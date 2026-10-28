Bernie's Best OMG! Omegas Oil For Dogs Is Now Available In Three Sizes

MENAFN - GetNews)"A professional product display highlighting canine wellness supplements, featuring the expanded range of Bernie's Best OMG! Omegas Oil for Dogs."Bernie's Best OMG! Omegas Oil is now available in 4-, 8- and 16-fluid-ounce bottles at Bernies, Amazon, and other retailers. The expanded selection builds on the oil's August 2026 launch and complements the brand's existing omega-3 soft chews, which are currently available in pork and salmon flavors. With flexible formats, concentrated marine omega-3s, and a satisfaction guarantee (“Growl-Free Guarantee”), Bernie's Best aims to make daily supplementation easier for dogs and families.

AUSTIN, Texas - October 28, 2026 - Bernie's Best®, the premium and science-backed dog supplement brand, announces that all three sizes of Bernie's OMG! Omegas Oil are now available at Bernies and on Amazon. With 4-, 8- and 16-fluid-ounce bottles, dog parents have more choices in matching their dogs' daily omega-3 servings to the needs of their household.

The expanded availability follows the oil's August 2026 launch and builds on the existing Bernie's OMG! Omegas Soft Chews, which come in flavors that dogs love including pork and salmon. The full selection gives families more ways to serve concentrated marine omega-3s, whether they prefer using the oil formula as a meal topper or offering a convenient soft chew as a treat.

“Daily supplements need to fit the way families actually care for their dogs,” said Jim Finnigan, co-founder and CEO of Bernie's Best.“That means a taste the dog enjoys and a format that's easy for the dog parent to serve. We're always looking for ways to bring families something better, because a supplement can't help a dog who won't eat it.”

What nutritional benefits does OMG! Omegas offer?

Both formats provide concentrated DHA and EPA, two marine omega-3s that support healthy skin and coat, brain function, heart health, joints and immunity. Each teaspoon (5 mL) of the oil delivers 1,721 mg of total omega-3s, including 1,582 mg of combined DHA and EPA: 980 mg of DHA and 602 mg of EPA.

What makes the oil's formulation different?

The oil combines molecularly distilled wild Alaskan pollock oil from a U.S.-managed fishery with marine microalgal oil grown through controlled fermentation in the United States. Using algae provides a concentrated source of DHA and EPA outside the ocean food chain and reduces reliance on wild-caught fish.

Grape seed oil adds plant polyphenols, antioxidants chosen to help keep the omega-3s stable and support how the body uses them. Natural vitamin E adds antioxidant support. The soft chews use their own marine omega-3 blend with green tea extract and vitamin E, reflecting the line's focus on purposeful ingredients and responsible sourcing.

How does Bernie's Best help dogs find the right supplement for them?

Dog parents can measure the oil for their dog's weight and mix it into any food type, like kibble, canned food or raw meals. A twist-lock, clean-pour cap helps control dispensing. The three bottle sizes let families choose a supply that suits their daily use, including households with larger dogs or more than one dog.

Bernie's backs the line with its Growl-Free Guarantee, a money-back satisfaction guarantee, plus free flavor and product swap programs. If a dog does not enjoy the oil, the family can try the chews. If one chew flavor is not a fit, they can try the other flavor or switch to oil.

Where can I learn more about OMG! Omegas Oils and Bernie's Best?

Dog parents can explore all three oil sizes, both soft-chew flavors, and feeding directions at Bernie and on Amazon.

About Bernie's

Bernie's Best was founded by Jim and Christie Finnigan to create the best possible health supplements for their dog, Bernie, the company's namesake and daily inspiration. When nothing on the market quite met Bernie's needs, they decided to make their own. The team developed Perfect Poop, a 4-in-1 digestive supplement designed to simplify gut health and make life easier for dogs and their families. The results changed everything, first for Bernie, then for thousands of dogs across the country.

From there, Bernie's Best products expanded to a group of science-backed, easy-to-serve supplements made with love, research, and a deep respect for dogs as family.

Learn more at bernie.