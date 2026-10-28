Rockwell Automation, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Food & Beverage Manufacturers Race to Scale AI Beyond the Pilot Stage

28.10.2026 / 21:35 CET/CEST

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New Rockwell Automation research examines what stands between AI adoption and measurable business impact MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today released new insights examining how food and beverage manufacturers can move beyond isolated AI pilots and achieve measurable business outcomes at scale. Drawing on findings from Rockwell's 2026 State of Smart Manufacturing Report, the analysis highlights the data, technology and workforce challenges organizations must address to translate AI investments into enterprise-wide impact.



AI adoption is accelerating across the food and beverage industry. According to the 2026 State of Smart Manufacturing Report, nearly 90% of food and beverage manufacturers are already using AI and machine learning or plan to do so in the near future. At the same time, manufacturers report effectively using only about 45% of the data they collect, creating a significant barrier to scaling AI initiatives and realizing their full value. "Many manufacturers have moved beyond asking whether AI can deliver value," said Greg Schmidt, Vice President, CPG Global Industry, Rockwell Automation. "The focus now is on how to scale successful pilots across the enterprise. That requires more than new technology. It requires connected data, integrated operations and a clear link between AI initiatives and business outcomes." The findings show that organizations achieving the greatest success with AI are treating it as part of a broader digital transformation strategy. Rather than focusing on standalone use cases, they are investing in stronger connections between operational and business systems, improving data accessibility and aligning AI programs to key objectives such as improving quality, increasing productivity, reducing costs and minimizing risk. The analysis also highlights the growing importance of IT/OT integration as manufacturers expand AI adoption. Industry respondents expect AI-supported manufacturing processes to increase from approximately 37% today to more than 60% by 2030, making access to connected and contextualized data increasingly critical. Beyond technology, the research points to workforce readiness as a key factor in long-term success. The report found that 93% of manufacturers expect smart manufacturing initiatives to reshape their workforce, while 40% reported reskilling employees during the past year. Organizations that align people, processes and technology are often better positioned to scale innovation and sustain results over time. The full FAQ, From AI Pilots to Enterprise Impact: How Food and Beverage Manufacturers Can Scale AI for Measurable Business Outcomes, is available at [LINK ] Frequently Asked Questions

Why are food and beverage manufacturers struggling to scale AI beyond pilot projects? While AI adoption is widespread, many organizations lack the connected data, standardized processes and integrated systems needed to scale successful initiatives. Food and beverage manufacturers report effectively using only about 45% of the data they collect, limiting AI's ability to drive enterprise-wide outcomes. Why is data connectivity so important for AI success? AI can only generate meaningful insights when it has access to high-quality, contextualized data. Manufacturers that connect operational and business systems can improve visibility, reduce information silos and enable AI to support faster and more informed decision-making. What business outcomes are manufacturers looking to achieve with AI? Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly focused on measurable outcomes, including improved quality, increased productivity, reduced costs and lower operational risk. Organizations that align AI initiatives to these objectives are often better positioned to demonstrate return on investment and gain support for broader deployment. What separates manufacturers that successfully scale AI from those that don't? Leading organizations view AI as part of a broader transformation strategy rather than a collection of individual projects. They establish strong data foundations, integrate IT and OT systems, create repeatable processes and invest in workforce readiness to support long-term adoption and business impact. About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit .



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