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Townebank Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings


Date: 2026-10-28 04:46:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUFFOLK, Va., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $81.78 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $44.30 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $83.85 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $68.77 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate the strength of our Main Street Banking model and our disciplined execution against strategic objectives. We expanded margin to 3.92%, generated a core return on average assets of 1.49% and delivered a core return on average tangible common equity of 16.63%, with each metric meeting or exceeding the pro forma assumptions established at the time of the Dogwood State Bank merger announcement. The recently announced blueharbor bank partnership further reflects our commitment to pursuing attractive in-market opportunities that are strategically aligned, financially accretive and characterized by low execution risk. Together with our emphasis on maintaining balance sheet flexibility, these initiatives position us well to continue creating long-term value for shareholders," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Third Quarter 2026:

  • Total revenues were $257.89 million, an increase of $35.31 million, or 15.86%, compared to third quarter 2025. Net interest income increased $49.26 million, as higher loan volumes and improved yields on loans and securities drove growth in interest income while cost of deposits decreased by 24 basis points compared to third quarter 2025. Noninterest income decreased $13.95 million. This decrease was primarily attributable to the sale of the Company's Resort Property Management segment in the second quarter of 2026, which resulted in a $20.45 million reduction in property management income during the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $139.53 million, or 2.39%, compared to the linked quarter driven by growth in commercial deposits.
  • Total deposits were $18.46 billion, a decrease of 1.36%, or $254.56 million, compared to June 30, 2026.
  • Loans held for investment were $15.10 billion, a decrease of $69.37 million, or 0.46%, compared to June 30, 2026.
  • The Company repaid $50.00 million in short term FHLB advances and $26.25 million in acquired subordinated debt in the quarter.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 10.76% compared to 7.75% in third quarter 2025. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, annualized return on common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.03% compared to 12.03% in third quarter 2025.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 16.24% compared to 11.45% in third quarter 2025. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 16.63% compared to 17.31% in third quarter 2025.
  • Net interest margin was 3.89% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.92%, including purchase accounting accretion of 20 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.48% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.50%, including purchase accounting accretion of 8 basis points.
  • We expect net interest income to be impacted by net purchase accounting accretion income of $3.50 million and $11.61 million in the remainder of 2026 and 2027, respectively.
  • The effective tax rate was 17.72% in the quarter compared to 16.82% in third quarter 2025 and 23.72% in the linked quarter. The change in the effective rate in third quarter 2026 compared to 2025 was attributable to a decrease in non-deductible merger related expenses compared to the prior year. The change in the effective rate in third quarter 2026 compared the linked quarter was due to recognition of state tax expense related to the sale of the Resort Property Management business, which occurred in the second quarter of 2026.

"We remain confident in the resilience of our operating model, which is anchored by a high-quality, low-cost deposit base, industry-leading credit performance, and disciplined capital allocation. Together, these strengths create a sustainable competitive advantage across multiple economic cycles. Looking ahead, our priorities include the successful integration of Dogwood's systems and identifying attractive opportunities to grow and enhance our Towne Financial Services platform," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income increased $49.26 million, to $196.21 million in third quarter 2026 compared to $146.95 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $51.25 million increase in interest income resulting from a combination of higher earning-asset volumes and improved yields.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $20.01 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $20.19 billion in the linked quarter, a decrease of $177.00 million, or 0.88%.
  • Loans held for investment yield increased 16 basis points to 5.85% at September 30, 2026, from 5.69% in the linked quarter, and 20 basis points from 5.65% at September 30, 2025.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 2.24% in the linked quarter and 2.55% in third quarter 2025. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.09 million, or 1.58%, compared to the prior year quarter, as growth in deposit balances more than offset the benefit of lower rates.
  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.51% from 1.55% for the linked quarter and 1.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $13.01 billion, a decrease of $256.99 million, or 1.94%, from the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $91.59 million compared to the linked quarter, due to repayment of a portion of debt assumed in acquisitions.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was a benefit of $1.18 million compared to an expense of $15.28 million in the prior year quarter and $0.63 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $0.54 million in third quarter 2026 compared to the linked quarter.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $2.45 million in the quarter, $5.76 million in the linked quarter, and $255 thousand in the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by charge-offs related to indirect and acquired SBA loan portfolios.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.06% in third quarter 2026, 0.15% in the linked quarter, and 0.01% in third quarter 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.32% of total loans at September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, compared to 1.11% at September 30, 2025. Our September 30, 2026 allowance for credit losses is further broken down into community banking which represented 1.21% of total loans and government guaranteed lending which represented 0.11% of total loans.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans was 5.10 times nonperforming loans compared to 6.16 times at June 30, 2026 and 19.38 times at September 30, 2025.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $61.68 million compared to $75.63 million in 2025, a decrease of $13.95 million, or 18.45%.
  • Government guaranteed lending income, net was $0.62 million in third quarter 2026 and represented a new noninterest income source in 2026 related to the acquisition of Dogwood. Current quarter results were negatively impacted by a purchase accounting adjustment and are expected to normalize in future quarters.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $11.19 million compared to $13.12 million in third quarter 2025 driven by margin compression. Loan volume increased to $639.73 million in third quarter 2026 from $636.36 million in third quarter 2025. Residential purchase activity was 91.25% of production volume in third quarter 2026 compared to 91.84% in third quarter 2025.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales were 2.95%, a decrease of 2 basis points from 2.97% in the linked quarter and 37 basis points from 3.32% in third quarter 2025.
  • Noninterest income included $2.69 million in gains, driven primarily by adjustments to the gain recognized on the sale of the Company's Resort Property Management segment and by the contribution of property to an entity in which the Company holds a minority interest.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $159.47 million compared to $153.74 million in 2025, an increase of $5.73 million, or 3.73%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy costs, and amortization expense, were partially offset by lower acquisition related expenses.
  • An increase in banking personnel related to the Dogwood acquisition represented $8.55 million of the $11.68 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, compared to the prior year quarter. Additional contributing factors include annual base salary adjustments that go into effect in third quarter each year and higher health insurance costs.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $22.18 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a $434.25 million decrease compared to $22.62 billion at June 30, 2026.
  • Loans held for investment decreased $69.37 million, or 0.46%, compared to the linked quarter, but increased $77.79 million in our Carolina markets.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $36.78 million, or 17.31%, compared to prior year and $99.88 million, or 36.24%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily driven by lower production volume.
  • Government guaranteed loans held for sale decreased $24.91 million compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits decreased $254.56 million, or 1.36%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by declines in interest-bearing deposits.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $139.53 million, or 2.39%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • The Company repaid a portion of acquired subordinated debt and FHLB borrowings in the quarter, contributing to a $91.59 million, or 20.34%, decrease in borrowings compared to the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $3.10 billion at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, compared to $2.87 billion at September 30, 2025. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at September 30, 2026 was 3.7 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $186.87 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $85.14 million at June 30, 2026 and $87.87 million at September 30, 2025, with the changes in fair value marks due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $15.10 billion at September 30, 2026 and $15.17 billion at June 30, 2026.
  • Nonperforming assets, which consists of nonperforming loans, foreclosed property, and former bank premises, were $47.08 million, or 0.21% of total assets, compared to $48.31 million, or 0.21%, at the linked quarter end, and $10.38 million, or 0.05%, at September 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.26% of period end loans at September 30, 2026, 0.21% in the linked quarter, and 0.06% at September 30, 2025. The increase over prior year was primarily driven by loans acquired in the Dogwood transaction.
  • Foreclosed property and former bank premises totaled $8.02 million at September 30, 2026, and consisted of $0.93 million in other real estate owned, $0.68 million in repossessed autos, and $6.41 million in acquisition-related former bank premises. Foreclosed property and former bank premises totaled $15.88 million at June 30, 2026, and consisted of $0.51 million in other real estate owned, $1.32 million in repossessed autos, and $14.06 million in acquisition-related former bank premises.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $18.46 billion compared to $18.71 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $254.56 million, or 1.36%, from the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 81.81% compared to 81.06% at June 30, 2026, and 80.93% at September 30, 2025.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 32.41% of total deposits at September 30, 2026 compared to 31.22% at June 30, 2026 and 31.09% at September 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $139.53 million, or 2.39%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $358.65 million compared to $450.24 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $91.59 million, or 20.34%.

Capital:

  • Book value per common share was $32.13 compared to $32.40 at June 30, 2026 and $30.27 at September 30, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $22.30 compared to $22.60 at June 30, 2026 and $21.49 at September 30, 2025.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 70 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, Eastern and Central North Carolina, the Greenville and upstate region of South Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Trust Company, N.A. With total assets of $22.18 billion as of September 30, 2026, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws and changes impacting the rulemaking, supervision, examination and enforcement priorities of the federal banking agencies, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed and pending acquisitions, including our recent merger with Dogwood State Bank and our pending merger with blueharbor bank, to the extent that that process may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; our ability to close the transaction with blueharbor bank when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule, deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses that we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions that may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger and integration related matters; the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact; the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; competitors that may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Income and Performance Ratios:
Total revenue $ 257,891 $ 444,266 $ 246,447 $ 219,943 $ 222,584
Net income 81,991 193,618 41,101 40,850 44,612
Net income available to common shareholders 81,777 193,186 40,993 40,630 44,295
Net income per common share - diluted 0.88 2.09 0.45 0.51 0.58
Book value per common share 32.13 32.40 31.31 30.67 30.27
Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 22.30 22.60 21.49 21.93 21.49
Return on average assets 1.46 % 3.45 % 0.76 % 0.82 % 0.94 %
Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.60 % 3.68 % 0.89 % 0.94 % 1.05 %
Return on average equity 10.73 % 25.66 % 5.84 % 6.67 % 7.72 %
Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 16.19 % 37.63 % 9.55 % 10.32 % 11.39 %
Return on average common equity 10.76 % 25.72 % 5.85 % 6.69 % 7.75 %
Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 16.24 % 37.76 % 9.58 % 10.36 % 11.45 %
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 23.92 % 58.33 % 29.83 % 27.73 % 33.98 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):
Common equity tier 1 12.47 % 12.16 % 11.43 % 11.34 % 11.18 %
Tier 1 12.51 % 12.20 % 11.47 % 11.39 % 11.23 %
Total 14.81 % 14.63 % 13.87 % 14.14 % 13.98 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.36 % 10.00 % 9.75 % 9.36 % 9.84 %
Asset Quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 5.1x 6.16x 6.08x 12.57x 19.38x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.32 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.10 % 1.11 %
Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.26 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.09 % 0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.07 % 0.05 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.01 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,453 $ 5,756 $ 1,690 $ 1,948 $ 255
Nonperforming loans $ 39,065 $ 32,430 $ 32,751 $ 11,726 $ 7,698
Former bank premises 6,407 14,061 16,323 879 885
Foreclosed property 1,609 1,823 2,037 1,754 1,798
Total nonperforming assets $ 47,081 $ 48,314 $ 51,111 $ 14,359 $ 10,381
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 4,502 $ 1,095 $ 2,487 $ 890 $ 1,863
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 199,375 $ 199,918 $ 199,267 $ 147,343 $ 149,175
Mortgage Banking:
Loans originated, mortgage $ 518,893 $ 597,622 $ 469,323 $ 504,732 $ 491,921
Loans originated, joint venture 120,839 137,028 106,027 118,597 144,440
Total loans originated $ 639,732 $ 734,651 $ 575,350 $ 623,329 $ 636,361
Number of loans originated 1,609 1,827 1,423 1,551 1,679
Number of originators 164 168 162 161 169
Purchase % 91.25 % 91.58 % 77.57 % 82.23 % 91.84 %
Loans sold $ 714,057 $ 597,947 $ 527,428 $ 652,853 $ 657,822
Rate lock asset $ 1,434 $ 1,831 $ 2,003 $ 1,145 $ 2,213
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 2.95 % 2.97 % 3.09 % 3.19 % 3.32 %
Other Ratios:
Net interest margin 3.89 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.56 % 3.48 %
Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.92 % 3.70 % 3.60 % 3.58 % 3.50 %
Average earning assets/total average assets 89.83 % 89.78 % 89.60 % 89.96 % 90.03 %
Average loans/average deposits 81.68 % 82.40 % 83.22 % 80.57 % 80.92 %
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 31.72 % 30.78 % 30.24 % 31.28 % 31.30 %
Period end equity/period end total assets 13.42 % 13.27 % 12.96 % 12.34 % 12.18 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.22 % 74.91 % 76.96 % 73.37 % 67.08 %
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities % Change
Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 26 vs. Q3 26 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2026
2025
2026
Q3 25 Q2 26
U.S. agency securities $ 386,308 $ 364,889 $ 402,738 5.87 % (4.08 )%
U.S. Treasury notes 218,844 83,246 176,393 162.89 % 24.07 %
Municipal securities 539,373 478,711 540,924 12.67 % (0.29 )%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 171,517 143,291 164,040 19.70 % 4.56 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,625,908 1,599,812 1,657,895 1.63 % (1.93 )%
Allowance for credit losses (1,440 ) (1,350 ) (1,028 ) 6.67 % 40.08 %
Total $ 2,940,510 $ 2,668,599 $ 2,940,962 10.19 % (0.02 )%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements
Total gross unrealized gains $ 2,540 $ 10,741 $ 9,072 (76.35 )% (72.00 )%
Total gross unrealized losses (189,411 ) (98,606 ) (94,212 ) 92.09 % 101.05 %
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (186,871 ) $ (87,865 ) $ (85,140 ) 112.68 % 119.49 %
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
U.S. agency securities $ 18,467 $ 68,140 $ 18,403 (72.90 )% 0.35 %
U.S. Treasury notes 95,082 96,017 95,317 (0.97 )% (0.25 )%
Municipal securities 5,541 5,439 5,515 1.88 % 0.47 %
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,028 2,081 2,041 (2.55 )% (0.64 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,021 5,166 5,057 (2.81 )% (0.71 )%
Allowance for credit losses (31 ) (65 ) (32 ) (52.31 )% (3.13 )%
Total $ 126,108 $ 176,778 $ 126,301 (28.66 )% (0.15 )%
Total gross unrealized gains $ 55 $ 283 $ 195 (80.57 )% (71.79 )%
Total gross unrealized losses (1,590 ) (3,746 ) (1,931 ) (57.55 )% (17.66 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (1,535 ) $ (3,463 ) $ (1,736 ) (55.67 )% (11.58 )%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (188,406 ) $ (91,328 ) $ (86,876 ) 106.30 % 116.87 %
% Change
Loans Held For Investment Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 26 vs. Q3 26 vs.
Community Banking: 2026
2025
2026
Q3 25 Q2 26
CRE - construction and development $ 1,405,069 $ 1,239,372 $ 1,308,080 13.37 % 7.41 %
CRE - owner occupied 2,407,117 1,910,050 2,401,402 26.02 % 0.24 %
CRE - non-owner occupied 4,242,916 3,808,755 4,317,091 11.40 % (1.72 )%
CRE - multifamily 866,534 920,254 865,154 (5.84 )% 0.16 %
Residential 1-4 family 2,288,956 2,189,417 2,326,019 4.55 % (1.59 )%
HELOC 703,496 556,386 682,941 26.44 % 3.01 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,587,937 1,452,133 1,615,241 9.35 % (1.69 )%
Government 498,990 504,543 524,444 (1.10 )% (4.85 )%
Indirect 657,348 697,606 690,321 (5.77 )% (4.78 )%
Consumer loans and other 209,589 100,517 222,970 108.51 % (6.00 )%
Total Community Banking $ 14,867,952 $ 13,379,033 $ 14,953,663 11.13 % (0.57 )%
Government Guaranteed Lending:
Real estate - construction and development 19,180 - 12,846 N/M 49.31 %
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 96,318 - 94,943 N/M 1.45 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 116,851 - 108,216 N/M 7.98 %
Consumer loans and other 7 - 7 N/M N/M
Total Government Guaranteed Lending $ 232,356 $ - $ 216,012 N/M 7.57 %
Total Loans Held for Investment $ 15,100,308 $ 13,379,033 $ 15,169,675 12.87 % (0.46 )%


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
% Change
Deposits Q3
Q3
Q2
Q3 26 vs. Q3 26 vs.
2026
2025
2026
Q3 25 Q2 26
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,982,476 $ 5,139,488 $ 5,842,944 16.40 % 2.39 %
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 9,224,530 8,273,987 9,468,690 11.49 % (2.58 )%
Savings 429,705 331,168 436,751 29.75 % (1.61 )%
Certificates of deposits 2,822,170 2,786,292 2,965,060 1.29 % (4.82 )%
Total $ 18,458,881 $ 16,530,935 $ 18,713,445 11.66 % (1.36 )%


Acquisition Summary - Day 1 Balances Total Acquired
2026
2025
2025-2026
Dogwood (1)
Old Point (2)
Village (3)
Total securities $ 478,420 $ 190,988 $ 211,877 $ 75,555
Loans held for sale 31,616 28,001 - 3,615
Loans held for investment 3,438,241 1,905,571 956,430 576,240
Core deposit intangibles 82,900 30,490 31,390 21,020
Total assets 4,482,892 2,335,431 1,401,533 745,928
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,089,093 544,484 306,066 238,543
Interest-bearing deposits 2,690,912 1,387,029 904,933 398,950
Total deposits 3,780,005 1,931,513 1,210,999 637,493
Advances from the FHLB 205,000 155,000 40,000 10,000
Subordinated debt, net 39,693 - 25,274 14,419
Total liabilities 4,071,562 2,118,598 1,284,549 668,415
Goodwill 378,493 241,127 94,374 42,992
Initial allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment 68,516 62,602 4,223 1,691
Initial provision for credit losses (4) 17,504 - 11,449 6,055
(1) Dogwood State Bank was acquired January 12, 2026.
(2) Old Point Financial Corporation was acquired September 1, 2025.
(3) Village Bank and Trust Corp. was acquired April 1, 2025.
(4) ASU 2025-08 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments - Purchased Loans, was adopted January 1, 2026.


Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31, December 31,
September 30,
Net charge-offs: 2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Community Banking $ 414 $ 451 $ (284 ) $ 1,159 $ (116 )
Indirect 1,104 4,002 414 789 371
Government guaranteed lending 935 1,303 1,560 - -
Total $ 2,453 $ 5,756 $ 1,690 $ 1,948 $ 255
Non-performing loans (1):
Community Banking $ 30,870 $ 24,616 $ 22,380 $ 10,275 $ 6,629
Indirect 1,400 970 2,731 1,451 1,069
Government guaranteed lending 6,795 6,844 7,640 - -
Total $ 39,065 $ 32,430 $ 32,751 $ 11,726 $ 7,698
Criticized Loans:
Community Banking $ 252,097 $ 247,814 $ 212,043 $ 169,182 $ 170,271
Indirect 3,812 4,061 4,743 2,917 2,557
Government guaranteed lending 14,795 10,821 14,501 - -
Total $ 270,704 $ 262,696 $ 231,287 $ 172,099 $ 172,828
(1) Non-performing loans related to the Dogwood acquisition totaled approximately $25.00 million at September 30, 2026 and $18.59 million at June 30, 2026.


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 15,099,033 $ 222,774 5.85 % $ 15,241,959 $ 216,044 5.69 % $ 12,662,595 $ 180,361 5.65 %
Taxable investment securities 2,830,262 27,714 3.92 % 2,808,164 25,687 3.66 % 2,627,476 23,203 3.53 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 306,541 3,436 4.48 % 275,487 3,083 4.48 % 176,193 1,913 4.34 %
Total securities 3,136,803 31,150 3.97 % 3,083,651 28,770 3.73 % 2,803,669 25,116 3.58 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1,532,388 13,210 3.42 % 1,659,332 14,023 3.39 % 1,096,909 10,597 3.83 %
Loans held for sale 243,694 3,789 6.22 % 203,978 3,076 6.03 % 204,949 3,351 6.54 %
Total earning assets 20,011,918 270,923 5.37 % 20,188,920 261,913 5.20 % 16,768,122 219,425 5.19 %
Less: allowance for loan losses (199,806 ) (202,001 ) (139,408 )
Total nonearning assets 2,464,522 2,499,032 1,995,385
Total assets $ 22,276,634 $ 22,485,951 $ 18,624,099
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market $ 9,270,396 $ 45,110 1.93 % $ 9,279,980 $ 44,758 1.93 % $ 7,791,983 $ 43,015 2.19 %
Savings 435,096 600 0.55 % 446,151 619 0.56 % 332,403 684 0.82 %
Certificates of deposit 2,916,256 24,524 3.34 % 3,076,803 26,104 3.40 % 2,626,140 25,444 3.84 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 12,621,748 70,234 2.21 % 12,802,934 71,481 2.24 % 10,750,526 69,143 2.55 %
Borrowings 121,656 798 2.57 % 175,152 1,309 2.96 % 49,111 (212 ) (1.69 )%
Subordinated debt, net 262,100 2,349 3.59 % 284,404 2,736 3.85 % 267,755 2,461 3.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,005,504 73,381 2.24 % 13,262,490 75,526 2.28 % 11,067,392 71,392 2.56 %
Demand deposits 5,863,443 5,693,724 4,898,006
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 385,016 510,177 378,717
Total liabilities 19,253,963 19,466,391 16,344,115
Shareholders' equity 3,022,671 3,019,560 2,279,984
Total liabilities and equity $ 22,276,634 $ 22,485,951 $ 18,624,099
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 197,542 $ 186,387 $ 148,033
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,333 ) (1,270 ) (1,081 )
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 196,209 $ 185,117 $ 146,952
Interest rate spread (2)(4) 3.13 % 2.92 % 2.63 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.45 % 1.50 % 1.69 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.92 % 3.70 % 3.50 %
Total cost of deposits 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.75 %
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Interest Average Interest Average
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 15,124,879 $ 649,043 5.74 % $ 12,169,050 $ 503,947 5.54 %
Taxable investment securities 2,814,643 78,584 3.72 % 2,568,420 67,866 3.52 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 275,931 9,144 4.42 % 174,786 5,575 4.25 %
Total securities 3,090,574 87,728 3.78 % 2,743,206 73,441 3.57 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1,527,108 38,693 3.39 % 1,113,719 32,639 3.92 %
Loans held for sale 196,415 8,942 6.07 % 180,618 8,774 6.48 %
Total earning assets 19,938,976 784,406 5.26 % 16,206,593 618,801 5.10 %
Less: allowance for loan losses (193,688 ) (131,892 )
Total nonearning assets 2,473,117 1,894,785
Total assets $ 22,218,405 $ 17,969,486
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market $ 9,211,245 $ 134,690 1.95 % $ 7,555,758 $ 125,675 2.22 %
Savings 434,213 1,832 0.56 % 327,517 2,102 0.86 %
Certificates of deposit 3,029,497 77,701 3.43 % 2,575,944 76,651 3.98 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 12,674,955 214,223 2.26 % 10,459,219 204,428 2.61 %
Borrowings 189,239 4,306 3.00 % 37,910 (854 ) (2.97 )%
Subordinated debt, net 276,763 7,834 3.77 % 266,786 7,374 3.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,140,957 226,363 2.30 % 10,763,915 210,948 2.62 %
Demand deposits 5,674,901 4,622,418
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 438,206 373,274
Total liabilities 19,254,064 15,759,607
Shareholders' equity 2,964,341 2,209,879
Total liabilities and equity $ 22,218,405 $ 17,969,486
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4) $ 558,043 $ 407,853
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (3,773 ) (3,210 )
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 554,270 $ 404,643
Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.96 % 2.48 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.52 % 1.74 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.74 % 3.36 %
Total cost of deposits 1.56 % 1.81 %
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
September 30, December 31,
2026
2025
ASSETS (unaudited) (audited)
Cash and due from banks $ 118,234 $ 129,941
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,283,078 1,097,155
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 111,825 123,553
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,513,137 1,350,649
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,128,821 and $2,784,462, and allowance for credit losses of $1,440 and $1,207 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 2,940,510 2,710,189
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $124,604 and $154,269 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 126,139 156,697
Less: allowance for credit losses (31 ) (65 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 126,108 156,632
Other equity securities 15,829 12,219
FHLB stock 19,275 16,341
Total Securities 3,101,722 2,895,381
Mortgage loans held for sale 175,727 154,444
Government guaranteed loans held for sale 9,010 -
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 15,100,308 13,335,804
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (199,375 ) (147,343 )
Net Loans 14,900,933 13,188,461
Premises and equipment, net 437,117 430,987
Goodwill 818,147 594,080
Other intangible assets, net 90,987 96,528
BOLI 390,207 337,425
Other assets 745,720 639,386
TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,182,707 $ 19,687,341
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,982,476 $ 5,073,157
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 9,224,530 8,390,884
Savings 429,705 332,752
Certificates of deposit 2,822,170 2,712,324
Total Deposits 18,458,881 16,509,117
Advances from the FHLB 76,862 52,452
Subordinated debt, net 258,257 283,870
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 23,532 34,817
Total Borrowings 358,651 371,139
Other liabilities 387,306 378,076
TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,204,838 17,258,332
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 - -
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;
92,464,490 and 78,964,038 shares issued at
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 154,138 131,633
Capital surplus 1,698,525 1,254,776
Retained earnings 1,261,924 1,087,343
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:
1,140,688 and 1,086,290 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (25,083 ) (23,293 )
Deferred compensation trust 25,083 23,293
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (143,611 ) (51,685 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,970,976 2,422,067
Noncontrolling interest 6,893 6,942
TOTAL EQUITY 2,977,869 2,429,009
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 22,182,707 $ 19,687,341


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees $ 222,037 $ 179,612 $ 646,857 $ 501,705
Investment securities 30,554 24,784 86,141 72,473
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 13,210 10,597 38,693 32,639
Mortgage loans held for sale 3,789 3,351 8,942 8,774
Total interest income 269,590 218,344 780,633 615,591
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits 70,234 69,143 214,223 204,428
Advances from the FHLB 813 258 4,909 407
Subordinated debt, net 2,349 2,461 7,834 7,374
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (15 ) (470 ) (603 ) (1,261 )
Total interest expense 73,381 71,392 226,363 210,948
Net interest income 196,209 146,952 554,270 404,643
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,177 ) 15,276 (208 ) 24,106
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 197,386 131,676 554,478 380,537
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,186 13,123 35,457 37,046
Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,642 25,791 76,970 77,893
Property management income, net - 20,449 12,440 49,209
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,400 4,056 13,789 11,025
Credit card merchant fees, net 2,096 1,909 6,160 5,400
Investment income, net 4,255 3,699 11,770 9,932
BOLI 3,124 2,157 8,903 6,021
Government guaranteed lending income, net 615 - 6,810 -
Gain on sale of equity investment 2,692 - 201,242 2,000
Other income 7,672 4,456 20,669 12,613
Net gain on investment securities - (7 ) 126 (7 )
Total noninterest income 61,682 75,633 394,336 211,132
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 90,640 78,964 272,549 232,404
Occupancy 12,094 9,988 35,892 29,112
Furniture and equipment 5,186 5,044 16,432 14,436
Amortization - intangibles 5,778 4,427 17,965 11,431
Software 8,071 7,518 23,944 20,647
Data processing 4,083 4,630 12,506 12,974
Professional fees 3,996 2,999 10,413 8,191
Advertising and marketing 3,636 3,759 12,523 11,460
FDIC and other insurance 2,707 3,002 9,886 8,895
Acquisition related expenses 3,191 17,814 46,088 36,971
Other expenses 20,088 15,593 87,102 48,418
Total noninterest expense 159,470 153,738 545,300 434,939
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 99,598 53,571 403,514 156,730
Provision for income tax expense 17,607 8,959 86,804 26,790
Net Income 81,991 44,612 316,710 129,940
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (214 ) (317 ) (754 ) (1,044 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 81,777 $ 44,295 $ 315,956 $ 128,896
Per common share information
Basic earnings $ 0.89 $ 0.58 $ 3.45 $ 1.70
Diluted earnings $ 0.88 $ 0.58 $ 3.44 $ 1.70
Cash dividends declared $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 1.53 $ 0.79


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited)
Cash and due from banks $ 118,234 $ 158,770 $ 95,472 $ 129,941 $ 152,647
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,283,078 1,546,624 1,346,573 1,097,155 974,514
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 111,825 110,086 119,922 123,553 122,819
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,513,137 1,815,480 1,561,967 1,350,649 1,249,980
Securities available for sale 2,940,510 2,940,962 2,862,427 2,710,189 2,668,599
Securities held to maturity 126,139 126,333 126,527 156,697 176,843
Less: allowance for credit losses (31 ) (32 ) (33 ) (65 ) (65 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 126,108 126,301 126,494 156,632 176,778
Other equity securities 15,829 15,907 15,463 12,219 12,420
FHLB stock 19,275 21,550 24,985 16,341 16,341
Total Securities 3,101,722 3,104,720 3,029,369 2,895,381 2,874,138
Mortgage loans held for sale 175,727 275,602 171,735 154,444 212,507
Government guaranteed loans held for sale 9,010 33,915 5,498 - -
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 15,100,308 15,169,675 15,261,160 13,335,804 13,379,033
Less: allowance for credit losses (199,375 ) (199,918 ) (199,267 ) (147,343 ) (149,175 )
Net Loans 14,900,933 14,969,757 15,061,893 13,188,461 13,229,858
Premises and equipment, net 437,117 444,807 438,792 430,987 422,134
Goodwill 818,147 808,644 804,143 594,080 591,691
Other intangible assets, net 90,987 96,765 102,631 96,528 101,875
BOLI 390,207 387,841 385,087 337,425 334,527
Other assets 745,720 679,428 694,197 639,386 657,731
Assets held for sale - - 103,396 - -
TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,182,707 $ 22,616,959 $ 22,358,708 $ 19,687,341 $ 19,674,441
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,982,476 $ 5,842,944 $ 5,597,395 $ 5,073,157 $ 5,139,488
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 9,224,530 9,468,690 9,293,443 8,390,884 8,273,987
Savings 429,705 436,751 457,028 332,752 331,168
Certificates of deposit 2,822,170 2,965,060 3,132,406 2,712,324 2,786,292
Total Deposits 18,458,881 18,713,445 18,480,272 16,509,117 16,530,935
Advances from the FHLB 76,862 127,060 197,257 52,452 52,646
Subordinated debt, net 258,257 284,207 284,236 283,870 283,847
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 23,532 38,971 30,988 34,817 25,740
Total Borrowings 358,651 450,238 512,481 371,139 362,233
Other liabilities 387,306 451,756 414,979 378,076 384,321
Liabilities held for sale - - 52,460 - -
TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,204,838 19,615,439 19,460,192 17,258,332 17,277,489
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,970,976 2,994,483 2,891,688 2,422,067 2,389,448
Noncontrolling interest 6,893 7,037 6,828 6,942 7,504
TOTAL EQUITY 2,977,869 3,001,520 2,898,516 2,429,009 2,396,952
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 22,182,707 $ 22,616,959 $ 22,358,708 $ 19,687,341 $ 19,674,441


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees $ 222,037 $ 215,308 $ 209,512 $ 189,824 $ 179,612
Investment securities 30,554 28,236 27,351 26,226 24,784
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 13,210 14,023 11,459 11,825 10,597
Mortgage loans held for sale 3,789 3,076 2,077 2,794 3,351
Total interest income 269,590 260,643 250,399 230,669 218,344
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits 70,234 71,481 72,508 68,977 69,143
Advances from the FHLB 813 1,671 2,425 532 258
Subordinated debt, net 2,349 2,736 2,750 2,764 2,461
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (15 ) (362 ) (226 ) (568 ) (470 )
Total interest expense 73,381 75,526 77,457 71,705 71,392
Net interest income 196,209 185,117 172,942 158,964 146,952
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,177 ) 625 344 (169 ) 15,276
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 197,386 184,492 172,598 159,133 131,676
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,186 12,537 11,734 11,538 13,123
Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,642 25,294 26,034 23,120 25,791
Property management income, net - - 12,440 8,412 20,449
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,400 4,747 4,642 4,638 4,056
Credit card merchant fees, net 2,096 2,145 1,919 1,808 1,909
Investment income, net 4,255 3,795 3,720 3,386 3,699
BOLI 3,124 2,760 3,019 2,898 2,157
Government guaranteed lending income, net 615 1,994 4,201 - -
Gain on sale of equity investment 2,692 198,550 - - -
Other income 7,672 7,327 5,670 5,166 4,456
Net gain (loss) on investment securities - - 126 13 (7 )
Total noninterest income 61,682 259,149 73,505 60,979 75,633
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 90,640 88,730 93,179 85,088 78,964
Occupancy 12,094 11,793 12,005 11,367 9,988
Furniture and equipment 5,186 5,347 5,899 5,315 5,044
Amortization - intangibles 5,778 5,866 6,321 5,347 4,427
Software 8,071 7,475 8,398 6,986 7,518
Data processing 4,083 3,492 4,931 4,236 4,630
Professional fees 3,996 3,164 3,253 2,931 2,999
Advertising and marketing 3,636 3,210 5,677 3,668 3,759
Other expenses 25,986 60,866 56,223 41,688 36,409
Total noninterest expense 159,470 189,943 195,886 166,626 153,738
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 99,598 253,698 50,217 53,486 53,571
Provision for income tax expense 17,607 60,080 9,116 12,636 8,959
Net Income 81,991 193,618 41,101 40,850 44,612
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (214 ) (432 ) (108 ) (220 ) (317 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 81,777 $ 193,186 $ 40,993 $ 40,630 $ 44,295
Per common share information
Basic earnings $ 0.89 $ 2.10 $ 0.45 $ 0.52 $ 0.58
Diluted earnings $ 0.88 $ 2.09 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.58
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 92,207,902 92,165,341 90,433,283 78,805,687 76,417,605
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 92,611,196 92,463,558 90,775,117 79,109,745 76,763,640
Cash dividends declared $ 0.28 $ 0.98 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
September 30, June 30, September 30, YTD 2026 over 2025
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Amount Percent
Revenue
Net interest income $ 194,917 $ 145,746 $ 183,847 $ 550,755 $ 401,654 $ 149,101 37.12 %
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,400 4,056 4,747 13,789 11,025 2,764 25.07 %
Credit card merchant fees 2,096 1,909 2,145 6,160 5,400 760 14.07 %
Investment income, net 4,255 3,699 3,795 11,770 9,932 1,838 18.51 %
Government guaranteed lending income, net 615 - 1,994 6,810 - 6,810 N/M
Gain on sale of equity investment 2,692 - 198,550 201,242 2,000 199,242 N/M
Other income 9,115 4,866 8,334 24,841 15,110 9,731 64.40 %
Subtotal 23,173 14,530 219,565 264,612 43,467 221,145 508.77 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities - (7 ) - 126 (7 ) 133 N/M
Total noninterest income 23,173 14,523 219,565 264,738 43,460 221,278 509.15 %
Total revenue 218,090 160,269 403,412 815,493 445,114 370,379 83.21 %
Provision for credit losses (1,217 ) 15,148 688 (23 ) 23,727 (23,750 ) (100.10 )%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 68,934 53,053 67,192 202,261 155,588 46,673 30.00 %
Occupancy 10,387 7,571 10,073 30,192 21,892 8,300 37.91 %
Furniture and equipment 4,811 4,302 5,064 15,088 12,191 2,897 23.76 %
Amortization of intangible assets 4,454 2,417 4,603 13,611 5,367 8,244 153.61 %
Software 6,406 5,096 5,898 18,219 13,545 4,674 34.51 %
Data processing 3,816 2,853 3,196 10,816 8,301 2,515 30.30 %
Accounting and professional fees 3,602 2,514 2,727 9,093 6,458 2,635 40.80 %
Advertising and marketing 3,099 2,167 2,636 9,971 6,947 3,024 43.53 %
FDIC and other insurance 2,343 2,672 3,964 8,794 7,938 856 10.78 %
Acquisition related 3,191 17,761 11,212 46,086 35,437 10,649 30.05 %
Other expenses 16,700 13,272 41,916 76,765 36,519 40,246 110.21 %
Total expenses 127,743 113,678 158,481 440,896 310,183 130,713 42.14 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 91,564 31,443 244,243 374,620 111,204 263,416 236.88 %
Corporate allocation 1,207 1,544 1,136 3,774 4,475 (701 ) (15.66 )%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 92,771 32,987 245,379 378,394 115,679 262,715 227.11 %
Provision for income tax expense 15,855 3,881 58,021 80,414 16,375 64,039 391.08 %
Net income 76,916 29,106 187,358 297,980 99,304 198,676 200.07 %
Noncontrolling interest (135 ) (112 ) (127 ) (251 ) (194 ) (57 ) 29.38 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 76,781 $ 28,994 $ 187,231 $ 297,729 $ 99,110 $ 198,619 200.40 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.53 % 69.42 % 38.14 % 52.40 % 68.48 % (16.08 )% (23.48 )%
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 57.24 % 69.42 % 75.11 % 69.58 % 68.79 % 0.79 % 1.15 %


TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
September 30, June 30, September 30, YTD 2026 over 2025
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Amount Percent
Revenue
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 11,856 $ 13,724 $ 13,392 $ 37,746 $ 38,388 $ (642 ) (1.67 )%
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 30 107 119 182 232 (50 ) (21.55 )%
Net interest and other income 1,514 1,414 1,484 4,167 3,620 547 15.11 %
Total revenue 13,400 15,245 14,995 42,095 42,240 (145 ) (0.34 )%
Provision for credit losses 40 128 (63 ) (185 ) 379 (564 ) (148.81 )%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 8,239 7,574 8,011 24,195 21,920 2,275 10.38 %
Occupancy 970 956 950 2,785 2,993 (208 ) (6.95 )%
Furniture and equipment 238 151 140 554 497 57 11.47 %
Software 884 800 754 2,424 2,317 107 4.62 %
Data processing 165 209 169 479 570 (91 ) (15.96 )%
Accounting and professional fees 152 117 166 452 500 (48 ) (9.60 )%
Advertising and marketing 353 500 352 1,122 1,309 (187 ) (14.29 )%
FDIC and other insurance 177 128 163 489 341 148 43.40 %
Acquisition related - 53 - - 1,534 (1,534 ) 100.00 %
Other expenses 2,676 2,466 2,700 7,706 7,657 49 0.64 %
Total expenses 13,854 12,954 13,405 40,206 39,638 568 1.43 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest (494 ) 2,163 1,653 2,074 2,223 (149 ) (6.70 )%
Corporate allocation (466 ) (502 ) (531 ) (1,412 ) (1,371 ) (41 ) 2.99 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (960 ) 1,661 1,122 662 852 (190 ) (22.30 )%
Provision for income tax expense (225 ) 319 226 88 38 50 131.58 %
Net income (735 ) 1,342 896 574 814 (240 ) (29.48 )%
Noncontrolling interest (79 ) (205 ) (305 ) (503 ) (630 ) 127 20.16 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ (814 ) $ 1,137 $ 591 $ 71 $ 184 $ (113 ) (61.41 )%
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 103.39 % 84.97 % 89.40 % 95.51 % 93.84 % 1.67 % 1.78 %


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
September 30, June 30, September 30, YTD 2026 over 2025
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Amount Percent
Commission and fee income
Property and casualty $ 24,105 $ 24,030 $ 23,068 $ 69,624 $ 70,659 $ (1,035 ) (1.46 )%
Employee benefits 4,622 4,925 4,940 14,438 14,245 193 1.35 %
Total commissions and fees 28,727 28,955 28,008 84,062 84,904 (842 ) (0.99 )%
Contingency and bonus revenue 2,537 2,556 2,828 9,096 9,210 (114 ) (1.24 )%
Other income 58 10 5 76 18 58 322.22 %
Total revenue 31,322 31,521 30,841 93,234 94,132 (898 ) (0.95 )%
Employee commission expense 4,921 4,943 4,982 14,657 15,001 (344 ) (2.29 )%
Revenue, net of commission expense 26,401 26,578 25,859 78,577 79,131 (554 ) (0.70 )%
Salaries and employee benefits 13,467 12,821 13,527 41,012 38,682 2,330 6.02 %
Occupancy 737 784 770 2,288 2,362 (74 ) (3.13 )%
Furniture and equipment 137 160 143 455 526 (71 ) (13.50 )%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,324 1,373 1,263 3,929 4,153 (224 ) (5.39 )%
Software 781 737 823 2,453 2,163 290 13.41 %
Data processing 102 140 127 333 392 (59 ) (15.05 )%
Accounting and professional fees 242 276 271 758 779 (21 ) (2.70 )%
Advertising and marketing 184 151 222 609 622 (13 ) (2.09 )%
FDIC and other insurance 187 142 158 485 376 109 28.99 %
Other expenses 712 611 753 2,142 1,958 184 9.40 %
Total operating expenses 17,873 17,195 18,057 54,464 52,013 2,451 4.71 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,528 9,383 7,802 24,113 27,118 (3,005 ) (11.08 )%
Corporate allocation (741 ) (713 ) (605 ) (2,072 ) (2,139 ) 67 3.13 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 7,787 8,670 7,197 22,041 24,979 (2,938 ) (11.76 )%
Provision for income tax expense 1,977 2,235 1,833 5,621 6,465 (844 ) (13.05 )%
Net income 5,810 6,435 5,364 16,420 18,514 (2,094 ) (11.31 )%
Noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 5,810 $ 6,435 $ 5,364 $ 16,420 $ 18,514 $ (2,094 ) (11.31 )%
Provision for income taxes 1,977 2,235 1,833 5,621 6,465 (844 ) (13.05 )%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,401 1,481 1,342 4,172 4,496 (324 ) (7.21 )%
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,188 $ 10,151 $ 8,539 $ 26,213 $ 29,475 $ (3,262 ) (11.07 )%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.68 % 59.53 % 64.94 % 64.31 % 60.48 % 3.83 % 6.33 %


TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
September 30, June 30, September 30, YTD 2026 over 2025
2026 (1) 2025
2026
2026
2025
Amount Percent
Revenue
Property management fees, net $ - $ 20,449 $ - 12,440 49,209 (36,769 ) (74.72 )%
Net interest and other income - 44 - 1 81 (80 ) (98.77 )%
Total revenue - 20,493 - 12,441 49,290 (36,849 ) (74.76 )%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits - 5,516 - 5,081 16,214 (11,133 ) (68.66 )%
Occupancy - 677 - 627 1,865 (1,238 ) (66.38 )%
Furniture and equipment - 431 - 335 1,222 (887 ) (72.59 )%
Amortization of intangible assets - 637 - 425 1,911 (1,486 ) (77.76 )%
Software - 885 - 848 2,622 (1,774 ) (67.66 )%
Data processing - 1,428 - 878 3,711 (2,833 ) (76.34 )%
Accounting and professional fees - 92 - 110 454 (344 ) (75.77 )%
Advertising and marketing - 941 - 821 2,582 (1,761 ) (68.20 )%
FDIC and other insurance - 60 - 118 240 (122 ) (50.83 )%
Acquisition related - - - 2 - 2 N/M
Other expenses - (756 ) - 489 2,284 (1,795 ) (78.59 )%
Total expenses - 9,911 - 9,734 33,105 (23,371 ) (70.60 )%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest - 10,582 - 2,707 16,185 (13,478 ) (83.27 )%
Corporate allocation - (329 ) - (290 ) (965 ) 675 69.95 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest - 10,253 - 2,417 15,220 (12,803 ) (84.12 )%
Provision for income tax expense - 2,524 - 681 3,912 (3,231 ) (82.59 )%
Net income - 7,729 - 1,736 11,308 (9,572 ) (84.65 )%
Noncontrolling interest - - - - (220 ) 220 100.00 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ - $ 7,729 $ - $ 1,736 $ 11,088 $ (9,352 ) (84.34 )%
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) N/M 45.25 % N/M 74.83 % 63.29 % 11.54 % 18.23 %
(1) The Resort Property Management segment was sold on April 3, 2026. There is no operating income to report in the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.46 % 0.94 % 3.45 % 1.90 % 0.96 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.10 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.60 % 1.05 % 3.68 % 2.07 % 1.06 %
Return on average equity (GAAP) 10.73 % 7.72 % 25.66 % 14.25 % 7.81 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 5.46 % 3.67 % 11.97 % 7.18 % 3.43 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.19 % 11.39 % 37.63 % 21.43 % 11.24 %
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.76 % 7.75 % 25.72 % 14.28 % 7.85 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 5.48 % 3.70 % 12.04 % 7.22 % 3.46 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)		 16.24 % 11.45 % 37.76 % 21.50 % 11.31 %
Book value (GAAP) $ 32.13 $ 30.27 $ 32.40 $ 32.13 $ 30.27
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (9.83 ) (8.78 ) (9.80 ) (9.83 ) (8.78 )
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 22.30 $ 21.49 $ 22.60 $ 22.30 $ 21.49
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61.84 % 69.07 % 42.75 % 57.48 % 70.63 %
Impact of exclusions (1.62 )% (1.99 )% 32.16 % 13.09 % (1.63 )%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.22 % 67.08 % 74.91 % 70.57 % 69.00 %
Average assets (GAAP) $ 22,276,634 $ 18,624,099 $ 22,485,951 $ 22,218,405 $ 17,969,486
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 906,450 611,836 911,261 904,644 565,597
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 21,370,184 $ 18,012,263 $ 21,574,690 $ 21,313,761 $ 17,403,889
Average equity (GAAP) $ 3,022,671 $ 2,279,984 $ 3,019,560 $ 2,964,341 $ 2,209,879
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 906,450 611,836 911,261 904,644 565,597
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,116,221 $ 1,668,148 $ 2,108,299 $ 2,059,697 $ 1,644,282
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 3,015,825 $ 2,272,509 $ 3,012,709 $ 2,957,516 $ 2,199,472
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 906,450 611,836 911,261 904,644 565,597
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,109,375 $ 1,660,673 $ 2,101,448 $ 2,052,872 $ 1,633,875
Net income (GAAP) $ 81,777 $ 44,295 $ 193,186 $ 315,956 $ 128,896
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 4,565 3,497 4,634 14,192 9,030
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 86,342 $ 47,792 $ 197,820 $ 330,148 $ 137,926
Total revenue (GAAP) $ 257,891 $ 222,584 $ 444,266 $ 948,606 $ 615,775
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities/equity investments (2,692 ) 7 (198,550 ) (201,368 ) (1,993 )
Total revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP) $ 255,199 $ 222,591 $ 245,716 $ 747,238 $ 613,782
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 159,470 $ 153,738 $ 189,943 $ 545,300 $ 434,939
Less: amortization of intangibles 5,778 4,427 5,866 17,965 11,431
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP) $ 153,692 $ 149,311 $ 184,077 $ 527,335 $ 423,508


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 81,777 $ 193,186 $ 40,993 $ 40,630 $ 44,295
Adjustments
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 2,628 8,983 25,736 14,659 14,996
Plus: Special contribution, net of tax - 19,750 - - -
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax - - - - 9,478
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments, net of noncontrolling interest and tax (560 ) (149,905 ) - - -
Total adjustments, net of taxes 2,068 (121,172 ) 25,736 14,659 24,474
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 83,845 $ 72,014 $ 66,729 $ 55,289 $ 68,769
Annualized interest impact of Series IV Notes, net of tax 41 41 42 42 42
Core net income for diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 83,886 $ 72,055 $ 66,771 $ 55,331 $ 68,811
Weighted average diluted shares 92,611,197 92,463,558 90,775,117 79,109,745 76,763,640
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.88 $ 2.09 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.58
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 0.91 $ 0.78 $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.90
Average assets $ 22,276,634 $ 22,485,951 $ 21,888,364 $ 19,707,366 $ 18,624,099
Average tangible equity $ 2,116,221 $ 2,108,299 $ 1,952,778 $ 1,724,687 $ 1,668,148
Average tangible common equity $ 2,109,375 $ 2,101,448 $ 1,945,999 $ 1,717,982 $ 1,660,673
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.49 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.11 % 1.46 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 16.57 % 14.58 % 14.90 % 13.69 % 17.23 %
Return on average common equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 11.03 % 9.59 % 9.52 % 9.10 % 12.03 %
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 16.63 % 14.63 % 14.95 % 13.74 % 17.31 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 61.24 % 62.56 % 66.66 % 67.50 % 61.06 %


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2026
2025
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 315,956 $ 128,896
Adjustments
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 37,347 30,676
Plus: Special contribution, net of tax 19,750 -
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax - 14,404
Plus: Resort Property Management deferred tax adjustment for repurchase of noncontrolling interests - 2,286
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments, net of noncontrolling interest and tax (150,465 ) -
Total adjustments, net of taxes (93,368 ) 47,366
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 222,588 $ 176,262
Annualized interest impact of Series IV Notes, net of tax 124 126
Core net income for diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 222,712 $ 176,388
Weighted average diluted shares 91,959,715 75,952,187
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 3.44 $ 1.70
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 2.42 $ 2.32
Average assets $ 22,218,405 $ 17,969,486
Average tangible equity $ 2,059,697 $ 1,644,282
Average tangible common equity $ 2,052,872 $ 1,633,875
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.34 % 1.31 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 15.37 % 15.10 %
Return on average common equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 10.06 % 10.73 %
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 15.42 % 15.20 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 63.46 % 64.84 %



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