supporting the communities those families are building for the future.

Laxmi's support of SAYA reflects that philosophy and complements HOS Global Foods' broader community initiatives, including support for CRY America and a partnership with ICNA Relief to assist families in need. Together, these efforts connect the company's heritage with a clear CSR purpose: investing in youth, advancing opportunity and strengthening the communities it serves.

The Board role brings personal leadership and corporate purpose together around a shared priority. For Laxmi, the relationship with SAYA represents a natural evolution of its connection with South Asian consumers across generations.

"A brand can nourish a household. A purpose-led company can also help strengthen the community around that household," he said.

Through this work, the HOS Global Foods CEO is helping advance a next chapter in which business leadership and community stewardship come together to create opportunity, belonging and a stronger future for the generation that follows.

About HOS Global Foods and Laxmi

HOS Global Foods is an importer and distributor of South Asian and global food products in North America. Its flagship brand, Laxmi, traces its roots to 1972 and offers authentic South Asian foods guided by the brand promises of Purity, Quality and Value.

About SAYA

South Asian Youth Action (SAYA) is a New York City youth development organization focused on educational equity and expanding opportunities for underserved youth. Since 1996, SAYA has positively impacted more than 30,000 young people and currently serves more than 4,000 youth annually.





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Sr. Digital & Social Media Manager

Kamini Juvariwala

HOS Global Foods

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Beyond Business: Neil Soni Champions the Next Generation Through SAYA