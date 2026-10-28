Spackman Equities Announces Completion Of $1 Million Private Placement Of Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spackman Equities Group Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSXV: SQG), is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement financing of 10,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,000,000 (the“”). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for settlement of current debts and working capital.

Including the issuance of shares detailed herein, there are now ‎303,756,362 ‎‎common shares of the Company issued ‎and outstanding.‎ All ‎shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month ‎hold.‎

About Spackman Equities Group Inc.

Spackman Equities is an international investment firm that selectively invests into growth companies that possess proprietary know-how or technologies. The Company's objective is to originate opportunities to invest into businesses at attractive valuations, build a compelling portfolio of holdings, and deliver the collective value of our investments to our shareholders. Spackman Equities also advises its portfolio companies on mergers & acquisitions strategies, capital structuring, and strategic alternatives. Visit for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events.

There can be no assurance that any new investment by the Company will ‎be completed or the timing of any ‎new investment. Completion of any transaction will be subject to, amongst other things, ‎negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, applicable ‎director, shareholder ‎and ‎regulatory approvals.‎

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in ‎Canadian ‎dollars.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“intends”,“expects” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or will“potentially” or“likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: TSXV final approval of the Offering.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, and all ‎conditions to closing being satisfied or waived, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement referred to herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:‎

Kyoung Na

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Spackman Equities Group Inc.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the ‎TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this ‎release.‎