Global Mobile Battery Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Samsung SDI, BYD, Panasonic, And LG Energy Solution Capitalize On $45.95 Billion High-Density Battery Market

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Battery Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile battery market report provides an analysis of market performance from 2020 to 2025 and forecasts growth through 2030 and 2035. It examines market trends, growth drivers, constraints and segment performance across major regions and economies, offering insight into the evolving demand for batteries used in smartphones and other portable devices.

The global mobile battery market reached approximately $24.9 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2020. The market is projected to increase from $24.9 billion in 2025 to $34.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.59%. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2030 and 2035, taking the market to an estimated $45.95 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Historic mobile battery market growth was supported by rising smartphone adoption, increasing demand for portable technology, greater engagement with mobile gaming and video streaming, and the rapid expansion of wearable devices. These applications have increased power requirements and encouraged demand for batteries with improved capacity, efficiency and durability. However, raw material price volatility and concerns involving overheating, swelling and fire hazards constrained market development during the historic period.

Future growth is expected to be driven by demand for longer battery life, fast-charging capabilities and shorter recharge cycles. The continued rollout of 5G networks, growth in Internet of Things applications and increasing use of high-performance mobile applications are also raising device power requirements. Battery replacement and upgrade cycles will provide further support as consumers seek improved performance and extended device life. Potential barriers include high manufacturing costs, complex battery recycling processes and disruption associated with trade conflicts and tariffs.

By type, the mobile battery market is segmented into lithium-ion, lithium-polymer, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride and other battery technologies. Lithium-ion batteries represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 67.7% of the market, or approximately $16.86 billion. The lithium-ion segment is also forecast to record the fastest growth between 2025 and 2030, with a projected CAGR of 7.8%. Its expansion reflects sustained demand for high-capacity, rechargeable batteries suitable for increasingly powerful mobile devices.

By sales channel, the market is divided into online and offline categories. Offline sales dominated the global mobile battery market in 2025, generating approximately $22.47 billion and representing 90.2% of total revenue. Online sales are expected to expand more rapidly during the forecast period, achieving a projected CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030. The growing importance of digital commerce, broader product availability and convenient purchasing options are supporting this shift.

By industry, the market is segmented into smartphone and non-smartphone applications. Smartphone batteries accounted for 88.7% of the total market in 2025, equivalent to approximately $22.09 billion. The smartphone segment is forecast to remain the fastest-growing industry category through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%. Demand will be supported by device upgrades, intensive application usage, 5G connectivity and consumer expectations for reliable all-day battery performance.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional mobile battery market in 2025, accounting for 72.6% of global revenue, or approximately $18.07 billion. North America ranked as the next major market, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are forecast to be the fastest-growing regional markets from 2025 to 2030, with CAGRs of 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively. Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, while South America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the same period.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Lithium Ion; Lithium Polymer; Nickel Cadmium; Nickel Metal Hydride; Other Types

2) By Sales Channel: Online; Offline

3) By Industry: Smartphone; Non-Smartphone

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; mobile battery indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

