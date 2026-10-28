The Settlement Group, Inc. Secures Oklahoma License, Following Utah Approval

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company continues to expand its licensing portfolio with back-to-back approvals in September and October.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Settlement Group, Inc. (SGI) has reached a new milestone, securing a life settlement provider license from the State of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma approval comes shortly after SGI announced its Utah license in September, marking two additions to the company's licensing portfolio in as many months. The back-to-back approvals reflect SGI's ongoing commitment to making life settlement solutions available to policy owners and financial professionals across the country.

For Oklahoma residents, the new license introduces another option when evaluating what to do with an existing life insurance policy. Policy owners who no longer need their coverage or find the premiums difficult to maintain may be eligible to sell their policies for a cash payment rather than surrendering them or allowing them to lapse.

Oklahoma insurance agents, financial advisors, and estate planning professionals can now bring their clients' cases directly to SGI. The company provides policy evaluations and transaction management through closing, working with financial professionals to help their clients explore the potential value of their existing life insurance coverage.

“Each new license is a meaningful achievement for our team and a testament to the work that goes into maintaining our regulatory presence,” said Curtis Resinger, President of The Settlement Group, Inc.“With Oklahoma now added to our portfolio, we're able to bring our services to another group of policy owners who may have significant value tied up in life insurance coverage they no longer need.”

With its Oklahoma license secured, SGI looks forward to working with policy owners and financial professionals throughout the state, backed by more than 20 years in business.

About The Settlement Group, Inc.

The Settlement Group, Inc. (SGI) is a licensed life settlement provider in business for over 20 years. Licensed across much of the country, SGI works directly with policy owners and their financial representatives, providing life settlement solutions through policy purchases and settlement services.

For more information, visit settlementgroup.

Curtis Resinger, President

The Settlement Group, Inc.

+1 912-882-0840

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The Settlement Group, Inc. Secures Oklahoma License, Following Utah Approval News Provided By Settlement Group October 28, 2026, 20:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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