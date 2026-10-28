Liquid Roofing - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture A $3.8 Billion Revenue Surge By 2032 As GAF, BMI Group, Johns Manville, Gaco Western And Kemper System Battle For Share

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Liquid Roofing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid roofing market was valued at an estimated US$6.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$10.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for durable waterproofing systems, increased roof refurbishment activity, advances in coating technologies, and the construction industry's growing focus on sustainable and energy-efficient buildings.

Liquid Roofing Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Liquid roofing systems are gaining momentum across residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure projects because of their durability, flexibility, and suitability for complex roof designs. Their seamless application supports effective waterproofing while accommodating structural movement and temperature fluctuations. These performance advantages make liquid roofing an increasingly attractive option for new construction, roof restoration, and renovation projects.

Refurbishment represents a significant growth opportunity for the global liquid roofing market. Aging building stock and infrastructure are increasing the need for roofing solutions that extend service life without requiring complete roof replacement. Liquid-applied systems can reduce installation disruption, project timelines, material waste, and long-term maintenance costs, strengthening their appeal to property owners, contractors, and facility managers.

Sustainability and building energy performance are also shaping market demand. Liquid roofing products can be used with reflective or cool roof coatings to reduce heat absorption and support lower cooling requirements. Low-VOC formulations, recycled-content products, and systems designed to preserve existing roofing assemblies are gaining attention as construction stakeholders pursue environmental targets and more efficient building operations.

Technology Advances Improve Roofing Performance

Innovation in polymer chemistry and application technology continues to improve the performance of liquid roofing products. Polyurethane, polyurea, silicone, acrylic, epoxy, bituminous, elastomeric, and hybrid coatings are being developed to deliver stronger adhesion, UV resistance, chemical resistance, flexibility, and weather protection.

Spray-applied systems and other advanced installation techniques are improving application speed, consistency, and labor efficiency. These developments can minimize disruption to building occupants while supporting broader adoption across projects with demanding performance requirements. Continued investment in environmentally responsible formulations is expected to further expand the use of liquid roofing systems across multiple building types and climates.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report evaluates the liquid roofing market by type, including silicone coatings, epoxy coatings, bituminous coatings, elastomeric membranes, acrylic coatings, polyurethane/acrylic hybrids, and other product categories. Applications include residential buildings, public infrastructure, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities.



Acrylic coatings: This segment is forecast to reach US$3.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Polyurethane/acrylic hybrids: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. liquid roofing market was valued at approximately US$2.0 billion in 2025. China: China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching US$1.9 billion by 2032.

The geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. European coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe. The study also provides market intelligence relating to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The liquid roofing market report presents independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, with market values stated in US$ millions. It examines competitive conditions, product and application trends, regional growth patterns, technology developments, and the factors influencing future demand.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global liquid roofing market evolve through 2032?

Which market drivers and restraints will have the greatest impact?

Which product and application segments are expected to record the strongest growth?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are positioned to benefit from emerging market opportunities?

The research is designed to support strategic planning, market entry analysis, competitive benchmarking, revenue opportunity identification, product development, and investment decisions. Purchasers also receive complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured in the Liquid Roofing Market Report



Altec Metalltechnik

BMI Group Holding S.a.r.l.

Cold Clad Ltd.

Exasun BV

Forterra Building Products Ltd.

Gaco Western

GAF Materials LLC d/b/a GAF

Johns Manville

Juta AS Kemper System Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 812 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

