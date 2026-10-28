Clue To Power Enterprise Equipment Operations For Infrastructure Contractor Webber

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Clue's connected equipment operations platform will link Webber's equipment management, maintenance and field operations with its internal enterprise systems.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clue, the connected equipment operations platform built for heavy construction, today announced that Webber, a Ferrovial company and one of the leading infrastructure contractors in the United States, has selected Clue as its enterprise equipment operations platform. The partnership will create a connected technology environment for Webber's equipment, maintenance and operations teams, bringing together enterprise asset management, construction equipment maintenance, work orders, preventive maintenance, inspections, utilization, telematics and other equipment-related workflows.

Clue will integrate with Webber's existing internal systems, allowing equipment data and operational workflows to connect with the broader enterprise technology environment rather than operating as standalone applications.

“We built Clue around a simple idea: contractors should not have to choose between powerful enterprise systems and software that people in the field actually want to use,” said Oded Ran, CEO and Co-founder of Clue.“Webber is one of the most sophisticated infrastructure contractors in the country. We are proud they chose Clue to become the operational layer connecting their equipment, maintenance, field operations and enterprise systems.”

Clue is purpose-built for heavy construction. Its construction equipment management software connects data from OEMs, telematics systems, GPS providers and ERP platforms with the daily workflows used by equipment managers, maintenance teams, dispatchers, operators and field teams.

The platform includes construction fleet management, equipment maintenance software and CMMS capabilities, work order management, preventive maintenance, inspections, equipment utilization, dispatch, rentals, asset tracking, equipment intelligence and reporting.

Webber ranked No. 8 among Texas contractors in ENR's 2026 Texas & Southeast Top Contractors ranking.

About Clue

Clue is the connected equipment operations platform built for heavy construction. Clue helps contractors manage their equipment, maintenance and field operations from one system by connecting data from OEMs, telematics providers, GPS systems and enterprise software.

Clue combines construction equipment management, enterprise asset management, CMMS and equipment maintenance software, preventive maintenance, work orders, inspections, asset tracking, utilization, dispatch, rentals, fleet financials and equipment intelligence in a single platform.

Clue integrates with more than 80 OEM, GPS, telematics, ERP and maintenance systems, giving contractors a single source of truth for equipment operations across the field, shop and office.

Learn more:

Team CLUE

CLUE Insights, Inc.

+1 866-349-2583

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Clue to Power Enterprise Equipment Operations for Infrastructure Contractor Webber News Provided By Clue Insights October 28, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.