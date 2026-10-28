Actamsp Announces DIR-Certified AI Awareness Training Program For Texas State And Local Government

AI is moving quickly, but responsible adoption starts with understanding.

ActaMSP brings three decades of proven IT leadership, compliance expertise, and executive guidance to every client relationship.

ActaMSP's“Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals and Responsible Use” program has been certified by the Texas Department of Information Resources.

- Justin HuffakerCOPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ActaMSP today announced that its Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals and Responsible Use training program has been certified by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) for state and local government employees.DIR reviewed ActaMSP's Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals and Responsible Use training program and determined that it meets the state-established criteria for AI awareness training content.Supporting Responsible AI Awareness in Texas GovernmentTexas Government Code Sections 2054.5191 and 2054.5193 require certain state and local government employees and officials to complete a certified artificial intelligence awareness training program. DIR, in consultation with the Public Sector AI Systems Advisory Board, certifies eligible training programs to comply with this requirement.ActaMSP's program provides foundational education around artificial intelligence, including AI concepts, practical applications, risks, limitations and responsible-use considerations. The training is designed to help public-sector professionals better understand emerging AI technologies and use them responsibly in their day-to-day work.“AI is moving quickly, but responsible adoption starts with understanding,” said Justin Huffaker, President and Founder of ActaMSP.“Organizations need more than headlines and hype. Leaders and employees need practical education around what AI can do, where the risks are, and how to use these technologies responsibly. We are proud that our program has met the State of Texas criteria for certified AI awareness training.” DIR certification confirms that the program meets state-established criteria for AI awareness training content. The certification applies to the program content and does not extend to other regulatory or statutory requirements.ActaMSP Expands Practical AI Education for Business LeadersActaMSP is also expanding its AI education initiatives beyond public-sector awareness training through its Leadership AI workshop series for small and medium-sized business owners and senior executives.These executive workshops, offered throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Little Rock, Arkansas, areas, focus on practical AI adoption without the hype, including real-world SMB use cases, establishing appropriate guardrails, protecting competitive information, and developing an effective approach to AI adoption.ActaMSP hosts Leadership AI workshops throughout the year, providing business leaders with opportunities to gain practical knowledge, explore real-world applications, and learn how to implement AI responsibly within their organizations. To view upcoming workshop dates, locations, and registration details, visit: ActaMSP Leadership AI Workshops.Building Practical AI KnowledgeActaMSP President and Founder Justin Huffaker is also publishing an ongoing series examining practical AI adoption from the perspective of an SMB leader. His latest article,“In a modern twist, I interviewed an AI agent for a job – it didn't go well,” explores his development of a“digital brain” and an AI agent executive support team as he tests how emerging AI technologies can be incorporated into actual business workflows.The articles complement ActaMSP's Leadership AI workshops by sharing real-world experimentation, lessons learned, and practical guidance for business leaders exploring AI.About ActaMSPActaMSP is the Datamax brand dedicated to advanced IT consulting and comprehensive managed IT services. Built on a technology services foundation dating to 1998, ActaMSP serves organizations across Texas, Arkansas and surrounding markets with managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and strategic technology guidance.As businesses and public-sector organizations navigate emerging technologies, ActaMSP is expanding its educational initiatives to help leaders and teams better understand practical, responsible uses of artificial intelligence.###

Justin Huffaker

ActaMSP

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ActaMSP Announces DIR-Certified AI Awareness Training Program for Texas State and Local Government News Provided By Seota Digital Marketing October 28, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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