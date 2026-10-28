Kevin Warsh To Dedicate One Of Eight Fed Meetings From Next Year To Policy Strategy Instead Of Rate Setting



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 10–2 to maintain interest rates at 3.75%–4%.

Financial markets are heavily pricing in a quarter-point rate hike in December, anticipating further monetary tightening into mid-2027 to combat persistent inflation. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh announced a transition to fewer annual rate decisions, scheduling seven voting sessions for 2027 and six for 2028.

The Federal Reserve opted to keep its target interest rate steady on Wednesday, but financial markets focused on Chair Kevin Warsh's announcement of a structural shift in the frequency of future interest rate decisions.

The central bank held interest rates steady at 3.75% to 4% amid elevated inflation and a strong job market. The Federal Open Market Committee approved the following statement for release by a 10–2 vote.

This move comes as the Fed pivots its attention to inflation amid energy price fluctuations from the conflict in Iran, while the job market remains resilient.

“Inflation remains elevated,” the Fed statement said.“The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee's 2 percent goal. The Committee will deliver price stability.”

Governors Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack preferred to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point at this meeting.

Shift In Policy Schedule

Under Warsh's revamped framework, the FOMC will issue rate decisions at seven of its eight scheduled sessions in 2027, reserving one meeting exclusively for broad monetary policy strategy without issuing a formal rate statement. By 2028, the central bank plans to reduce its rate-setting votes to six per year, leaving two gatherings devoted entirely to strategic evaluations.

Warsh-who assumed the chairmanship in May-explained that spacing out policy decisions allows more economic data to accumulate while giving policymakers dedicated time to address broader structural issues. He noted that effective policy requires balancing short-term economic monitoring with longer-horizon strategic deliberations.

How Bond Yields Performed After The Fed Announcement

Short-term two-year yields initially moved higher by up to five basis points immediately after officials opted to pause, as investors absorbed the 10–2 vote.

However, short-dated yields reversed course once Warsh discussed the calendar restructuring during his press conference. The yield on the two-year Treasury note-highly sensitive to near-term policy expectations-dropped as much as four basis points to 4.7% as traders interpreted the schedule modifications as a dovish signal.

In contrast, long-term Treasury yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield hovering above the 5% level.

How Markets Reacted To The Fed

The S & P 500 was up 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%, and the Dow Industrials inched 0.2% higher as of 3:35 PM ET.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, was up 0.2%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) added 0.3%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish'.

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