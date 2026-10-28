Lacy's Japan Stream Goes Wild: Chat Hijacks Restaurant QR Code And Orders Massive Food Bill

The American Twitch streamer and former competitive Fortnite player, Lacy, aka Nicholas Fosco, was left shocked and disbelieving after an accidental broadcast slip turned his first real-life (IRL) stream in Japan into an operational nightmare for a local restaurant.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Lacy and his partner Darla Claire, who is a TikTok influencer, were seen visibly stunned after they reportedly received a bill of over 1.6 million yen (roughly US$ 12,000) after live chat viewers exploited a restaurant ordering code.

Lacy and his partner were reportedly dining at a restaurant in Tokyo during their ongoing IRL stream when an unexpected and costly incident occurred after their table's digital ordering QR code was accidentally exposed to viewers.

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How Did Lacy Find Out About the Massive Food Bill?

Lacy and Darla Claire were travelling in Tokyo during their Japan trip when the incident reportedly unfolded at a Japanese restaurant. During the live stream of their visit to the restaurant, Lacy accidentally revealed the table's QR code used for digital food ordering.

The QR code reportedly caught the attention of viewers watching Lacy's livestream, who began placing food orders through the restaurant's digital ordering system. The massive food ordering came to the notice of the American streamer when one of the waiters approached him to confirm the bill, given the suspicious volume of orders placed through the restaurant's digital ordering system.

In a viral video, a waiter was heard asking whether Lacy and Darla had ordered 20 drinks, prompting the streamer to react with surprise as he realised viewers may have used the exposed QR code to place orders. Thereafter, the couple decided not to order any more due to the massive orders and the unexpectedly high bill.

Lacy's first Japan stream ended in DISASTER after he accidentally showed a restaurant's QR code, leading viewers to order over 500,000 yen ($3K) worth of food and drinks Chip (@ChipGotIt_) October 28, 2026

Lacy had no other choice but to pay the entire bill, which reportedly exceeded 1.6 million yen (around US$12,000), after the restaurant's digital ordering system was flooded with orders during his livestream.

The American streamer apologized profusely to the restaurant management and staff for the chaotic disruption.

'I Had to Pay Almost a $12,000 Bill'

After leaving the restaurant following the payment of the massive bill, Nicholas Fosco revealed the entire incident, stating that he was left completely stunned by his chat's actions. Explaining the reality of the bills, Lacy recounted that he received two bills, one was for 500,000, and another for two more receipts, bringing the grand total to over 1.6 million yen (roughly $12,000 USD).

Lacy lamented that the restaurant cook had to cook massive amounts of food due to the chat's actions, but he instructed the staff to hand over excess meals to other dining families in the venue while taking full responsibility for paying the bill.

Moreover, Lacy expressed his disappointment and frustration regarding the incident, stating that a massive food bill of $12,000 could be funny for viewers, but it resulted in a stressful and operational headache for the restaurant staff and creator alike.

Lacy was furious after viewers used the restaurant's QR code he accidentally leaked to order food, revealing that he was left with a 1.6 million yen ($12,000 USD) restaurant bill in Japan after telling the staff to give the food to local families because of his chat's actions

“I literally told them, 'Sorry about that, you can hand out the food to all the families here,' and I had to pay a 1.6 million yen ($12,000 USD) bill for the food you guys ordered because you thought it would be funny.”

- corruptmp4 (@thecorruptmp4) October 28, 2026

Meanwhile, the incident drew attention after clips of Lacy's Japan livestream circulated on X, with posts highlighting how viewers allegedly exploited the exposed restaurant QR code to place orders worth over 1.6 million yen (approximately US$12,000).

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Lacy's Japan Livestream Sparks Criticism Of Streamer Culture

Lacy's unexpected livestream mishap drew criticism from social media users, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens demanding the end of streaming culture, given the misuse of the restaurant's ordering system.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised streamer culture and condemned viewers for exploiting the restaurant's ordering system, while others questioned the need to livestream everyday activities. Some also argued that the incident could generate more attention for Lacy, despite the disruption caused to the restaurant staff.

Another section of users also questioned the viewers' behaviour, while some found the incident amusing and others criticised streamers for broadcasting their everyday activities in public places.

@ChipGotIt_ Good on the Japanese restaurant to check so Lacy didn't have to pay all that. How respectful. So maybe not a disaster. In fact, for someone living off attention... probably the opposite.

- AngelicSymbiosis (@AngelicSymbiote) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ Please kick these kinds of people out of Japan

- さくらセラミュ (@sera_myu7783) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ Wouldn't have happened if you just ate like a normal person and not film yourself eating. Self clout is a dangerous disease

- The Fiesty Goat (@Bucknut232498) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ This is what you get for live streaming your whole life. How miserable.

- Touchdown Detroit Lions (@TD_DetroitLions) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ That's why these streamers need to stop streaming everything they do‍♂️

- D1G1T4L (@digitalvib3z_x) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ Streamers really are some of the dumbest people in the world...

- Andrew (@ALV550) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ not really a disaster mate, this is a dream for many people, don't be so ignorant

- Krad (@Krad005) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ He definitely has the audience he deserves

- Abby Lindon (@Abby_Lindon) October 28, 2026

@ChipGotIt_ Maybe it different in Japan but surely that QR code is just for his table, so any order using that code would only be to his table and the person ordering it would have to pay??

- Dan Moore (@striker2fall) October 28, 2026

Japan really needs to start deporting streamers if they aren't on entertainer visas. I promise you most Japanese people don't want this hassle of over-tourism, and a weak yen and social media culture are driving it.

- JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) October 28, 2026

PLEASE STREAMER CULTURE END!!!!!

- Rob aka R0bSkii (@R0bSkii) October 28, 2026

the drums got louder as he started to panic

- Ms⋆♱ (@bvrbiezs) October 28, 2026

Theres a reason most restaurants dont want video recording

- Kyl0ooart (@kyl0ooart) October 28, 2026

How are you as top 20 streamer in the world making rookie mistakes like that, he's lucky they didn't drain his WHOLE wallet

- Kal (@kalclips) October 28, 2026

Can you imagine your son taking time out of his day to watch a streamer live? Hes not even focused on real shit like gaming no hes just taking time out of his day to watch some little dumpling eat at a restaurant. Spamming in the chat.

What a gay stupid life some kids are having

- Cloudi (@CrimsonSully) October 28, 2026

This is kind of funny

- Markus (@MarkusWya) October 28, 2026

bey viewers are so evil im crying

- super sanic (@chaxscntrl) October 28, 2026

Following the incident, the controversy has reignited discussions about the responsibilities of livestreamers and the potential consequences of allowing viewers to interact with real-world environments during live broadcasts, especially in public places.