Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


Date: 2026-10-28 05:01:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2026. The dividend is payable December 4, 2026.

This is the company's 306th consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 70 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

###

CONTACT: Contact: Media – Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding 216/896-3258... Financial Analysts – Jeff Miller, Vice President, Investor Relations 216/896-2708...

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111881425


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search