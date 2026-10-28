Alerus Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Net Income Of $19.2 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS), or the Company, reported net income of $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $20.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026, and net income of $16.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. CEO Comments President and Chief Executive Officer Katie O'Neill Lorenson said, "Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued momentum of the Alerus franchise, with strong revenue growth across our diversified business model and strategic organic growth in our banking franchise. Net interest income increased 8.3% from the prior year, while noninterest income grew 16.7%, reflecting the complementary strength of our banking, retirement and benefit services, and wealth advisory businesses. That growth was driven by the continued transformation of our banking franchise toward commercial and business banking. Commercial and business lending grew 36.5% from a year ago and now represents 37.1% of our loan portfolio, up from 27.7% a year ago. In the third quarter, total loans increased $150.5 million, or 3.7%, and deposits increased $111.2 million, or 2.7%, with noninterest income representing 42.4% of total revenue. We also maintained favorable credit quality, with nonperforming assets and criticized loans continuing to improve and net recoveries during the quarter. Our strong capital position and 10.9% year-over-year growth in tangible book value per share give us the capacity to keep investing in organic growth while returning capital to shareholders, with $37.2 million returned through dividends and share repurchases in the first nine months of the year. Most importantly, I want to thank our team members. Their talent, collaboration, and focus on helping clients achieve their goals turn our strategy into results, and we are confident in our continued ability to create sustainable value for clients, communities, team members, and shareholders." Third Quarter Highlights

■ Earnings per diluted common share of $0.76. ■ Return on average total assets of 1.45%. ■ Return on average tangible common equity(1) of 17.35%. ■ Noninterest income was $34.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 4.3% from the second quarter of 2026. Noninterest income represented 42.4% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2026. ■ Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) was 3.84% and net interest income was $46.7 million in the third quarter of 2026. ■ Total loans were $4.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $150.5 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2026. ■ Total deposits were $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $111.2 million, or 2.7%, from June 30, 2026. ■ Nonperforming assets were $16.4 million as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 4.3%, from $17.1 million as of June 30, 2026. ■ Net recoveries to average loans was 0.10%. ■ Repurchased $8.2 million of the Company's outstanding common stock at an average per share price of $32.75, reducing common shares outstanding by 250,000 shares at quarter-end. ■ In the first nine months of 2026, the Company returned $37.2 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. ■ In the first nine months of 2026, adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1) was $78.7 million, an 18.9% increase over the same time period in the prior year. ■ Total assets under management/administration in the combined retirement and benefit and wealth segments were $50.1 billion, a 2.7% increase from September 30, 2025. ■ Tangible book value per common share(1) was $18.74 as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 10.9% from $16.90 as of September 30, 2025. ■ Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(1) was 8.77% as of September 30, 2026, an increase from 8.24% as of September 30, 2025.





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(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

As of and for the Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Performance Ratios Return on average total assets 1.45 % 1.60 % 1.27 % 1.61 % 1.28 % Adjusted return on average total assets(1) 1.37 % 1.58 % 1.28 % 1.58 % 1.27 % Return on average common equity 13.07 % 14.56 % 12.80 % 14.66 % 13.17 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 17.35 % 19.33 % 18.48 % 19.46 % 19.25 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 16.43 % 19.04 % 18.55 % 19.08 % 19.08 % Noninterest income as a % of revenue 42.37 % 40.85 % 40.56 % 41.32 % 41.09 % Adjusted noninterest income as a % of revenue(1) 41.24 % 40.36 % 40.58 % 40.78 % 40.54 % Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) 3.84 % 3.97 % 3.50 % 3.86 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio(1) 63.41 % 62.53 % 65.34 % 63.10 % 64.81 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 64.44 % 62.76 % 65.22 % 63.47 % 64.78 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) (0.10 )% 0.26 % (0.17 )% 0.28 % 0.08 % Dividend payout ratio 28.95 % 27.16 % 32.31 % 26.42 % 31.79 % Per Common Share Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.77 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 2.49 $ 1.97 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.65 $ 2.46 $ 1.95 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted(1) $ 0.71 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 2.41 $ 1.93 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.65 $ 0.62 Book value per common share $ 23.31 $ 23.34 $ 21.68 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 18.74 $ 18.73 $ 16.90 Average common shares outstanding - basic 24,851 25,081 25,395 25,102 25,374 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 25,161 25,395 25,713 25,410 25,693 Other Data Retirement and benefit services assets under administration/management $ 44,944,011 $ 45,163,767 $ 44,005,277 Wealth advisory services assets under administration/management $ 5,163,688 $ 5,195,511 $ 4,812,250 Mortgage originations $ 126,728 $ 113,450 $ 142,768 $ 334,612 $ 347,995





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(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $46.7 million, a $1.0 million, or 2.1%, decrease from the second quarter of 2026. Interest income decreased $0.4 million, or 0.6%, primarily due to lower interest income on loans from a one-time $1.6 million interest income recovery on a nonaccrual loan resolution in the second quarter and less purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by higher loan and investment yields. Interest expense increased $0.6 million, or 2.4%, from the second quarter of 2026, as average rates paid on deposits and borrowings increased slightly, mainly driven by the recent increase by the Federal Reserve in the federal funds benchmark rate.

Net interest income increased $3.6 million, or 8.3%, from $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Interest income decreased $0.5 million, or 0.6%, from the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by less purchase accounting accretion and lower average interest-bearing cash balances, partially offset by higher interest income on investment securities following the strategic balance sheet repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest expense decreased $4.0 million, or 14.7%, from the third quarter of 2025, as average rates paid on deposits and borrowings declined primarily driven by Federal Reserve rate cuts in the second half of 2025.

Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) was 3.84% for the third quarter of 2026, a 13 basis point decrease from 3.97% for the second quarter of 2026, and a 34 basis point increase from 3.50% for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter over quarter decrease was mainly attributable to a one-time $1.6 million interest income recovery on a nonaccrual loan resolution in the second quarter and less purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by higher loan and investment yields. The increase from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by lower cost of funds and higher yields on investment securities, offset by less purchase accounting accretion.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $34.4 million, a $1.4 million, or 4.3%, increase from the second quarter of 2026. This increase was driven by increases in other noninterest income, retirement and benefit services revenue, wealth advisory services revenue, and mortgage banking revenue. Other noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 15.1%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a gain on the sale of a property in the Fargo, North Dakota market, partially offset by a loss on a property transferred to held for sale in the Rochester, Minnesota market. Retirement and benefit services revenue increased $0.3 million, or 1.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by an increase in recurring annual revenue. Wealth advisory services revenue increased $0.3 million, or 3.8%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by an increase in transaction-based fees and a slight increase in asset-based revenues. Mortgage banking revenue increased $0.1 million, or 4.2%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by higher mortgage originations and gain on sale margins.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $4.9 million, or 16.7%, from the third quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by increases in other noninterest income, retirement and benefit services revenue, wealth advisory services revenue, and service charges on deposit accounts. Other noninterest income increased $1.9 million, or 85.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by a gain on the sale of a property in the Fargo, North Dakota market, partially offset by a loss on a property transferred to held for sale in the Rochester, Minnesota market. Retirement and benefit services revenue increased $1.2 million, or 7.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by recurring annual income. Wealth advisory services revenue increased $1.4 million, or 22.0%, from the third quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in both asset-based fees and transaction-based fees. Wealth advisory services assets under administration/management increased $351.4 million, or 7.3% during the same period. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $0.5 million, or 73.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a reclassification of fees from other noninterest income to service charges on deposit accounts revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $53.9 million, a $1.0 million, or 1.9%, increase from the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily due to increases in employee taxes and benefits expense, along with marketing and business development expense, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense. Employee taxes and benefits expense increased $0.6 million, or 9.2%, due to self-funded group insurance costs, and marketing and business development expense increased $0.4 million, or 41.2%, due to seasonal advertising campaigns. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million, or 8.0%, from the second quarter of 2026, due to a decrease in holding costs related to other real estate owned balances, miscellaneous operational losses, as well as a decrease in corporate insurance costs.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 increased $3.3 million, or 6.6%, from $50.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in employee taxes and benefits, compensation expense, and professional fees and assessments. Employee taxes and benefits increased $1.3 million, or 21.1%, due to self-funded group insurance costs. Compensation expense increased $1.1 million, or 4.5%, from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to annual merit increases, as well as an increase in employees. Professional fees and assessments increased $1.1 million, or 41.9%, from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the reclassification of consulting services and other third-party vendor expenses from business services, software, and technology expense to professional fees and assessments.

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(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



Financial Condition

Total assets were $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $173.0 million, or 3.3%, from December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $136.7 million increase in loans held for investment, a $35.5 million increase in available-for-sale investment securities, and an $18.0 million increase in other assets, partially offset by a $21.5 million decrease in held-to-maturity investment securities.

Loans Held for Investment

Total loans held for investment were $4.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $136.7 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $188.8 million increase in commercial loans, partially offset by a $52.0 million decrease in consumer loans.

The following table presents the composition of our loans held for investment portfolio as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Commercial Commercial and business lending Commercial and industrial $ 861,135 $ 759,959 $ 747,447 $ 736,833 $ 702,135 Commercial real estate − Owner occupied 690,988 622,241 444,276 427,260 435,320 Total commercial and business lending 1,552,123 1,382,200 1,191,723 1,164,093 1,137,455 Investor commercial real estate Construction, land and development 87,615 79,850 146,897 246,238 349,768 Multifamily 332,535 361,875 392,097 383,505 374,761 Non-owner occupied 905,170 893,367 976,339 875,862 865,785 Total investor commercial real estate 1,325,320 1,335,092 1,515,333 1,505,605 1,590,314 Agricultural Land 53,725 54,202 54,028 64,799 65,900 Production 54,597 53,367 50,983 62,500 63,051 Total agricultural 108,322 107,569 105,011 127,299 128,951 Total commercial 2,985,765 2,824,861 2,812,067 2,796,997 2,856,720 Consumer Residential real estate First lien 809,835 828,936 851,551 874,737 894,402 Construction 32,620 31,202 32,872 33,703 34,124 HELOC 280,771 273,124 262,131 260,883 234,681 Junior lien 31,566 31,941 35,783 36,844 40,434 Total residential real estate 1,154,792 1,165,203 1,182,337 1,206,167 1,203,641 Other consumer 44,203 44,180 40,340 44,858 41,715 Total consumer 1,198,995 1,209,383 1,222,677 1,251,025 1,245,356 Total loans $ 4,184,760 $ 4,034,244 $ 4,034,744 $ 4,048,022 $ 4,102,076



Deposits

Total deposits were $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $111.2 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $105.6 million from December 31, 2025.

The following table presents the composition of the Company's deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 813,493 $ 759,640 $ 857,625 $ 807,896 $ 776,791 Interest-bearing Interest-bearing demand 1,430,016 1,429,951 1,449,156 1,296,315 1,256,687 Savings accounts 169,556 173,255 178,347 173,759 174,113 Money market savings 1,307,677 1,252,823 1,291,794 1,337,491 1,460,006 Time deposits 582,435 576,228 570,960 576,542 745,056 Total interest-bearing 3,489,684 3,432,257 3,490,257 3,384,107 3,635,862 Total deposits $ 4,303,177 $ 4,191,897 $ 4,347,882 $ 4,192,003 $ 4,412,653



Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $16.4 million as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of $53.0 million, or 76.4%, from December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $51.4 million, or 1.23% of total loans, compared to $61.9 million, or 1.53% of total loans, as of December 31, 2025.

The following table presents selected asset quality data as of and for the periods indicated:

As of and for the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Nonaccrual loans $ 6,909 $ 7,105 $ 53,881 $ 69,065 $ 59,644 Accruing loans 90+ days past due 21 436 - - - Total nonperforming loans 6,930 7,541 53,881 69,065 59,644 OREO and repossessed assets 9,449 9,571 126 308 467 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,379 $ 17,112 $ 54,007 $ 69,373 $ 60,111 Criticized loans 81,830 83,090 132,459 149,162 191,331 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (1,018 ) 2,575 7,027 (311 ) (1,715 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) (0.10 )% 0.26 % 0.71 % (0.03 )% (0.17 )% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.17 % 0.19 % 1.34 % 1.71 % 1.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.32 % 1.02 % 1.33 % 1.13 % Criticized loans to total loans 1.96 % 2.06 % 3.28 % 3.68 % 4.66 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.23 % 1.20 % 1.25 % 1.53 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 742.40 % 641.31 % 93.73 % 89.65 % 104.16 %



For the third quarter of 2026, the Company had net recoveries of $1.0 million, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 and net recoveries of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The quarter over quarter decrease in net charge-offs (recoveries) was primarily due to a $1.1 million recovery related to one long-term commercial and industrial client relationship on nonaccrual which was charged-off in the second quarter of 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the relationship had a remaining reserve of $0.9 million, which represented approximately 60.6% of the book balance as of that date. Management does not believe the charge-offs resulting from this relationship are indicative of a broader credit quality trend in the Company's loan portfolio.

The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026 was primarily the result of problem loan resolution.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a provision of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, and no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025.

OREO and repossessed assets were $9.4 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $0.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the transfer of one 1-4 family property and one apartment complex to OREO in the second quarter of 2026.

The unearned fair value adjustments on acquired loan portfolios were $33.4 million as of September 30, 2026, $43.8 million as of December 31, 2025, and $47.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $576.9 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $11.9 million from December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in retained earnings of $46.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in additional paid-in capital of $18.9 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $15.3 million due to recent increases in interest rates. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $18.74 as of September 30, 2026, from $17.55 as of December 31, 2025. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 8.77% as of September 30, 2026, from 8.72% as of December 31, 2025. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets increased to 10.52% as of September 30, 2026, from 10.28% as of December 31, 2025.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased approximately $8.2 million of its outstanding common stock at an average per share price of $32.75, which reduced common shares outstanding by 250,000 at quarter-end.

The following table presents our capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2026 2025 2025 Capital Ratios (1) Alerus Financial Corporation Consolidated Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.52 % 10.28 % 10.84 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.72 % 10.48 % 11.05 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.01 % 12.87 % 13.41 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.58 % 8.86 % 9.49 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets(2) 8.77 % 8.72 % 8.24 % Alerus Financial, N.A. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.57 % 10.41 % 11.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.57 % 10.41 % 11.00 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.78 % 11.66 % 12.25 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.35 % 8.62 % 9.31 %

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(1 ) Capital ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Report for Alerus Financial, N.A. is filed. (2 ) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to discuss its financial results. Attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time for the call at investors.alerus.com. A recording of the call and transcript will be available on the Company's investor relations website at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) is a commercial wealth advisory services bank and national retirement and benefit services provider with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association (the“Bank”), Alerus provides diversified and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients, including banking, wealth advisory services, and retirement and benefit plans and services. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand their unique needs and delivery channel preferences. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet their needs.

Alerus operates 25 banking and commercial wealth offices, with locations in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota; the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area; Rochester, Minnesota; Southern Minnesota; Marshalltown, Iowa; Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and Tempe and Scottsdale, Arizona. The Alerus Retirement and Benefit business serves advisors, brokers, employers, and plan participants across the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue, adjusted noninterest (loss) income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average total assets, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis), adjusted earnings per common share - diluted, and adjusted net charge-offs to average loans. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of its performance, and believes financial analysts and investors frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy and financial performance. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this press release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. Management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity, total assets, book value per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Alerus Financial Corporation. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as“may”,“might”,“should”,“could”,“predict”,“potential”,“believe”,“expect”,“continue”,“will”,“anticipate”,“seek”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“projection”,“would”,“annualized”,“target” and“outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, financial condition, credit quality, management's long-term performance goals, and the future plans and prospects of Alerus Financial Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent known and unknown uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and executive orders in response thereto); interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates, such as the recent increase in the benchmark federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement, executive orders, and changes in foreign policy; disruptions to the global supply chain, including as a result of domestic or foreign policies; our ability to successfully manage credit risk, including in the commercial real estate portfolio, and maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market areas, including the level and impact of inflation rates and possible recession; our ability to raise additional capital to implement our business plan; credit risks and risks from concentrations (including by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral, and industry) within our loan portfolio; the concentration of large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; our ability to implement organic and acquisition growth strategies; the commencement, cost, and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject, including with respect to pending actions relating to the Company's previous employee stock ownership program fiduciary services commenced by government and private parties; the impact of economic or market conditions on our fee-based services; our ability to continue to grow our retirement and benefit services business; our ability to continue to originate a sufficient volume of residential mortgages; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; potential losses incurred in connection with mortgage loan repurchases; the composition of our executive management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action, damage our reputation, or otherwise materially harm our business or customers; increased competition in the financial services industry, including from non-banks such as credit unions, Fintech companies and digital asset service providers; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, including our need to access higher cost sources of funds such as fed funds purchased and short-term borrowings; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; potential impairment to the goodwill the Company recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including the acquisitions of Metro Phoenix Bank and HMNF, Inc; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to us and our ability to pay dividends to our stockholders; new or revised accounting standards, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; governmental monetary, trade and fiscal policies; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; severe weather and natural disasters, and widespread disease or pandemics; acts of war, military conflicts, or terrorism, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other international military conflicts, or adverse external events and changes in foreign relations that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains, increase the volatility of financial markets, and other matters beyond our control; the availability of future equity and debt issuances and other capital raising opportunities on favorable terms; any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; our success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and any other risks described in the“Risk Factors” sections of the reports filed by Alerus Financial Corporation with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,756 $ 67,192 Investment securities Trading, at fair value 818 1,758 Available-for-sale, at fair value 549,584 514,095 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (with an allowance for credit losses on investments of $111 and $123, respectively) 232,988 254,448 Loans held for sale 19,829 21,934 Loans held for investment 4,184,760 4,048,022 Allowance for credit losses on loans (51,448 ) (61,915 ) Net loans 4,133,312 3,986,107 Land, premises and equipment, net 39,530 43,253 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,528 28,761 Accrued interest receivable 21,011 21,742 Bank-owned life insurance 42,147 39,307 Goodwill 85,634 85,634 Other intangible assets 27,448 33,371 Servicing rights 7,416 6,383 Deferred income taxes, net 25,063 23,080 Other assets 121,039 103,019 Total assets $ 5,403,103 $ 5,230,084 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 813,493 $ 807,896 Interest-bearing 3,489,684 3,384,107 Total deposits 4,303,177 4,192,003 Short-term borrowings 318,400 308,800 Long-term debt 59,267 59,182 Operating lease liabilities 42,232 36,282 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 103,177 68,883 Total liabilities 4,826,253 4,665,150 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $1 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized: 0 issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par value, 60,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized: 24,744,269 and 25,406,278 issued and outstanding 24,744 25,406 Additional paid-in capital 252,754 271,609 Retained earnings 316,826 270,075 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,474 ) (2,156 ) Total stockholders' equity 576,850 564,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,403,103 $ 5,230,084



Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest Income (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 61,455 $ 62,214 $ 63,875 $ 182,290 $ 189,222 Investment securities Taxable 7,525 7,258 5,091 21,888 16,108 Exempt from federal income taxes 156 155 160 468 480 Other 1,056 999 1,518 3,149 3,440 Total interest income 70,192 70,626 70,644 207,795 209,250 Interest Expense Deposits 19,538 18,938 24,350 57,550 70,643 Short-term borrowings 2,886 2,935 2,506 8,178 9,327 Long-term debt 1,045 1,041 652 2,720 1,955 Total interest expense 23,469 22,914 27,508 68,448 81,925 Net interest income 46,723 47,712 43,136 139,347 127,325 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,199 495 - (2,188 ) 863 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 44,524 47,217 43,136 141,535 126,462 Noninterest Income Retirement and benefit services 17,664 17,347 16,496 52,418 48,625 Wealth advisory services 8,001 7,705 6,560 22,942 20,827 Mortgage banking 3,328 3,195 3,474 10,057 8,651 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,221 1,106 703 3,259 2,034 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans - - (35 ) - 2,080 Other 4,136 3,592 2,232 9,464 6,607 Total noninterest income 34,350 32,945 29,430 98,140 88,824 Noninterest Expense Compensation 26,096 26,155 24,984 76,338 72,288 Employee taxes and benefits 7,377 6,755 6,094 20,772 20,490 Occupancy and equipment expense 3,525 3,493 2,849 10,444 8,315 Business services, software and technology expense 5,457 5,440 6,285 16,736 17,905 Intangible amortization expense 1,974 1,974 2,710 5,923 8,129 Professional fees and assessments 3,796 3,781 2,676 11,377 8,010 Marketing and business development 1,227 869 1,069 2,957 2,821 Supplies and postage 573 540 569 1,719 1,690 Travel 464 357 385 1,181 1,019 Mortgage and lending expenses 707 614 1,025 2,030 2,501 Other 2,672 2,905 1,895 7,664 6,176 Total noninterest expense 53,868 52,883 50,541 157,141 149,344 Income before income tax expense 25,006 27,279 22,025 82,534 65,942 Income tax expense 5,806 6,414 5,101 19,499 15,451 Net income $ 19,200 $ 20,865 $ 16,924 $ 63,035 $ 50,491 Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 2.49 $ 1.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.65 $ 2.46 $ 1.95 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.65 $ 0.62 Average common shares outstanding 24,851 25,081 25,395 25,102 25,374 Diluted average common shares outstanding 25,161 25,395 25,713 25,410 25,693



Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 576,850 $ 583,143 $ 564,934 $ 550,688 Less: Goodwill 85,634 85,634 85,634 85,634 Less: Other intangible assets 27,448 29,422 33,371 35,753 Tangible common equity (a) 463,768 468,087 445,929 429,301 Total assets 5,403,103 5,288,718 5,230,084 5,330,573 Less: Goodwill 85,634 85,634 85,634 85,634 Less: Other intangible assets 27,448 29,422 33,371 35,753 Tangible assets (b) 5,290,021 5,173,662 5,111,079 5,209,186 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(b) 8.77 % 9.05 % 8.72 % 8.24 % Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Tangible common equity (a) 463,768 468,087 445,929 429,301 Total common shares issued and outstanding (c) 24,744 24,986 25,406 25,397 Tangible book value per common share (a)/(c) $ 18.74 $ 18.73 $ 17.55 $ 16.90





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 19,200 $ 20,865 $ 16,924 $ 63,035 $ 50,491 Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax) (1) 1,559 1,559 2,141 4,679 6,421 Net income, excluding intangible amortization (d) 20,759 22,424 19,065 67,714 56,912 Average total equity 582,770 574,862 524,459 574,789 512,533 Less: Average goodwill 85,634 85,634 85,634 85,634 85,634 Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax)(1) 22,447 24,003 29,540 24,026 31,549 Average tangible common equity (e) 474,689 465,225 409,285 465,129 395,350 Return on average tangible common equity (d)/(e) 17.35 % 19.33 % 18.48 % 19.46 % 19.25 % Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 53,868 $ 52,883 $ 50,541 $ 157,141 $ 149,344 Less: Intangible amortization expense 1,974 1,974 2,710 5,923 8,129 Noninterest expense excluding intangible amortization (f) 51,894 50,909 47,831 151,218 141,215 Net interest income (v) 46,723 47,712 43,136 139,347 127,325 Noninterest income 34,350 32,945 29,430 98,140 88,824 Tax equivalent adjustment for loans and securities 771 755 638 2,145 1,748 Total tax-equivalent revenue (g) 81,844 81,412 73,204 239,632 217,897 Efficiency ratio (f)/(g) 63.41 % 62.53 % 65.34 % 63.10 % 64.81 % Pre-Provision Net Revenue Net interest income (v) $ 46,723 $ 47,712 $ 43,136 $ 139,347 $ 127,325 Add: Noninterest income 34,350 32,945 29,430 98,140 88,824 Less: Noninterest expense 53,868 52,883 50,541 157,141 149,344 Pre-provision net revenue $ 27,205 $ 27,774 $ 22,025 $ 80,346 $ 66,805 Adjusted Noninterest Income Noninterest income $ 34,350 $ 32,945 $ 29,430 $ 98,140 $ 88,824 Less: Adjusted noninterest income items Net gain on sale of loans - - (35 ) - 2,080 Net gain (loss) on sale/disposal of premises and equipment 1,554 653 - 2,186 (84 ) Total adjusted noninterest income (loss) items (h) 1,554 653 (35 ) 2,186 1,996 Adjusted noninterest income (i) $ 32,796 $ 32,292 $ 29,465 $ 95,954 $ 86,828 Adjusted Noninterest Income as a Percentage of Revenue Adjusted noninterest income (i) $ 32,796 $ 32,292 $ 29,465 $ 95,954 $ 86,828 Net interest income (v) 46,723 47,712 43,136 139,347 127,325 Adjusted revenue (w) $ 79,519 $ 80,004 $ 72,601 $ 235,301 $ 214,153 Adjusted noninterest income as a percentage of revenue (i)/(w) 41.24 % 40.36 % 40.58 % 40.78 % 40.54 % Adjusted Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense $ 53,868 $ 52,883 $ 50,541 $ 157,141 $ 149,344 Less: Adjusted noninterest expense items HMNF merger- and acquisition-related expenses 15 6 (43 ) (13 ) 255 Severance and signing bonus expense 144 216 104 526 1,108 Total adjusted noninterest expense items (j) 159 222 61 513 1,363 Adjusted noninterest expense (k) $ 53,709 $ 52,661 $ 50,480 $ 156,628 $ 147,981





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(1 ) Items calculated after-tax utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%.



Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Net interest income (v) $ 46,723 $ 47,712 $ 43,136 $ 139,347 $ 127,325 Add: Adjusted noninterest income (i) 32,796 32,292 29,465 95,954 86,828 Less: Adjusted noninterest expense (k) 53,709 52,661 50,480 156,628 147,981 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 25,810 $ 27,343 $ 22,121 $ 78,673 $ 66,172 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Adjusted noninterest expense (k) $ 53,709 $ 52,661 $ 50,480 $ 156,628 $ 147,981 Less: Intangible amortization expense 1,974 1,974 2,710 5,923 8,129 Adjusted noninterest expense for efficiency ratio(l) 51,735 50,687 47,770 150,705 139,852 Tax-equivalent revenue Net interest income (v) 46,723 47,712 43,136 139,347 127,325 Add: Adjusted noninterest income (i) 32,796 32,292 29,465 95,954 86,828 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment for loans and securities(1) 771 755 638 2,145 1,748 Total tax-equivalent revenue (m) 80,290 80,759 73,239 237,446 215,901 Adjusted efficiency ratio (l)/(m) 64.44 % 62.76 % 65.22 % 63.47 % 64.78 % Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 19,200 $ 20,865 $ 16,924 $ 63,035 $ 50,491 Less: Adjusted noninterest (loss) income items (net of tax)(1)(h) 1,228 516 (28 ) 1,727 1,577 Add: Adjusted noninterest expense items (net of tax)(1)(j) 126 175 48 405 1,077 Adjusted net income (n) $ 18,098 $ 20,524 $ 17,000 $ 61,713 $ 49,991 Adjusted Return on Average Total Assets Average total assets (o) $ 5,255,954 $ 5,226,319 $ 5,273,306 $ 5,233,732 $ 5,282,798 Adjusted return on average total assets (n)/(o) 1.37 % 1.58 % 1.28 % 1.58 % 1.27 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Adjusted net income (n) $ 18,098 $ 20,524 $ 17,000 $ 61,713 $ 49,991 Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax)(1) 1,559 1,559 2,141 4,679 6,421 Adjusted net income, excluding intangible amortization (p) 19,657 22,083 19,141 66,392 56,412 Average total equity 582,770 574,862 524,459 574,789 512,533 Less: Average goodwill 85,634 85,634 85,634 85,634 85,634 Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax) 22,447 24,003 29,540 24,026 31,549 Average tangible common equity (q) 474,689 465,225 409,285 465,129 395,350 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (p)/(q) 16.43 % 19.04 % 18.55 % 19.08 % 19.08 % Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted Adjusted net income (n) $ 18,098 $ 20,524 $ 17,000 $ 61,713 $ 49,991 Less: Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 171 192 148 571 444 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (r) 17,927 20,332 16,852 61,142 49,547 Weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share (s) 25,161 25,395 25,713 25,410 25,693 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (r)/(s) $ 0.71 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 2.41 $ 1.93 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans Net charge-offs (recoveries) (t) $ (1,018 ) $ 2,575 $ (1,715 ) $ 8,584 $ 2,459 Average total loans (u) $ 4,026,351 $ 4,032,142 $ 4,036,936 $ 4,029,390 $ 4,046,347 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (t)/(u) (0.10 )% 0.26 % (0.17 )% 0.28 % 0.08 % Net Interest Margin (on a Tax-Equivalent Basis) Net interest income (v) $ 46,723 $ 47,712 $ 43,136 $ 139,347 $ 127,325 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment for loans and securities 771 755 638 2,145 1,748 Net interest income (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)(y) $ 47,494 $ 48,467 $ 43,774 $ 141,492 $ 129,073 Average interest earning assets (x) $ 4,912,782 $ 4,896,740 $ 4,965,849 4,903,681 4,968,236 Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)(y)/(x) 3.84 % 3.97 % 3.50 % 3.86 % 3.47 %





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(1 ) Items calculated after-tax utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%.



Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Interest Earning Assets Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 54,390 3.74 % $ 45,777 4.11 % $ 89,568 4.86 % $ 53,591 4.04 % $ 53,187 4.98 % Investment securities(1) 783,165 3.91 773,692 3.86 796,759 2.64 776,289 3.87 826,409 2.70 Loans held for sale 23,245 5.39 18,885 4.50 20,188 4.93 19,277 4.91 17,979 4.80 Loans Commercial and industrial 778,604 7.00 779,471 7.07 650,787 7.51 760,827 7.06 654,061 7.44 CRE − Owner occupied 649,436 5.98 502,476 6.19 435,469 7.73 528,217 6.09 419,608 6.77 CRE − Construction, land and development 89,571 7.48 103,618 13.08 363,466 5.77 134,534 7.72 348,093 5.85 CRE − Multifamily 341,997 5.97 394,683 6.05 340,709 6.46 376,509 5.94 350,658 6.50 CRE − Non-owner occupied(2) 858,263 5.95 922,958 6.08 887,935 6.26 898,414 6.00 934,143 6.48 Agricultural − Land 54,978 9.58 53,823 5.78 66,676 5.53 56,178 7.11 66,647 5.71 Agricultural − Production 52,005 6.99 53,351 6.95 64,685 6.80 54,704 6.97 64,357 7.13 RRE − First lien 818,187 5.01 838,819 4.93 898,011 4.83 840,523 4.96 898,910 4.84 RRE − Construction 33,030 7.31 34,981 6.63 33,834 6.61 33,639 6.74 36,798 7.57 RRE − HELOC 275,470 6.03 271,254 6.02 213,232 6.82 269,487 6.03 190,272 6.96 RRE − Junior lien 31,353 6.85 32,676 6.53 40,997 6.40 33,427 6.59 42,498 6.34 Other consumer 43,457 6.53 44,032 6.51 41,135 6.94 42,931 6.45 40,302 6.99 Total loans(1) 4,026,351 6.10 4,032,142 6.24 4,036,936 6.31 4,029,390 6.09 4,046,347 6.28 Federal Reserve/FHLB stock 25,631 8.41 26,244 8.10 22,398 7.46 25,134 8.13 24,314 8.01 Total interest earning assets 4,912,782 5.73 4,896,740 5.85 4,965,849 5.70 4,903,681 5.72 4,968,236 5.68 Noninterest earning assets 343,172 329,579 307,457 330,051 314,562 Total assets $ 5,255,954 $ 5,226,319 $ 5,273,306 $ 5,233,732 $ 5,282,798 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,402,505 1.70 % $ 1,378,394 1.68 % $ 1,227,029 1.80 % $ 1,382,852 1.67 % $ 1,240,589 1.80 % Money market and savings deposits 1,454,053 2.38 1,441,099 2.34 1,587,694 2.84 1,466,135 2.36 1,580,085 2.83 Time deposits 573,526 3.32 571,276 3.34 772,345 3.81 571,305 3.36 716,421 3.81 Fed funds purchased 24,167 4.05 74,104 3.85 16,636 4.94 44,591 3.93 71,717 4.67 FHLB short-term advances 262,228 3.99 226,703 3.93 200,000 4.56 231,337 3.97 200,000 4.56 Long-term debt 59,253 6.99 59,225 7.04 59,137 4.37 59,225 6.14 59,111 4.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,775,732 2.47 3,750,801 2.45 3,862,841 2.83 3,755,445 2.44 3,867,923 2.83 Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 776,897 790,088 800,028 788,442 819,266 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 120,555 110,568 85,978 115,056 83,076 Stockholders' equity 582,770 574,862 524,459 574,789 512,533 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,255,954 $ 5,226,319 $ 5,273,306 $ 5,233,732 $ 5,282,798 Net interest rate spread 3.26 % 3.40 % 2.87 % 3.28 % 2.85 % Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) 3.84 % 3.97 % 3.50 % 3.86 % 3.47 %





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(1 ) Taxable-equivalent adjustment was calculated utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%.



Alan A. Villalon, Chief Financial Officer

952.417.3733 (Office)