Meet Bowdie: Beavers Bend Marina's Customer-Named Mascot Makes A Splash In First Summer

Bowdie- Beavers Bend Marina Mascot

Meet Bowdie! Beavers Bend Marina's customer-named mascot greeted families all summer and returns for the 2027 season. 350 votes picked his name.

- Carr Freeman, General Manager, Beavers Bend MarinaBROKEN BOW, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beavers Bend Marina had a new face on the docks this summer. Bowdie, the marina's first-ever mascot, spent the 2026 season high-fiving children, posing for photos and cheering on boaters during the lake's packed summer weekends. And his name came straight from the people who know the marina best: its customers.The idea started with Stephen Lehn, CEO of TopSide Marinas, which owns and operates Beavers Bend Marina."I wanted something that would make a day at our marina feel a little more special, especially for the children," Lehn said. "Families come back to Beavers Bend year after year. A mascot felt like a fun way to give them one more memory to take home."Getting Bowdie just rightThe TopSide team researched mascot design companies before partnering with Street Characters. From there, it took several rounds of renderings to land on a character that felt like it belonged at the marina."We went back and forth a lot," said Jenny LoBello, Marketing Director for TopSide Marinas. "We wanted him to be friendly, a little goofy and instantly recognizable on the water. When the final design came in, we knew we had him."Named by the people who love the lakeRather than picking a name in a conference room, TopSide handed that job to its customers. Guests submitted name ideas, the team narrowed them to three finalists, and customers voted on the winner. After 350 votes, Bowdie had his name."Letting our customers name him was the best decision we made," LoBello said. "People felt like he was theirs from day one."A summer on the docksBowdie made appearances on the marina's busiest boat days all season long. He greeted families at the docks, joined photo ops and became a regular stop for kids before they headed out on the water."Seeing kids run down the dock to hug Bowdie never got old," said Carr Freeman, general manager of Beavers Bend Marina. "That's what a lake day should feel like. We can't wait to see him back out there next summer."Bowdie will return to Beavers Bend Marina for the 2027 season.About TopSide MarinasTopSide Marinas owns and operates 15 lake marinas across the United States, including Beavers Bend Marina. The company partners with longtime marina owners to keep what makes each property special while investing in docks, amenities and guest experiences like Bowdie. Learn more at topsidemarinas.Marina owners interested in a confidential conversation about selling or partnering with TopSide can contact Thomas Joy at....Media contactJenny LoBello, Marketing DirectorTopSide Marinas...

Jenny LoBello

TopSide Marinas

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Meet Bowdie: Beavers Bend Marina's Customer-Named Mascot Makes a Splash in First Summer News Provided By TopSide Marinas October 28, 2026, 20:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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