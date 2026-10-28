Fort Technology Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: FRTT, TSXV: FORT) (“” or the“”), today announced that on October 13, 2026, it received a written notification (the“Notification”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Based upon the closing bid price of the Company's common shares for the last 30 consecutive business days, from August 31, 2026 through October 12, 2026, the Company no longer meets this requirement.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until April 12, 2027, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's common shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by April 12, 2027, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse share split, if necessary.

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Company's common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“FRTT.”

The Notification relates solely to the Company's listing on Nasdaq and does not affect the listing or trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, where the Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol“FORT.”

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and will consider available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement within the prescribed compliance period. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

About Fort Technology

Fort is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products, primarily serving the pest control and remedial repair industries. Fort develops, markets and sells a range of products for both amateur and professional customers under its proprietary brands, including Roshield, Entopest, Rempro and BirdGo. Products are sold primarily through Amazon marketplaces in the United Kingdom and Europe as well as through other online sales channels. Fort currently serves customers throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe and plans to expand its retail operations into the United States, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including through the acquisition of Logia USA Inc., a company focused on selling advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Gabi Kabazo

Chief Executive Officer

Fort Technology Inc.

Telephone: (604) 833-6820

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Fort intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements related to Fort's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the timing of any such compliance and the consequences of failing to regain compliance, and statements regarding Fort's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Fort's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's registration statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-43178), as amended, as filed with the SEC on May 1, 2026 or the Company's publicly filed documents which are available on SEDAR+ at . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Fort undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.