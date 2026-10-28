Amrize Completes $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Through the program, Amrize repurchased 22,446,667 shares, which is equivalent to 3.96% of the current share capital of Amrize Ltd for a total value of $ 999,991,289. To effect the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Board of Directors of Amrize intends to exercise its cancellation authority under the Company's capital band.
More information about the completed share repurchase program is available on Amrize's investor website:
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