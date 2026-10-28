Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market To Reach $27.64 Billion By 2030 As Electric Vehicle And Energy Storage Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation advanced batteries market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy integration and demand for safer, faster-charging energy storage technologies. The market is projected to increase from $14.21 billion in 2025 to $15.93 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

Historic market expansion has been supported by government incentives for clean energy, advances in battery chemistry research and the growing need for cost-effective alternatives to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Increasing deployment of renewable power systems has also strengthened demand for advanced batteries capable of supporting grid stability, distributed energy resources and long-duration storage.

The next-generation advanced batteries market is forecast to reach $27.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period will be supported by the commercialization of solid-state batteries, greater investment in battery research and manufacturing, and diversification into technologies such as sodium-ion and lithium-sulfur batteries. Supportive government policies, rising consumer electronics demand and expanding aerospace applications are also expected to contribute to market development.

Key next-generation advanced battery market trends include increased adoption of solid-state technology, continued development of lithium-sulfur and lithium-air batteries, and greater emphasis on battery recycling and second-life applications. Strategic partnerships, localized supply chains and integration with artificial intelligence-enabled battery management systems are expected to improve performance, manufacturing efficiency and operational reliability.

Demand for faster charging and improved battery safety remains a major growth driver. Electric vehicles and high-performance portable electronics require batteries that can recharge rapidly while reducing overheating and fire risks. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to develop energy storage systems with higher efficiency, longer operating life and stronger safety performance.

Global charging infrastructure growth reinforces this outlook. According to the International Energy Agency, more than 1.3 million public electric vehicle charging points were added worldwide in 2024, an increase of 30% from the previous year. The number of fast chargers reached 2 million, while ultra-fast chargers grew by more than 50% and accounted for nearly 10% of all fast chargers. Continued expansion of charging networks is expected to increase demand for advanced batteries that can support shorter charging times and reliable high-power operation.

Battery technology companies are also advancing manufacturing systems for ceramic solid-state separators to improve safety, energy density and production scalability. In December 2024, QuantumScape Corporation released Cobra, its next-generation solid-state battery separator production equipment. The platform is designed to support high-precision production of ceramic separators with improved uniformity, throughput and reliability, helping move solid-state batteries from laboratory development toward commercial manufacturing for electric vehicle and grid storage applications.

Merger and acquisition activity is further strengthening industry capabilities. In December 2023, Japan-based construction and mining equipment manufacturer Komatsu Ltd. acquired American Battery Solutions LLC for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Komatsu's access to battery system engineering, cell design and manufacturing expertise. It is expected to support electrification, energy storage performance and sustainability initiatives across heavy equipment and industrial applications.

North America was the largest region in the next-generation advanced batteries market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Regional market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Battery Cells; Battery Modules and Packs; Battery Management Systems (BMS) And Integrated Electronics; Manufacturing Equipment and Technology Licensing

2) By Technology: Solid Electrolyte Battery; Magnesium Ion Battery; Next-Generation Flow Battery; Metal-Air Battery; Lithium-Sulfur Battery

3) By Battery Form Factor: Cylindrical Cells; Prismatic Cells; Pouch Cells; Battery Packs

4) By Power Or Capacity: Below 300 Wh; 300 Wh To 100 kWh; Above 100 kWh

5) By End-User: Automotive and Transportation; Electronics and Consumer Goods; Energy and Utilities; Aerospace and Defense; Industrial Manufacturing; Research and Development Or Labs

Subsegments:

1) By Battery Cells: Cylindrical Cells; Prismatic Cells; Pouch Cells; Coin Cells; Blade Cells

2) By Battery Modules and Packs: Modular Battery Packs; Pack With Integrated Cooling; Pack With Thermal Management; High-Capacity Battery Packs; Custom Battery Modules

3) By Battery Management Systems and Integrated Electronics: State-Of-Charge Management Systems; State-Of-Health Monitoring Systems; Battery Protection Systems; Energy Management Controllers; Cell Balancing Systems

4) By Manufacturing Equipment and Technology Licensing: Electrode Coating Equipment; Cell Assembly Machines; Formation and Aging Equipment; Testing and Inspection Systems; Technology Licensing Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

