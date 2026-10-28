O'reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Third quarter comparable store sales growth of 7.2%

14% increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.97 $2.6 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the“Company” or“O'Reilly”) ( Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. 3 r d Quarter Financial Results Brad Beckham, O'Reilly's CEO, commented,“I would like to thank our Team Members for their unwavering commitment to providing industry-leading service to each of our customers. Team O'Reilly's dedication was evident in our strong third quarter comparable store sales increase of 7.2%. This robust growth came on top of strong sales in the third quarter last year, resulting in a two-year stack of 12.8%, and was driven by share gains on both sides of our business, with double-digit growth in our professional business and mid-single digit growth in DIY. Our impressive top-line growth, coupled with a $39 million benefit from tariff refunds received during the third quarter, drove a 14% increase in our third quarter diluted earnings per share. We are extremely pleased with the continued ability of our Team to deliver industry-leading results through their hard work and unrelenting focus on our customers.” Sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased $416 million, or 9%, to $5.12 billion from $4.71 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the third quarter increased 10% to $2.68 billion (or 52.4% of sales) from $2.44 billion (or 51.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the third quarter increased 8% to $1.58 billion (or 30.9% of sales) from $1.46 billion (or 31.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the third quarter increased 13% to $1.10 billion (or 21.4% of sales) from $976 million (or 20.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased $60 million, or 8%, to $786 million (or 15.3% of sales) from $726 million (or 15.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter increased 14% to $0.97 on 812 million shares versus $0.85 on 853 million shares for the same period one year ago. Year-to-Date Financial Results Mr. Beckham concluded,“As a result of our strong year-to-date performance and expectations for the remainder of 2026, we are raising our full-year 2026 comparable store sales guidance to a range of 5.5% to 6.5%. We are also raising our full-year 2026 gross margin guidance to a range of 51.6% to 52.1% and our operating profit guidance to a range of 19.5% to 20.0%. These updates incorporate our strong third quarter performance, including the benefit from tariff refunds, and our margin expectations for the fourth quarter. Year-to-date, we have opened 173 net, new stores across North America and are on track to reach our goal of 225 to 235 net, new store openings in 2026. We remain very pleased with our new store performance and confident in the strength of the fundamental demand drivers in our business.” Sales for the first nine months of 2026 increased $1.21 billion, or 9%, to $14.57 billion from $13.37 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2026 increased 10% to $7.55 billion (or 51.8% of sales) from $6.89 billion (or 51.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A expenses for the first nine months of 2026 increased 9% to $4.62 billion (or 31.7% of sales) from $4.26 billion (or 31.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first nine months of 2026 increased 11% to $2.93 billion (or 20.1% of sales) from $2.63 billion (or 19.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 increased $172 million, or 9%, to $2.10 billion (or 14.4% of sales) from $1.93 billion (or 14.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2026 increased 13% to $2.54 on 828 million shares versus $2.25 on 858 million shares for the same period one year ago. 3 r d Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 7.2% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on top of 5.6% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 7.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, on top of 4.5% for the same period one year ago. Share Repurchase Program During the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 11.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $87.34, for a total investment of $1.03 billion. During the first nine months of 2026, the Company repurchased 38.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $89.99, for a total investment of $3.47 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $34.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 2.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $87.11, for a total investment of $204 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.50 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $20.63, for a total aggregate investment of $31.02 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $727 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization. Updated Full-Year 2026 Guidance The table below outlines the Company's updated guidance for selected full-year 2026 financial data:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2026 Net, new store openings 225 to 235 Comparable store sales 5.5% to 6.5% Total revenue $19.0 billion to $19.3 billion Gross profit as a percentage of sales 51.6% to 52.1% Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.5% to 20.0% Effective income tax rate 22.7 % Diluted earnings per share (1) $3.25 to $3.35 Net cash provided by operating activities $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion Capital expenditures $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion Free cash flow (2) $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion





(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release. (2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:





For the Year Ending (in millions) December 31, 2026 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,210 to $ 3,620 Less: Capital expenditures 1,300 to 1,400 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 10 to 20 Free cash flow $ 1,900 to $ 2,200





Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company's website at by clicking on“Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 479629. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, October 28, 2027.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company's website at for additional information about O'Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of September 30, 2026, the Company operated 6,758 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“estimate,”“may,”“could,”“will,”“believe,”“expect,”“would,”“consider,”“should,”“anticipate,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“guidance,”“target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes and changes in trade policies, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the“Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact: Investor Relations Contacts Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259 Media Contact Sonya Cox (417) 427-8071







O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,445 $ 204,513 $ 193,793 Accounts receivable, net 462,093 422,849 389,793 Amounts receivable from suppliers 200,905 178,155 159,900 Inventory 6,165,052 5,610,118 5,731,385 Other current assets 200,805 181,340 269,406 Total current assets 7,223,300 6,596,975 6,744,277 Property and equipment, at cost 11,035,437 9,982,785 10,222,249 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 4,303,799 3,849,021 3,964,824 Net property and equipment 6,731,638 6,133,764 6,257,425 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 2,493,533 2,404,612 2,391,150 Goodwill 952,900 945,587 948,208 Other assets, net 200,508 198,689 197,193 Total assets $ 17,601,879 $ 16,279,627 $ 16,538,253 Liabilities and shareholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,507,497 $ 7,060,609 $ 7,103,684 Self-insurance reserves 198,760 180,138 297,304 Accrued payroll 133,882 154,288 119,603 Accrued benefits and withholdings 293,232 256,835 240,072 Income taxes payable 8,162 10,696 13,957 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 458,026 436,672 439,907 Other current liabilities 744,009 610,521 561,294 Total current liabilities 9,343,568 8,709,759 8,775,821 Long-term debt 7,711,498 5,915,530 6,016,904 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,126,908 2,049,454 2,034,688 Deferred income taxes 244,095 240,728 211,210 Other liabilities 268,418 258,832 262,982 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares – 1,250,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares – 804,607,512 as of September 30, 2026, 846,832,348 as of September 30, 2025, and 841,909,238 as of December 31, 2025 8,046 8,468 8,419 Additional paid-in capital 1,537,400 1,519,584 1,530,292 Retained deficit (3,653,266 ) (2,438,352 ) (2,328,817 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,212 15,624 26,754 Total shareholders' deficit (2,092,608 ) (894,676 ) (763,352 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 17,601,879 $ 16,279,627 $ 16,538,253

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2025, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.





O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Sales $ 5,121,290 $ 4,705,696 $ 14,573,842 $ 13,367,678 Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses 2,438,249 2,265,750 7,026,850 6,479,709 Gross profit 2,683,041 2,439,946 7,546,992 6,887,969 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,584,750 1,463,879 4,621,347 4,255,966 Operating income 1,098,291 976,067 2,925,645 2,632,003 Other income (expense): Interest expense (81,850 ) (59,566 ) (214,466 ) (174,467 ) Interest income 1,987 1,780 5,324 5,329 Other, net 3,706 5,369 9,795 6,591 Total other expense (76,157 ) (52,417 ) (199,347 ) (162,547 ) Income before income taxes 1,022,134 923,650 2,726,298 2,469,456 Provision for income taxes 236,513 197,754 621,432 536,480 Net income $ 785,621 $ 725,896 $ 2,104,866 $ 1,932,976 Earnings per share-basic: Earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 2.55 $ 2.26 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 808,851 848,292 824,100 853,909 Earnings per share-assuming dilution: Earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.85 $ 2.54 $ 2.25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution 812,201 852,704 827,754 858,452





O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 2,104,866 $ 1,932,976 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles 413,189 375,825 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,086 5,502 Deferred income taxes 33,460 (7,873 ) Share-based compensation programs 26,289 27,108 Other (978 ) 7,381 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (82,911 ) (66,898 ) Inventory (437,579 ) (486,368 ) Accounts payable 409,638 532,599 Income taxes payable (3,077 ) (1,882 ) Other 129,172 (189,869 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,598,155 2,128,501 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (860,273 ) (899,783 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6,677 16,882 Return of tax credit equity investments 3,294 - Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,718 ) (13,664 ) Net cash used in investing activities (853,020 ) (896,565 ) Financing activities: Net (payments) proceeds of commercial paper (238,843 ) 389,796 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 2,446,149 - Principal payments on long-term debt (500,000 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (17,287 ) (3,829 ) Payment of excise tax on share repurchases (18,718 ) (17,012 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,467,904 ) (1,596,650 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 52,333 68,280 Other (270 ) (433 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,744,540 ) (1,159,848 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 57 2,180 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 652 74,268 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 193,793 130,245 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 194,445 $ 204,513 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 618,464 $ 876,513 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 180,675 152,090





O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2026 2025 (In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) GAAP debt $ 7,711,498 $ 5,915,530 Add: Letters of credit 197,596 156,259 Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 38,502 24,470 Six-times rent expense 3,077,952 2,894,580 Adjusted debt $ 11,025,548 $ 8,990,839 GAAP net income $ 2,710,099 $ 2,484,106 Add: Interest expense 275,063 229,870 Provision for income taxes 786,914 670,547 Depreciation and amortization 548,594 498,393 Share-based compensation expense 34,296 34,439 Rent expense (i) 512,992 482,430 EBITDAR $ 4,867,958 $ 4,399,785 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.26 2.04





(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands):





For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $ 614,988 $ 581,898 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance 101,996 99,468 Rent expense $ 512,992 $ 482,430





September 30, 2026 2025 Selected Balance Sheet Ratios: Inventory turnover (1) 1.6 1.6 Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 912 $ 858 Accounts payable to inventory (3) 121.8 %

125.9%







For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026

2025 2026

2025 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 558,743 $ 616,535 $ 2,598,155 $ 2,128,501 Less: Capital expenditures 308,223 312,098 860,273 899,783 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 1,961 7,441 11,507 27,714 Return of tax credit equity investments (3,294 ) - (3,294 ) - Free cash flow $ 251,853 $ 296,996 $ 1,729,669 $ 1,201,004





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands): Sales to do-it-yourself customers $ 2,448,394 $ 2,304,804 $ 6,975,384 $ 6,585,229 Sales to professional service provider customers 2,600,841 2,307,782 7,361,207 6,502,215 Other sales and sales adjustments 72,055 93,110 237,251 280,234 Total sales $ 5,121,290 $ 4,705,696 $ 14,573,842 $ 13,367,678





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Store Count: Beginning domestic store count 6,541 6,360 6,447 6,265 6,406 6,187 New stores opened 54 46 148 141 189 219 Stores closed - - - - - - Ending domestic store count 6,595 6,406 6,595 6,406 6,595 6,406 Beginning Mexico store count 126 98 112 87 107 78 New stores opened 8 9 22 20 27 29 Stores closed - - - - - - Ending Mexico store count 134 107 134 107 134 107 Beginning Canada store count 28 25 26 26 25 26 New stores opened 1 - 3 - 4 - Stores closed - - - (1 ) - (1 ) Ending Canada store count 29 25 29 25 29 25 Total ending store count 6,758 6,538 6,758 6,538 6,758 6,538





For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Store and Team Member Information: Total employment 96,820 93,269 Square footage (in thousands) (4) 53,382 50,980 Sales per weighted-average square foot (4)(5) $ 94.65 $ 90.80 $ 355.84 $ 344.65 Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (4)(6) $ 764 $ 720 $ 2,856 $ 2,701





(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. (2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period. (3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory. (4) Represents O'Reilly's U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only. (5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures. (6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.

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