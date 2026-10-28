Core Medical Center Highlights One-On-One Physical Therapy In Overland Park, KS

MENAFN - GetNews)"A licensed professional at Core Medical Center guides a patient through a one-on-one rehabilitation exercise to provide personalized physical therapy in Overland Park, KS, helping restore strength and relieve joint pain without surgery."Core Medical Center is highlighting the physical therapy program at its Overland Park, Kansas, location. Sessions are one-on-one with a licensed physical therapist, every plan has medical oversight, and care begins with a full movement and strength assessment. The program is coordinated with on-site chiropractic and medical providers, giving Johnson County patients a nonsurgical plan for back, neck, knee, and shoulder pain and post-injury recovery.

OVERLAND PARK, KS - October 28, 2026 - Core Medical Center, an integrated medical, physical therapy, and chiropractic clinic, is highlighting its program for physical therapy in Overland Park, KS, as more Johnson County residents look for nonsurgical ways to manage pain and recover from injuries. At the clinic's Overland Park location, sessions are one-on-one with a licensed physical therapist, and every care plan has medical oversight. Treatment starts with a full movement and strength assessment and is coordinated with the clinic's chiropractic and medical providers in the same building, so patients can move through recovery without juggling separate offices.

Pain That Gets in the Way of Work and Daily Life

Back and neck pain are among the most common reasons adults seek medical care, and knee, hip, and shoulder problems are not far behind. In Overland Park and the surrounding Johnson County communities, those problems show up in many forms: an office worker whose neck stiffens after long days at a desk, a tradesperson with a shoulder that aches after every shift, a weekend runner whose knee will not settle down, or a driver still feeling the effects of a rear-end collision weeks later.

Many of these patients want to avoid surgery if they can, or at least understand their options first. Others are recovering from an operation and need a structured plan to rebuild strength. A growing number are also dealing with workers' compensation or injury claims, which can add paperwork and delays to an already frustrating situation.

What most of them share is a need for care that looks at how the body is moving, not just where it hurts, and a plan they can follow between visits.

How the Program Works

For patients seeking physical therapy in Overland Park, KS, care at Core Medical Center begins with an evaluation of how the patient moves, including strength, range of motion, and the likely source of pain. That first session sets a baseline, and the therapist uses it to build a plan with clear, measurable goals.

Sessions are one-on-one with a licensed therapist rather than an aide, which allows each visit to be adjusted based on how the patient is responding. Depending on the evaluation, care may include:



Manual therapy and soft-tissue work that may help restore range of motion

Targeted exercise to rebuild strength and stability around the injured area

Guided movement training to support safer patterns at work, at home, and in sports

A step-by-step home exercise program to help patients keep progressing between visits Coordination with chiropractic and medical providers when a case calls for it

The program treats back pain, low-back pain, and neck pain, along with knee, shoulder, hip, foot and ankle, elbow, and jaw pain. It also supports recovery after surgery, whiplash, and other injuries from auto or workplace accidents. Results vary from person to person, and plans are updated as patients move through each phase of care.

“When someone comes in with back or knee pain, the first question is why that area is under so much stress,” said Dr. Patrick Goldsworthy, D.C., founder and chiropractor at Core Medical Center.“Our physical therapists spend real time with each patient, one-on-one, and that's where you start to see what's driving the problem. Then we can build a plan around the person's job, their routine, and what they want to get back to.”

Medical Oversight and Coordinated Care

What sets the program apart is the team around it. Physical therapy at the clinic is led by Matt Elniff, PT, MPT, FAAOMPT, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists. Each plan has medical oversight, and the physical therapy team works alongside the clinic's chiropractors and medical providers when a patient needs more than one type of care.

That coordination can be especially helpful for injured workers. The clinic serves Kansas workers and federal employees with active compensation claims, along with patients recovering from auto accidents and personal injuries, and its front desk helps manage claim-related questions.

Patients looking for a physical therapist in Overland Park, K, can find the clinic at 10520 Barkley, Suite 120, with access for residents across Johnson County and the Kansas side of the metro.

“Having physical therapy, chiropractic, and medical care under one roof keeps everyone on the same page,” Goldsworthy said.“If a patient's progress stalls, we don't have to send them across town and start over. We can talk as a team that same week and adjust the plan.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Core Medical Center is accepting new patients, and same-week appointments are typically available. Most patients can start physical therapy services in Overland Park, KS, without a referral, although some Kansas insurance plans require a referral or prior authorization. The front desk verifies coverage when patients book.

Adults interested in physical therapy in Overland Park, K, can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by calling the Overland Park office. Patients are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing they can move in and to bring any imaging, referrals, or claim paperwork to the first visit.

About Core Medical Center

Core Medical Center is an integrated medical, physical therapy, and chiropractic clinic with locations in Overland Park, Kansas, and Blue Springs, Missouri. Founded by Dr. Patrick Goldsworthy, D.C., the practice offers physical therapy, chiropractic care, pain management, injury rehabilitation, and occupational health services, including care for work-related and auto injuries. Core Medical Center is committed to providing patients seeking physical therapy in Overland Park, KS, and across Johnson County and the greater Kansas City area with coordinated, nonsurgical treatment options for back, neck, and joint pain and post-injury recovery, with physical therapists, chiropractors, and medical providers working together under one roof.