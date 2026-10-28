Yale Capital Corp. Named One Of CNBC's Top 25 Elite Advisors For Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNBC has named Yale Capital Corp, a St. Petersburg-based multi-family office managing $5.5 billion for ultra-high-net-worth families, one of its 25 Elite Advisors for 2026.

CNBC published its inaugural Elite Advisors list on June 22, 2026. Working with AccuPoint Solutions and Cerulli Associates, CNBC assessed firms on organizational scalability, assets under management from ultra-high-net-worth clients, breadth of client services and investment strategies, professional credentials and industry recognition, client retention, advisor tenure, and overall reputation. CNBC accepts no payment for placement on the list.

“We deliberately built Yale Capital to work for a small number of families which enables us to devote substantial time and attention to each relationship,” said Cheyne Pace, Founder and Chairman of Yale Capital Corp.“We appreciate CNBC's recognition and remain focused on earning our clients' trust by virtue of our fiduciary duty, independent advice, and long-term academically sound approach.”

This recognition caps a year of national acknowledgment for the firm. InvestmentNews named Yale Capital a 5-Star RIA for High Net Worth in July 2026, a designation awarded to firms that derive more than 70 percent of assets under management from high-net-worth clients. In addition, Forbes included the firm in America's Top RIA Firms in October 2025, compiled by SHOOK Research.

Yale Capital works with families whose wealth has outgrown a conventional advisory arrangement: owners selling a business; executives and founders holding concentrated stock positions; families with wealth spanning several generations; and single-family offices seeking an outsourced Chief Investment Officer. For each, the firm serves as the family office, with one independent team accountable for coordinating the family's financial picture, investing with the discipline of a university endowment and measuring results after tax.

“CNBC's recognition reflects the depth of the people we have brought together, and more importantly, the trust of the families we work for. We are grateful to CNBC, and even more grateful for our clients and the confidence they have entrusted us with,” said Weston Newman, Vice President of Yale Capital Corp.

About Yale Capital Corp

Yale Capital Corp is a St. Petersburg, Florida-based multi-family office and SEC-registered investment adviser (CRD #126992) managing $5.5 billion (as of September 2026) for ultra-high-net-worth families, specializing in liquidity-event planning, tax-efficient asset management, and family office services. Founded in 2004, the firm applies university-endowment-style investing principles with an after-tax discipline. More information is available at Disclosures: Third-party ratings and rankings are not indicative of future performance and are not an endorsement of Yale Capital Corp by any client. CNBC named Yale Capital Corp one of its 25 Elite Advisors on June 22, 2026, selected from more than 100 firms evaluated under CNBC's published methodology measuring organizational capabilities, assets under management, breadth of services, credentials, retention, and reputation; CNBC states that firms do not pay to be included. InvestmentNews named the firm a 5-Star RIA for High Net Worth on July 21, 2026, awarded to firms that derive more than 70 percent of assets under management from high-net-worth clients and manage at least $100 million in regulatory assets. The firm did not pay to participate in the ranking and pays a licensing fee to use the designation. Forbes named the firm to America's Top RIA Firms on October 1, 2025, compiled by SHOOK Research from quantitative and qualitative firm data as of October 2024; SHOOK receives no compensation from firms in exchange for placement. Yale Capital pays licensing fees for the use of certain of these organizations' logos. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Press Inquiries

Weston Newman

weston [at] yalecapitalcorp.com

(727) 823-0006



6475 1st Ave South · St. Petersburg, FL 33707