STERIS Announces Dividend Of $0.69 Per Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, IRELAND, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the“Company”) announced today that the Company will distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2026.

Additional information about the U.S. tax treatment of dividends, including required Forms 8937, is available at

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science products and services around the globe.

Company Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

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440.392.7245

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains statements concerning certain trends, expectations, forecasts, estimates, or other forward-looking information affecting or relating to STERIS or its industry, products or activities that are intended to qualify for the protections afforded“forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“may,”“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“estimates,”“projects,”“targets,”“forecasts,”“outlook,”“impact,”“potential,”“confidence,”“improve,”“optimistic,”“deliver,”“orders,”“backlog,”“comfortable,”“trend,” and“seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates or forecasts about STERIS's businesses, the industries in which it operates and current beliefs and assumptions of management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Readers of this release should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those set forth in this release. No assurances can be provided as to any result or the timing of any outcome regarding matters described in STERIS's securities filings or otherwise with respect to any regulatory action, administrative proceedings, government investigations, litigation, warning letters, cost reductions, business strategies, earnings or revenue trends or future financial results. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, (a) the impact on STERIS and its operations of any legislation, regulations or orders, including but not limited to any new trade regulations or orders, that may be implemented by the U.S. administration or Congress, or of any responses thereto by non-U.S. governments, (b) operating costs, pressure on pricing (including, without limitation, as a result of inflation), Customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, Customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected and leading to erosion of profit margins, (c) the potential of international unrest, military conflicts, economic downturns, currency fluctuations and cybersecurity events and any resulting effects on STERIS's anticipated growth, performance or other results, (d) changes in healthcare policy or government or other third-party payor reimbursement levels, (e) the possibility that compliance with laws, court rulings, certifications, regulations, or other regulatory actions, or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, may delay, limit or prevent new product or service introductions, impact production, supply and/or marketing of existing products or services, result in uncovered costs, or otherwise affect STERIS's performance, results, prospects or value, (f) changes in tax laws or interpretations or the adoption of certain income tax treaties in jurisdictions where STERIS operates that could increase its consolidated tax liabilities, including changes in tax laws that would result in STERIS being treated as a U.S. resident for U.S. federal tax purposes, or the impact of tariffs and/or other trade barriers as a result of STERIS's corporate structure, (g) the impacts of increasing consolidation and competition within STERIS's industry, which may exert pressure on its pricing strategy, manufacturing strategy or lead to decreasing demand for its products and services, (h) the effects on STERIS's operations resulting from labor-related issues, such as strikes, unsuccessful union negotiations and other workforce disruptions or from its inability to recruit or retain management and other personnel, (i) the level of STERIS's indebtedness limiting financial flexibility or increasing future borrowing costs, (j) the effects of changes in credit availability and pricing, as well as the ability of STERIS and STERIS's Customers and suppliers to adequately access the credit markets, on favorable terms or at all, when needed, (k) the possibility that anticipated financial results, anticipated revenues, productivity improvements, cost savings, growth synergies, and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, restructuring efforts, and divestitures will not be realized or will be less than anticipated due to unknown or inestimable liabilities, impairments, or increases in expected integration costs or difficulties in connection with the integration of acquired businesses, (l) the possibility that expectations about the benefits, charges and cash expenditures from the new Center of Excellence in North Carolina and the related facility consolidation plan may not be accurate or realized on anticipated timelines, or at all, (m) the risk that regulatory approvals that are required to complete the acquisition of Xodus Medical, Inc. (the“Acquisition”) may not be received, may take longer than expected or may impose adverse conditions and STERIS's ability to complete the Acquisition on the expected timeline, or at all, (n) the risk that the cost savings, tax benefits and other synergies expected from the Acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including that the Acquisition may not be accretive or produce the expected cash tax benefits within the expected timeframe or to the extent anticipated, and (o) other risks described in STERIS's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof. STERIS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.