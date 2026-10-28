EXIT Realty Presents Its Highest Agent Honor For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mississauga, ON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exceptional professionals continued to raise the bar on service, leadership, and results amid the industry challenges real estate navigated throughout 2026. For her remarkable achievements across EXIT Realty's three-dimensional business model, Sales Representative, Candace Kromer of EXIT Royal Realty in Clanton, AL, has received EXIT Realty Corp. International's highest agent accolade, the Tri-Real-A-Thon Award.

EXIT's Tri-Real-A-Thon award is bestowed upon an individual who meets the minimum qualifiers of 35 listings, 24 sales, and four sponsors in the brand's production year from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. In addition, Kromer also received EXIT's Sapphire Circle Designation for accumulating 250 sides closed in her five-year, solo career with the brand, and a Platinum Award recognizing 100+ sides closed in the same production year.

“Congratulations to Candace, an extraordinary example of what it means to live the EXIT Realty spirit!” said Craig Witt, EXIT Realty CEO - U.S. Organization.“Achieving this remarkable trifecta takes exceptional drive, outstanding leadership, and a commitment to both personal success and helping others succeed. We are incredibly proud to honor this outstanding achievement!”

At just 31 years old, Kromer's production has steadily risen from closing 13 ends in her first production year to just over 86 most recently in her Clanton, AL market. With a strong online following and a well-developed marketing presence, she's making a name for herself in the industry by leveraging today's digital landscape to connect with clients, showcase properties, and build her brand.

About EXIT Realty: Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty is a company built on human potential. A full service, progressive, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT creates true business entrepreneurs and has paid out $2/3 billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates since its inception, as well as allocated $8 million to charity, to-date, through a portion of every transaction fee received and applied to EXIT Realty Corp. International's charitable fund. For more information, please visit and.

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Candace Kromer

CONTACT: Melanie Robitaille Sr. Staff Writer & Graphic Designer EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 x4058 Email:...