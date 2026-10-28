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Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend


Date: 2026-10-28 05:01:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (the“Company”) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.04 per common share for the third quarter of 2026.

The dividend is payable on December 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2026. This dividend qualifies as an“eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
...

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Executive Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
...

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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