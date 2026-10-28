Precision Resource Breaks Ground On Two New Production Additive Manufacturing Facilities And Expands Value-Added Services In Partnership With 3D Systems

In Huntington Beach, California, Precision Resource is breaking ground on its second additive manufacturing location. This expansion will double the site's current industrial additive manufacturing capacity.

In Shelton, Connecticut, the company is breaking ground on its first additive manufacturing location that can further expand as demand grows.

Together, the Huntington Beach and Shelton investments expand Precision Resource's additive manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen its partnership with 3D Systems, creating a connected manufacturing network across both locations. The expansion positions Precision Resource to significantly increase production capacity while creating one of the most comprehensive metal additive manufacturing networks in North America, supporting growing demand from commercial and defense customers.

"This expansion is much more than adding machines. We are building something significant by connecting our Huntington Beach and Shelton operations into an integrated additive manufacturing network," said Chris Gratton, Director of Additive and Machine Operations at Precision Resource. "Together, these operations give our customers greater capacity, flexibility, and a faster path from print to finished component. They also allow us to reduce supply-chain complexity, provide greater manufacturing and geographic redundancy, and take on increasingly demanding production programs with the speed, quality and reliability our customers require."

Precision Resource is expanding its additive manufacturing capabilities with the addition of 3D Systems' DMP Flex 350 Triple metal 3D printing technology. These new machines add to the fleet of DMP 350 systems already in operation at Precision Resource, further expanding a proven additive manufacturing platform that has supported the company's growth in production applications across commercial and defense markets. The platform combines high-throughput production with exceptional part quality and repeatability, helping Precision Resource meet growing demand for complex, production-grade metal components across commercial and defense markets.

"Precision Resource has established itself as a leader in delivering high-quality, production-ready metal components to demanding markets," said Reji Puthenveetil, EVP, Additive Solutions and Chief Commercial Officer, 3D Systems. "This expansion demonstrates how additive manufacturing is increasingly becoming an integrated production solution for critical commercial and defense applications. By combining Precision Resource's manufacturing expertise with 3D Systems' advanced DMP technology and application expertise, these new facilities will help accelerate the adoption of high-volume, production-grade metal additive manufacturing for critical commercial and defense applications while providing customers with the scale, consistency, and reliability required for mission-critical programs."

About Precision Resource

Founded in 1947, Precision Resource is a global manufacturer of custom engineered metal components headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. The company serves automotive, heavy duty, medical, semiconductor, commercial and defense markets with capabilities including fine blanking, grinding, lapping, laser powder bed fusion additive manufacturing, heat treatment and complex machining.

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About 3D Systems

For 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials, and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; data center infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at

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